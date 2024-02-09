Judge hands down death penalty for man who murdered four people in Palm Springs

A man who murdered four people in Palm Springs just over five years ago was sentenced to death Friday. A judge upheld the jury's death penalty recommendation for Jose Larin-Garcia, now 24.

He was convicted of four counts of murder last year for the 2019 shooting. In February 2023, a jury voted to sentence him to death for the four killings, including of one juvenile, during what is arguably among the most violent nights in Palm Springs' history.

Palm Springs police were dispatched to reports of shots fired just after midnight on Feb. 3, 2019, at the 3700 block of East Sunny Dunes Road, where a car had crashed into a wall in front of a residence. Found inside were the bodies of Yuliana Garcia, 17; Jacob Montgomery, 19; and Juan Duarte Raya, 18. Blocks away Carlos Campos Rivera, 25, was found dead on Canon Drive. All of them had been fatally shot.

The killings set off a manhunt that resulted in Larin-Garcia's arrest at a bus station in Indio the next day. Police say a friend had purchased him a ticket to Florida under a fake name.

Larin-Garcia's attorney, John Dolan, filed motions in advance of Friday's hearing at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, for a new trial and to exempt his client from the death penalty.

Prosecutors presented evidence during two trials that Larin-Garcia had ridden with the three in the car to the home of Campos Rivera, who had arranged to purchase pills from one of the passengers. Deputy District Attorney Samantha Paixao presented evidence that Larin-Garcia shot and killed Campos Rivera during the interaction. The driver of the vehicle sped off and blocks later, she said, Larin-Garcia shot and killed all three of the people with him in the car before jumping out of the vehicle.

Larin-Garcia was found by police hiding under a truck near the crashed car, where he had removed some articles of clothing. He was taken to the hospital, which he left that night and was at large until his arrest at the bus stop.

"Jose Vladimir Larin-Garcia, on February 3, 2019, executed four people. For no reason. He deserves the greater punishment of death," said Paixao before the jury voted on what sentence to recommend.

Larin-Garcia's attorney, John Dolan, had said he believed the jury got it wrong and vowed to appeal the decision. Dolan had seized on holes in the police investigation, like that the murder weapon had never been recovered, to claim that the actual shooter remained at large. Those claims were among the issues that led to the first jury announcing they couldn't agree on a verdict. Villalobos declared a mistrial in the first trial in March 2022. He was re-tried and convicted in 2023.

Riverside County sentenced one man to death last year, and has sentenced five between 2022 and 2018. California has not executed a person since 2006, while 665 people were on death row in the state last year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Judge hands down death penalty for murder of 4 people in Palm Springs