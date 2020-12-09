Julián Castro warns that 'nothing is going to get done' in Washington if Democrats lose Georgia Senate races

Marquise Francis
·National Reporter & Producer

ATLANTA — Former Housing Secretary and Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro hit the campaign trail for Georgia Senate candidate the Rev. Raphael Warnock this week as Democrats look to win two crucial runoff elections in the state next month.

“If Mitch McConnell is given the keys to the Senate again, nothing is going to get done for the people of Georgia,” Castro said to a small crowd of local organizers gathered Tuesday at East Lake Park in Atlanta.

“Nothing is going to get done in our time of need when people need to get their small businesses back up and going, when folks need to get back to work, [and] when we need to distribute that vaccine so that we can get past this pandemic.”

Castro, whose grandmother came to the U.S. from Mexico, is among the highest-profile Latino politicians in the country. According to one analysis, Latino voter participation increased 72 percent in Georgia in last month’s election, in which President-elect Joe Biden became the first Democrat to win the state since 1992.

Julián Castro, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development, speaks at a campaign event with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Raphael Warnock on December 8, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
Julián Castro, former secretary of housing and urban development, speaks at a campaign event with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Raphael Warnock on Dec. 8 in Atlanta. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

Both political parties are heavily courting Georgia’s Latino population ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff. According to the Latin American Association, nearly one in 10 people in Georgia are Latino.

Warnock, for his part, said his campaign is “well positioned” for a win in January.

“We are well positioned in this state to make history, but more importantly to make a difference in the lives of working families,” Warnock said Tuesday. “[Once in the Senate], I’m there to represent the people of Georgia and their interests and their concerns.”

As it stands, Republicans have 50 seats in the Senate, while Democrats control 48. If Warnock and Jon Ossoff, the other Democrat in the race, both win, Democrats will take control of the chamber in January because Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be able to cast any tie-breaking votes.

But if either candidate loses, Republicans will retain their Senate majority — and their ability to block progressive legislation from becoming law.

Early exit polling data of the Georgia electorate from November shows that Biden won the Latino vote by more than 25 percent over President Trump. Still, the outgoing president has been credited with bringing more Latinos into the GOP — a trend that the two Republicans in the January runoffs, Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, are eager to build on.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Raphael Warnock and Julián Castro, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development pose with Latinx organizers at a campaign event on December 8, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Raphael Warnock and Julián Castro pose with Latinx organizers at a campaign event on Dec. 8 in Atlanta. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

Although the GOP has made inroads with Hispanic communities in recent years, millennial Latinos tend to lean heavily Democratic. Castro made it a point to say how “proud” he was of younger Latinos who organized voters for Biden, but said their work is not yet done.

“Folks will always tell you that you’re the future, but you’re not just the future,” Castro said. “You’re the present.”

“Young people have the biggest stake in this election because those decisions that are made in Washington, D.C., on climate change, on equality, on jobs and opportunity on so many things, you’re going to have to live with the consequences of those for the longest amount of time,” he added.

Warnock talked at length about his plans for representing Georgians in the Senate and took a swipe at Loeffler, his Republican opponent.

“I’m very clear about who I’m supposed to represent when I go to the Senate,” Warnock said. “[It’s] the people of Georgia. Kelly Loeffler said that she’s 100 percent with Trump. And when I pointed that out, although obviously I don’t stand with him, I really wasn’t making a political point as much as I’m speaking about the principle of what it means to represent people.”

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Raphael Warnock speaks at a campaign event with Julián Castro, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development, on December 8, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Raphael Warnock speaks at a campaign event with Julián Castro on Dec. 8 in Atlanta. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

If elected, Warnock would become Georgia’s first Black senator, and told Yahoo News that more diversity in Congress leads to better policy outcomes for everyone.

“There’s no question that representation matters,” Warnock told Yahoo News. “When we bring diversity to the table, I think we create better public policy, but none of that happens unless we show up. And so I intend to represent all the people of Georgia.”

