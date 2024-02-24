Jury finds Rebecca Grossman guilty on all counts in Iskander boys' deaths

Dr. Peter Grossman walks with his wife, Rebecca Grossman, to the Van Nuys courthouse in late January.

Jurors found Rebecca Grossman guilty of two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and hit-and-run driving on Friday.

The trial stems from a 2020 crash that killed two brothers. Mark and Jacob Iskander were in a Westlake Village crosswalk with their family when authorities say they were struck by a speeding vehicle. Mark was 11. Jacob was 8.

Grossman, 60, of Hidden Hills, faces a possible sentence of 34 years to life in prison. As the verdict was read, she sat at a table surrounded by her defense team.

Her daughter, Alexis Grossman, cried out as the guilty verdicts were read. She sat with her father, Dr. Peter Grossman, and brother.

Rebecca Grossman was then taken into custody.

The boys’ parents Nancy and Karim Iskander sat on the other side of the room. Their friends and family filled seats on one side of the room.

After a monthslong delay, jury selection started Jan. 16. After dozens of witnesses testified over several weeks, the case went to the jury shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday.

They deliberated for roughly nine hours over two days and announced they had reached a verdict just after 3 p.m. Friday.

John Denton, a Los Angeles County firefighter paramedic, comforts Nancy Iskander, the mother of Mark and Jacob Iskander, during a 2022 vigil in Westlake Village.

Prosecutors say Grossman was driving her white Mercedes SUV 81 mph just seconds before the crash. At impact, the vehicle's black box recorded the speed at 73 mph. The speed limit was 45 mph.

Grossman didn’t stop until the Mercedes crash safety features cut off the fuel, prosecutors have said. An expert for the defense said she may have been temporarily stunned and her feet pushed off the pedals when airbags deployed.

Her attorneys said a black SUV driven by Scott Erickson passed through the crosswalk first. They blamed him for the crash, saying the black vehicle hit the boys first.

