Joe Biden comes face-to-face with a changing culture

At the start of our societal reckoning over the bad behavior of men, the red lines were clear. The bad guys were easy to identify, the toxic behavior obvious. The question was never whether Harvey Weinstein’s actions were wrong, but why people who might have stopped him did nothing.

But as with any broad social movement, things quickly became more complicated. It is simple to condemn things that even the perpetrator knew were wrong when he did them. Trading movie roles for sex? Wrong. Installing remote-controlled locks on office doors? Drugging unwitting sex partners? Sexual relationships with minors? Wrong, wrong, wrong.

Less clear is how to hold men to account for things that raise eyebrows today but might not have even a few years ago. Sexist jokes? Tone-deaf passes? Hugging everyone within arm’s reach at fundraising dinners?

Which brings us to Joe Biden.

The 76-year-old former vice president and prospective presidential candidate is embroiled in controversy after two women came forward in the past few days accusing him of being too handsy and affectionate. Neither Nevada legislator Lucy Flores nor former political aide Amy Lappos says that Biden’s behavior toward her was threatening or overtly sexual, but both say it made them decidedly uncomfortable.

“It was demeaning and disrespectful,” said Flores of the time in 2014 when, she says, Biden put his hands on her shoulders, “inhaled my hair” and “plant[ed] a big slow kiss on the back of my head.”

“It wasn’t sexual, but he did grab me by the head. He put his hand around my neck and pulled me in to rub noses with me,” Lappos said of the 2009 incident at a Connecticut fundraiser. “It’s an incredibly uncomfortable situation and not at all acceptable.”

The conversation in the days since has essentially been about the spectrum from Weinstein to Biden. Does it matter that Biden did what he did — these two incidents and the countless other times he hugged and touched people — openly, often in front of cameras, exhibiting a public persona more like an exuberant puppy than a predator?

The stories of Biden being Biden go back years. In 2014 NPR referred to his “trademark embraces” when describing how he enthusiastically kissed and hugged a 102-year-old woman who had come to see him during a visit to a job-training program. After a kiss that barely missed her mouth, he said, “I need a hug” and leaned on in for one, wrote reporter Tamara Keith.

In fact, all this touching and feeling has long been part of Biden’s appeal. As he has said of himself, “I am a tactile politician.”





Biden hugs Sally Steffen during a campaign stop on Sept. 18, 2012, in Ottumwa, Iowa. (Photo: Charlie Neibergall/AP) More





After his son Beau died three years ago, social media was filled with stories of the support Biden had given people when they were grieving. And over the past few days others have stepped forward to describe how his literal and virtual hugs were welcome in their lives.

“Joe Biden is one of the truly decent and compassionate men in all of American politics,” wrote Meghan McCain on Twitter. “He has helped me through my fathers diagnosis, treatment and ultimate passing more than anyone of my fathers friends combined. I wish there was more empathy from our politicians not less.”

And in an essay on Medium, Stephanie Carter, the wife of former Secretary of Defense Ash Carter, defended Biden against commenters who called a photo of Biden with his hands on her shoulders during her husband’s swearing-in “creepy.”