Below are key dates for Georgians to remember ahead of the state’s Senate runoff elections on Jan. 5, 2021:

Graphic: Yahoo News
Graphic: Yahoo News

(Cover thumbnail photo illustration: Yahoo News; Photos: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images, Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

_____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Latest Stories

  • FBI warns state, local police about China targeting people on U.S. soil

    The warning concerns China’s long-standing policy of reaching beyond its borders to target people it accuses of financial crimes, even if they are permanently living abroad.

  • Rudy Giuliani, hospitalized with the coronavirus, says he has 'exactly the same view' on COVID-19

    Speaking from his hospital room, Rudy Giuliani said Tuesday he hasn't changed his mind regarding the coronavirus or mask use, despite his recent COVID-19 diagnosis.Giuliani, President Trump's personal lawyer and a former mayor of New York City, was admitted to a Washington, D.C., hospital on Sunday, after traveling across the country in his futile attempt to overturn the election results. Giuliani did not wear a mask during meetings last week in Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia, exposing lawmakers and others to the virus.During an interview with New York radio station 77 WABC, the hosts asked Giuliani if his views on the virus have changed, now that he is sick and in the hospital. They mentioned former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who contracted the virus after attending a super-spreader event at the White House; Christie later said it was "wrong" to be there without a mask."No," Giuliani responded. "I have exactly the same view. You know, I've also been through cancer, a couple of other things — very serious, very serious, emergency knee operation. Things happen in life, and you have to go with them. You can't overreact to them. Otherwise, you let the fear of illness drive your entire life." Regarding face coverings, which provide protection to the wearer and those around them, Giuliani said he thinks "you can overdo the masks."Giuliani revealed that he has received two of the same medications Trump took during his hospitalization for COVID-19: remdesivir and dexamethasone. One of the radio hosts told Giuliani the drugs are "not something that the normal American is going to be able to get, because it's quite expensive." Giuliani deflected, saying he "didn't know that. I mean, they give it to us here at the hospital."Giuliani did admit that his high profile is why he's receiving treatment that the average American can't get, saying: "I think if it wasn't me, I wouldn't have been put in the hospital. Sometimes, when you're — you know, when you're a celebrity — they're worried if something happens to you, they're going to examine it more carefully, and they do everything right." He said his advice to people is "get early treatment," falsely claiming that "the earlier you get treated for this, No. 1, you totally eliminate the chance of dying."More stories from theweek.com Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says he won't be part of Biden administration Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup Bernie Sanders calls White House's $600 stimulus check proposal 'crap'

  • White House interns don't get paid. A group of more than 200 former interns is calling on Joe Biden to fix that.

    Congressman Tim Ryan told Business Insider he "hopes the White House follows our lead in the House" and makes internships paid positions.

  • NZ mosque attack report released, Ardern apologises

    A review of last year's mosque massacre in New Zealand found the country's security agencies were "almost exclusively" focused on the threat from Islamist terrorism rather than other threats, including white supremacists. Brenton Tarrant, the man who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in Christchurch last year is a white supremacist. On Tuesday (December 8), New Zealand's Royal Commission of Inquiry gave the results of its investigation into what was the country's worst-ever killings. They criticized authorities for ignoring repeated warnings from the Muslim community that hate crimes against them were escalating. And they also found that police failed to enforce proper checks on firearm licenses, but despite those faults, the commission said there were no failings within government agencies that would have alerted them to the imminent massacre. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who received global praise for her compassionate response to the attacks, apologised on Tuesday after the report was released: "The commission made no findings that these issues would have stopped the attack, these were failings none the less, and for that, on behalf of the government, I apologise." Ardern reacted to the attacks by swiftly banning the sale of the high-capacity semi-automatic weapons used in the attack. She also launched a global movement against online extremism. The report recommended a new national intelligence and security agency, as well as a new minister to carry out the report's list of 44 recommendations. The government said it would also create a ministry and graduate program for ethnic communities to support New Zealand's diverse population. "This roughly 800 page report can be distilled into one simple premise, Muslim New Zealanders should be safe. Anyone who calls New Zealand home regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, gender should be safe." Hours later, Abdigani Ali, speaking for the group that manages one of the targeted mosques, said the report did not go far enough. "We've known for a long time that the Muslim community has been unfairly targeted with hate speech, and hate crimes. This report shows that we were right. The report shows that institutional prejudice and unconscious bias exists in the government agencies and that needs to change. Another proposal includes mandatory reporting of firearm injuries to police by health professionals. Tarrant himself was treated by doctors in the months leading up to the attacks after accidentally shooting himself. Staff never alerted police to his injuries. Tarrant was sentenced to life in prison without parole in August for the attack, the first time New Zealand has ever handed down such a sentence.

