Powerful storm to bring dangerous winds, coastal flooding to Jersey Shore Tuesday

A high wind warning has been issue for the Jersey Shore, where wind gusts could reach 65 mph.

The National Weather Service issued an advisory Tuesday morning for the Jersey Shore, warning of high winds that could reach 65 mph and significant rain that could cause coastal flooding.

The worst of the storm is expected Tuesday evening.

A Coastal Flood Advisory was issued at 6 a.m. Tuesday for Monmouth and Ocean counties for the high tide cycles through Wednesday morning.

The heaviest rain is expected to fall from about 6 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday. In all, 1 to 3 inches are expected, with up to 4 inches possible in some areas. Moderate to major river flooding is expected in northern New Jersey.

Strong, possibly damaging winds gusting to 65 mph will hit the Jersey Shore bringing the potential for power outages near coastal areas. A line of heavier showers Tuesday night with the cold front could produce aperiod of stronger winds.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Up to 4 inches of rain, winds gusts to 65 mph predicted for Jersey Shore