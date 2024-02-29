Judge denies motion to transcribe grand jury proceeding in 2014 jail death

Matthew Walker, 46, (right) stands next to sister Mae Atkins, 60, of Clewiston. Walker died in custody at the Charlotte County Correctional Institute in 2014.

It took a judge less than two weeks to deny a request filed by a former prosecutor who sought to unseal documents related to a 2014 jail death in Charlotte County.

Charlotte Circuit Judge Lisa Porter on Tuesday ruled that grand jury records in the case of the 2014 death of Matthew Walker, 46, while he was an inmate at the Charlotte County Correctional Institute, are exempt from release.

In her three-page order, Porter ruled that Florida Statutes prevent disclosure of the grand jury proceedings.

Colleen MacAlister, who represents Christopher Crowley in the matter seeking the documents, argued Feb. 15 that the files aren't exempt from disclosure, while Douglas Wyler, who represented State Attorney Amira Fox at the hearing, asked that Porter "preserve the history of secrecy."

In her ruling, Porter said grand jury records, notes and transcripts of the proceeding are confidential and kept with the Charlotte Clerk of Court in a sealed container, "which is not subject to public inspections."

Porter confirmed the the requested record in Walker's case has never been transcribed.

Crowley ran for state attorney in the Republican primary against Fox in 2018. He seeks the materials in his defense for a Florida Bar complaint then-State Attorney Steve Russell filed against him in 2018 involving statements Crowley made about Fox.

The Florida Bar filed a complaint against attorney Christopher Crowley in April 2020 before the Florida Supreme Court alleging violations of bar rules.

The Florida Bar's suit claimed that Crowley, during the 2018 political campaign for state attorney of the 20th Judicial Circuit "publicly disparaged his opponent through various political campaign materials, advertisements, and social media postings," among other rules violations.

At the time, Crowley publicly accused Fox of misconduct and corruption.

Since then, MacAlister said, Fox has refused transcription and in-camera reviews of the grand jury proceeding. Fox on Thursday declined to comment, citing the active case.

The former prosecutor said he doesn’t object to redactions of the records. According to the motion, Crowley said he'd assume the associated costs.

Crowley has also filed a lawsuit against the Charlotte Clerk of Court seeking the transcripts.

Walker's family was present in the courtroom Feb. 15.

"We have been angry that we know that it was murder and that nothing was done about it," Walker's sister, Mae Atkins, 60, of Clewiston, told The News-Press after the hearing.

In 2015, a grand jury in Charlotte County failed to indict prison staffers for Walker's death.

In a report released by the State Attorney's Office in July 2015, grand jurors called the death of Walker "tragic, senseless and avoidable."

Walker died on April 11, 2014, after correctional officers beat him after he mouthed off to an officer for waking him up for a room check.

The late inmate was woken up around midnight because a cup and a magazine were out of place in the cell he shared with a second inmate, the report indicates.

His cellmate testified that Walker woke up and said, "This is crazy. You are waking me up about a cup."

Because of Walker's response, the corrections officer called for backup, the 2015 report indicates.

A corrections officer then used his boot to crush Walker's larynx, causing his throat to swell shut.

Louise Salcedo, 85, one of the grand jurors assigned to decide whether prison guards were liable in Walker's death, in 2015 revealed to a local news outlet that prosecutors, "improperly and inappropriately" discouraged panel members from indicting the perpetrators.

During this month's hearing, Wyler also called Salcedo a "leaky grand juror," questioning her credibility. He said Salcedo broke her oath.

Fox's counsel said no evidence will "ever be found" of corruption involving the state attorney.

At the hearing, Wyler said grand jury records had never been requested in civil or criminal cases involving Walker's death.

Wyler said everybody but Salcedo "was fine" with how the grand jury was conducted.

Matthew Walker family reacts after hearing

After the hearing, Atkins said the family wants to understand why no one was indicted "when it was clearly murder."

Atkins said authorities claimed they didn't know which prison guard was the perpetrator. She said other inmates' families called her to tell her what had happened. She said they told her Walker was handcuffed while an illegal search ensued in the middle of the night.

She told this news organization that Crowley's attempts to have the proceedings transcribed bring "some sense of closure" to the family, who didn't know the jury instructions could be released.