  • Portland police and protestors clash in broad daylight

    Protesters outraged with the arrests of seven people at a home where a family was removed in September hurled rocks at officers, sprayed a fire extinguisher at them and damaged police vehicles on Tuesday. The violence happened in broad daylight, and by evening, Mayor Ted Wheeler sent out a statement saying he was authorizing Portland Police “to use all lawful means to end the illegal occupation ... There will be no autonomous zone in Portland." “It’s time for the encampment and occupation to end,” Wheeler said in a statement that also acknowledged the issues the protesters want to fix, such as housing and health care.

  • Some of those involved in killing of Iranian nuclear scientist arrested, official says

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Some of those involved in the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist last month have been arrested, an adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker said on Tuesday, according to the semi-official news agency ISNA. Iran has blamed Israel for the Nov. 27 killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was seen by Western intelligence services as the mastermind of a covert Iranian nuclear weapons programme.

  • Police Reports Detail Warnock’s Obstruction in 2002 Child-Abuse Probe That Led to His Arrest

    Reverend Raphael Warnock, the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate in Georgia, repeatedly obstructed a 2002 police investigation into child abuse at a church-affiliated summer camp, according to a new report.Maryland State Police reports obtained by the Washington Free Beacon detailed Warnock’s attempts to interfere with interviews and to discourage counselors from speaking with police during an investigation of physical abuse at Camp Farthest Out. At the time, Warnock served as senior pastor at Douglas Memorial Community Church, which ran the summer camp.Warnock, who now faces a tight runoff race against Republican Kelly Loeffler on January 5, interrupted police interviews of counselors on July 31, 2002, according to the report."This investigator informed [camp administrators] that if the counselors requested that an attorney be present that was their right, however, no one else could [invoke] their rights to an attorney on their behalf," the report reads.The Free Beacon reports that the names in the documents are redacted, but match closely with newspaper articles about the incident, which ultimately led to Warnock’s arrest. The state attorney later dropped the charges.At the time The Baltimore Sun reported that Warnock and a colleague were "accused in court documents of trying to prevent a state trooper of interviewing counselors at Camp Farthest Out" and that the ministers "interrupted a police interview of a counselor." Warnock said then that he was "only asserting that lawyers should be present when the camp counselors were interviewed."During a debate on Sunday, Warnock said that law enforcement officers “actually later thanked me for my cooperation and for helping them," and the deputy state attorney told the Baltimore Sun the same in November 2002.Police reports filed by state troopers after Warnock and Reverend Mark Andre Wainwright were arrested for “hindering and obstructing” police show that investigators warned Warnock a number of times to stop disrupting the investigation ahead of his arrest.Tfc. Danielle Barry, an investigator with the Maryland State Police’s child abuse division, wrote in her report that the pair "interfered with a criminal investigation by interrupting interviews and directing people not to talk to investigators."Though Warnock and camp administrators agreed to cooperate when investigators arrived to conduct interviews with counselors, they later voiced concerns about "legal ramifications from the alleged abuse case" and insisted that the camp’s attorney be present for any interviews with counselors or campers.Warnock and Wainright entered the room where investigators were conducting their first interview of the day with a 17-year-old counselor in a private camp office and “demanded that [they] be present for the interview,” according to the report.Barry told them they were "not permitted to join the interview and warned that they were "hindering and obstructing the investigation."Warnock then announced he would no longer allow investigators to use the camp office for interviews, and he and Wainright told Barry that they "did not like how things were progressing and therefore ‘they’ would not be cooperating in the case further." "This investigator explained to the reverends that what they were doing was committing a crime for which they could be arrested," the report says.After investigators relocated to an outside picnic area to continue their interviews, the reverends once again demanded to sit in on an interview being conducted, forcing Barry to cut her interview short.A camper later tried to give investigators the location of another potential subject to interview when one of the reverends "grabbed the camper by the arm and directed him away from these investigators" and "told the camper that he was not to talk to these people," according to the report.Barry then reached out to the deputy state attorney about the interference, she wrote, and a decision was made to arrest Warnock and Wainwright.

