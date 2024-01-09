Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency: What does that mean?

Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency ahead of a weather forecast for heavy rain, strong wind gusts and the potential for flooding later today.

What exactly is a state of emergency? It’s a legal instrument available to the governor or acting governor in the form of an executive order, to be exercised when he or she believes that a disaster or some other form of public crisis has occurred or may be imminent.

While the declaration might sound as a clarion call to the public to take heed, its true function is to pierce through the slow-moving, day-to-day bureaucracy of state government and mobilize it into a state of readiness or action.

The order frees up resources and assets under the authority of the governor. In different weather circumstances, this may be as seemingly trivial as having the state Department of Transportation tap into supplies of rock salt and move snow removal equipment into position. In other circumstances, it may be as extraordinary as directing the New Jersey Army National Guard to ready federal assets such as high-wheeled vehicles, ready-to-eat meals and electrical generators.

In this case, the anticipated emergency is the threat of a drenching storm, and the potential danger to lives, property and critical infrastructure that could result overnight throughout the state.

“Beginning (this) morning and continuing through Wednesday morning, we are expecting one to four inches of heavy rain, strong winds, and potential inland and coastal flooding,” Murphy said in a public statement issued Monday. “This storm will exacerbate the effects of the inclement conditions we experienced in December and this past weekend and may precede another storm Friday night. As always, I urge all New Jerseyans — including residents in our coastal and riverine communities — to follow all safety protocols and remain off the roads unless absolutely necessary.”

The state of emergency goes into effect in all 21 counties at 5 p.m. today.

In previous such circumstances, the superintendent of the New Jersey State Police or a designated command-level officer within its Office of Emergency Management will implement what is called the state emergency operations plan. Additionally, the state’s emergency operations center outside Trenton is activated and staffed.

New Jersey State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan said that activating the emergency operation center means that it is easier to coordinate with other agencies, like the state Board of Public Utilities, Department of Transportation and with the federal government.

In general, an emergency declaration also enables state officials to establish open lines of communication with their county and municipal counterparts; to ensure that local communities and volunteer organizations are prepared for worst-case contingencies, and to be able to coordinate any recovery effort should circumstances require it.

While the governor has the authority to enact a travel ban and has — in this particular case — called on the public to stay home unless they must go out, he is not ordering the general public to keep off the roads.

In the past, governors have ordered travel bans only in circumstances such as major snowstorms or hurricanes, when driving conditions are considered so treacherous as to endanger the lives of both civilian motorists and the first responders who would be called upon to rescue them. That’s because a travel ban would also mean closing interstate highways as well.

However, local and county officials are empowered to issue their own emergency declarations that include restrictions on movement for public safety reasons. Drivers can check road conditions and travel updates across the state at 511nj.org.

Because the state of emergency goes into effect after the close of normal business today, there is no immediate impact on the operation of schools and businesses — with the potential for any closings or delayed openings on Wednesday (depending on the severity of the storm) not to be known until later tonight or in the morning, when the extent of the conditions are known. Nevertheless, decision-making authority regarding operations would remain with individual school districts and businesses during the pending state of emergency.

New Jersey residents can visit ready.nj.gov for important weather updates and safety information from the state government.