  • Defeated, lying, narcissist ex-President Trump will make a perfect ‘Florida man’ | Opinion

    Step aside Congressman Matt Gaetz, Florida man personified, you’ve got real competition now.

  • Lebanon’s Hezbollah sues PM's brother over blast accusation

    Lebanon’s Hezbollah is suing the estranged brother of the country’s Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri after he accused the militant group of being responsible for the massive explosion at Beirut’s port earlier this year, a TV station reported Wednesday. Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV gave no further details about the case filed against Bahaa Hariri, the son of late Prime Minister Rafik Hariri and estranged brother of Saad Hariri. The move came a week after Hezbollah said it was suing former Christian lawmaker Fares Souaid and the website of the right-wing Lebanese Forces party for accusing Hezbollah of being responsible for the Aug. 4 blast that killed more than 200 people and wounded thousands.

  • China summons U.S. diplomat over sanctions, vows retaliation

    China summoned the acting top U.S. diplomat in Beijing on Tuesday to protest U.S. sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong, and vowed to take "reciprocal" retaliation. The United States on Monday imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on 14 Chinese officials over their role in adopting a national security law for Hong Kong and Beijing's disqualification last month of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong.

  • Pete Buttigieg reportedly really wants a Cabinet spot — but not just any Cabinet spot

    Pete Buttigieg is reportedly ready to make his political return — if President-elect Joe Biden can find a suitable place for him.The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor proved a strong contender in the crowded 2020 Democratic primaries before dropping out and endorsing Biden. He's now seeking a spot in the Biden administration, and is a little picky about where he ends up, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Buttigieg's top choice in a Biden administration was reportedly ambassador to the United Nations — a Cabinet-level post in Buttigieg's preferred arena of foreign policy. But Biden passed Buttigieg over for that role, giving it to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who has worked in Foreign Service almost as long as Buttigieg has been alive.It's not that Biden isn't fond of Buttigieg; He has gone so far as to compare the former mayor to his late son Beau. Instead, Biden has been focused on picking women and people of color for his top spots — something that has frustrated those looking for LGBTQ leaders in the Democratic administration, Washington Blade reports. And Buttigieg hasn't made it easy for Biden to include him either. Buttigieg shook off talks of being Biden's Office of Management and Budget director because he wanted a "real Cabinet" position and not a "staff-level" job, a Democratic insider tells Washington Blade. He also reportedly squashed talks of leading the Department of Veterans Affairs.Now, Biden is considering giving Buttigieg a high-profile ambassadorship, potentially even sending him to China, Axios reports. Buttigieg is also reportedly being considered for some remaining domestic roles — something his supporters see as a way to build his profile before another presidential run.More stories from theweek.com Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says he won't be part of Biden administration Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup Bernie Sanders calls White House's $600 stimulus check proposal 'crap'

  • Islamic State used UK-based companies to buy weapons parts, says new report

    The Islamic State group used companies in the UK to acquire weapons technology including parts for a jet-powered drone similar to the V-1 “flying bombs” dropped on London during the Second World War, a new report reveals. The Conflict Armament Research (CAR) group, which studies weapons trafficking, said that Isil attempted to build the high-speed drones along with other “improvised weapons” when it established its so-called caliphate in Iraq and Syria. Isil used individuals and companies registered in Britain and Turkey to purchase a large stockpile of weapons and equipment as it occupied large swathes of territory from 2014, despite “red flags” that could have prevented the sales, the report said. The group's members used one UK-registered front company to buy turbine engines for advanced drones and ship them to a mobile phone company in Turkey. Another was used to buy parts for automatic anti-aircraft weapons, while others still used to import materials for bombs. The report, released on Tuesday, said more than 50 companies in over 20 countries produced or distributed goods that ISIS forces subsequently used to make explosives, drones and improvised weapon systems. There is no suggestion that any of the companies or individuals identified or referenced in the report were complicit in supplying IS or otherwise committed any wrongdoing. Despite the suspicious nature of some of the transactions, bulk purchases made in 2014 and 2015 reportedly continued to fuel Isil's weapon production until the collapse of its caliphate and the killing of its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in October last year. "No other non-state armed group has matched the scale and ambition of IS weapons production," said Mike Lewis, CAR's head of enhanced investigations. “With stronger due diligence, much of this trade might have been disrupted.” The report suggested that if industry and law enforcement authorities had examined the unusual volume of transactions more thoroughly, “they may have been able to interrupt the conflict-sustaining quantities of materiel acquired by IS forces [in 2015].” Siful Sujan, a high-ranking Isil official who was killed in a US drone strike in December 2015, was among those who used a network of technology companies based in Cardiff to buy and sell equipment that was shipped to a mobile phone shop and other companies in southern Turkey. A network of family-owned Turkish companies, located close to border crossings into Isil-held territory, was also used to import goods, the report added. Referring to the group’s use of drones, the report said that Isil had mainly used small, electrically powered models that were commercially available worldwide. But the investigation found that from 2015 onwards, Isil technicians "also sought to develop larger, faster unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) powered by pulse jet engines". A "fully constructed pulse jet engine" measuring more than two metres in length was found at a hospital formerly occupied by the terror group in west Mosul, Iraq, in September 2017. "Pulse jets are a type of acoustic jet engine originally developed for World War II-era V-1 'flying bomb' cruise missiles," the report added, referring to the “vengeance weapon” deployed by Nazi Germany in 1944. Approximately 2,400 V-1s landed within Greater London during the war, inflicting 6,000 fatalities and 18,000 serious injuries. An automated anti-aircraft system was another of the "ambitious new weapons systems" IS made and tested but didn't use. Despite the loss of its former territory, an estimated 10,000 Isil fighters remain at large in parts of Iraq and Syria, and the group has boasted of carrying out and inspiring hundreds of terror attacks in the Middle East and elsewhere in recent months. Namir Shabibi, CAR's head of operations in Iraq, said "remaining cells in Iraq and Syria have become increasingly active in the past year". "Preventing their procurement efforts by spotting the kinds of red flags detailed in this report remains important for countering the group's resurgence," he added.

  • A jail officer in Spokane, Washington, shot and killed a 70-year-old woman in the building's lobby

    Nancy King's nephew told local news he didn't understand why the officer couldn't handle the elderly, 110-pound woman in a less lethal way.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in New Orleans

    Explore the most unique properties the Big Easy has to offerOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Mechanic: 'Everything perfect' before fatal WWII plane crash

    The only surviving crew member of a World War II-era bomber that crashed in Connecticut last year, killing seven people, told investigators that “everything was perfect” before takeoff and he doesn't understand what went wrong, according to federal documents released Wednesday. Mitchell Melton was the mechanic aboard the four-engine, propeller-driven B-17G Flying Fortress bomber that crashed at Bradley International Airport north of Hartford on Oct. 2, 2019. The NTSB made documents in the investigation public on its website Wednesday, including a transcript of a nearly two-hour interview with Melton in November 2019.

  • Trump vows to intervene in Texas election case before Supreme Court

    President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed to intervene in a long-shot lawsuit by the state of Texas filed at the U.S. Supreme Court trying to throw out the voting results in four states he lost to President-elect Joe Biden as he seeks to undo the outcome of the election. The lawsuit, announced on Tuesday by the Republican attorney general of Texas Ken Paxton, targeted the election battleground states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Trump has falsely claimed he won re-election and has made baseless allegations of widespread voting fraud.

  • White House proposes $916 billion relief package, with $600 stimulus checks

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday offered a $916 billion pandemic stimulus proposal from the White House to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and it includes some funding for state and local governments, a top priority for Democrats, and liability protections for businesses, hospitals, and schools, a must-have for Republicans.A bipartisan group of legislators is working on a $908 billion compromise plan, and it's unclear if the White House proposal will affect discussions for that package, The New York Times says. In a statement, Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Trump's proposal "must not be allowed to obstruct the bipartisan congressional talks that are underway."Lawmakers are trying to get a relief bill put together before Congress leaves at the end of the year, and this is the first time since the Nov. 3 election that the Trump administration has been directly involved in stimulus talks. Under the proposal, some federal unemployment programs are expanded, but the $300 weekly enhanced unemployment benefits from earlier legislation is not included. It also calls for direct stimulus payments of $600 for some Americans and a revival of the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses.Earlier Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the "new administration is going to be asking for another package," referring to President-elect Joe Biden, and recommended lawmakers "set aside liability, and set aside state and local, and pass those things that we agree on, knowing full well we'll be back at this after the first of the year." In response, Pelosi said McConnell's "efforts to undermine good faith, bipartisan negotiations are appalling."More stories from theweek.com Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says he won't be part of Biden administration Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup Bernie Sanders calls White House's $600 stimulus check proposal 'crap'

  • A nurse in the Pfizer vaccine trial said her side effects were so bad she worried she had the virus - but it was worth it

    Kristen Choi had a high fever, nausea, and fatigue after her second shot, but the effects subsided. She said getting the shot was worth it.

  • Family: Black man shot by deputy held a sandwich, not a gun

    Civil rights and FBI investigators will help look into the police shooting of Casey Goodson Jr., whose family says was shot in front of two toddlers and his grandmother while inside his Ohio home.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Very Own MAGA Superspreader?

    On Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Republican leaders turned the backyard of the governor’s mansion into a GOP gloatfest with a pandemic twist.Some of the top players in the party that has overseen coronavirus chaos in the Sunshine State tweeted photos and a video of DeSantis addressing a crowd of roughly 50 GOP grassroots organizers. Almost no one appeared to be wearing masks—including DeSantis, who had appeared with a mask at Donald Trump’s strange vaccine summit in D.C. on Tuesday.One of the images, tweeted by Florida Republican Party Vice-Chairman Christian Ziegler, shows a maskless DeSantis from behind, facing his guests, a majority of whom were elderly—a population at especially high risk of death by way of COVID-19. Ziegler boasted: “Florida is in great hands and everyone in this photo is going to work like hell to crush whomever runs against him in order to keep it going.”The GOP official retweeted the same photo the following day. This time, he identified another reliable target of Republicans and DeSantis: “It’s gonna be fun working for him and crushing the Socialists in Florida.”The Florida GOP chairman, state Sen. Joe Gruters, tweeted a photo of the crowd from a different angle that showed him flanking the governor. Gruters wrote: “Thank you Governor @GovRonDeSantis for loving freedom and liberty and for all of your help in delivering record success this cycle here in Florida.”Gruters also tweeted a two-minute clip of DeSantis, who slyly suggested he still backed the current commander-in-chief’s false narrative that Joe Biden only won the presidency because of massive election fraud.“In Florida, people can have the confidence that this [election] was done above board and done right,” DeSantis crowed. “We don't wait three weeks to then change the winner with vote dumps and all this other stuff that you are seeing go around.”Gruters, Ziegler and the GOP footsoldiers lapped it up, cheering their governor. But MAGA conspiracies aside, the scene was an emphatic prelude to the trouble a new Biden administration faces in coronavirus-skeptical states like Florida, where DeSantis has tripled down on a strategy that scoffs at mask mandates and non-essential business shutdowns and allows large gatherings of people.Photos Show Why Miami Public Schools Could Be the Next Ron DeSantis Coronavirus DebacleIn the meantime, experts said, he could have put his own diehards at risk.“Unfortunately this event contradicts the advice of public health experts in a large number of ways,” infectious disease expert and University of South Florida professor Dr. Jill Roberts told The Daily Beast. “This event may have needlessly exposed people to coronavirus.”> .@GovRonDeSantis addressing his @FloridaGOP Grassroots County Generals from the steps of the Governor’s Mansion. > > Florida is in great hands and everyone in this photo is going to work like hell to crush whomever runs against him in order to keep it going.MAGA FlaPol pic.twitter.com/zmE89IVcle> > — Christian Ziegler 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMZiegler) December 5, 2020Roberts added that while no cases have been linked to the affair as of yet, it was “entirely possible” DeSantis had hosted a so-called superspreader event given the close proximity of the attendees who were not wearing masks.Gruters, Ziegler, and a spokesperson for DeSantis did not respond to requests for comment for this story.In the months leading up to the election and in its immediate aftermath, DeSantis has stood out for his cowboy approach to the pandemic. One of the last governors to lock his state down, he was especially aggressive in opening it back up again, and has refused to issue a mask mandate. More recently, a Sun-Sentinel investigation found that the governor and his administration ordered Department of Health officials at the county level not to discuss COVID-19 with the public during the run-up to the election.The governor's office disputed the paper's characterizations, insisting DeSantis has been consistent in promoting COVID-19 precautions. But from reopening bars arbitrarily to pressuring schools to hold classes in-person, the governor has been slammed by virtually every pressure group imaginable for pandemic recklessness.At the same time, DeSantis has enabled COVID-19 deniers by hiring an Uber-driving conspiracy theorist as a data analyst and allowing his staff to share death records with a conservative blogger who has written columns downplaying the severity of the pandemic.During a Nov. 30 press conference, DeSantis reiterated his false claims that mask mandates and lockdowns are ineffective in fighting the spread. Regarding masks, DeSantis said, “I don’t think you have to (be) strung up by a bayonet to do it. Fining people is totally overboard.”His position is in direct conflict with Biden’s plan to ask Americans to wear masks for the first 100 days of his administration and mandating mask-wearing for interstate travel on planes, trains, and buses. DeSantis is also handicapping efforts by the new mayor of Miami-Dade, the county with the largest number of coronavirus cases in the state and that is experiencing a third surge, from reinstating fines for not wearing masks. County Mayor Daniella Levina Cava, who revealed last week she had contracted COVID-19 herself, said during a Dec. 4 Zoom call that she has been unable to speak with DeSantis since the election, according to the Miami Herald.The images of the GOP event at the governor’s mansion didn’t generate headlines, but have been retweeted several hundred times, including by some of DeSantis’ harshest critics. Among them: Orlando state Rep. Anna Eskamani and Rebekah Jones, Florida’s COVID-19 dashboard architect and former Health Department data scientist who alleges she was fired because she refused to manipulate data about Florida’s coronavirus numbers.On Monday, after state police raided her home with guns drawn to seize her computer and cellphone, Jones accused the DeSantis administration of targeting her by initiating a criminal investigation. According to a search warrant, however, someone using Jones’ IP address illegally accessed the state’s emergency alert email system to send an unauthorized mass email, an allegation she disputes.“DeSantis has been trying—and failing—to shut me down and silence me since May,” Jones told The Daily Beast. “It didn't work then, and it won't work now.”‘Pointed a Gun in My Face’: Florida Police Raid Home of Fired COVID-19 Dashboard ArchitectEskamani, the state legislator, said the photos depicted a wanton disregard for COVID-19 guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), such as encouraging people to wear masks when they are in close contact with one another even when outdoors. In September, DeSantis eliminated most of the state’s measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including an executive order that limited social and recreational gatherings to no more than 10 people.“The photos demonstrated how reckless our governor is acting in enabling the spread of COVID-19,” Eskamani told The Daily Beast. “He is not modeling good behavior and is taking his role for granted. It’s completely discouraging.”Ignoring the increases in cases, hospitalizations, and data continuously demonstrating that social distancing works—not to mention the incredible stress faced by health-care workers at the moment—is “rather tone-deaf,” Roberts added. On Dec. 5, the day of the event, the Florida health department reported more 10,000 cases for the third consecutive day. Since then, the state added roughly another 23,000 new cases, bringing Florida’s cumulative total to 1,073,770 cases since the pandemic began.As for the GOP gathering, the precedent set by what appears to have been a superspreader event at the White House Rose Garden party touting the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett loomed. Dr. Marissa Levine, another University of South Florida infectious disease professor, said even outdoor, well-ventilated events can be considered high-risk when there is a large turnout, no face coverings, and prolonged contact time.But with cases setting new records nationwide, DeSantis seemed determined to set a new bar for pandemic absurdity.“It certainly does not send the right message with respect to our efforts needed to control the pandemic at this time,” Levine said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.