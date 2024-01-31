Jury rejects self-defense claim, finds Canton man guilty of murder for apartment stabbing

CANTON ‒ A 39-year-old man will be sentenced Monday on murder and felonious assault convictions for fatally stabbing a 54-year-old man at an apartment complex in June.

Stark County Common Pleas Court jurors deliberated for about three hours before finding Willis R. Kennedy guilty of both charges in connection with the death of Keith D. Greggs. The trial started Monday morning. The jury began deliberating Tuesday afternoon.

The jury rejected the self-defense argument made by defense attorney Anthony Wise, who said the deceased fired one or two shots from a gun.

The stabbing preceded the gunshots, said Seth Marcum, assistant Stark County prosecutor. He said Greggs was stabbed in the back. A document filed by Canton police in the case said Gregg was also stabbed in the waist and had a cut on his face.

In his opening statement to the jury on Monday, Marcum said security cameras captured the majority of the confrontation, which occurred at a Stark Metropolitan Housing Authority apartment complex, Girard Gardens, at 2215 Tuscarawas St. E.

Judge Natalie R. Haupt presided over the trial and will sentence Kennedy.

A murder conviction brings a prison term of 15 years to life.

Opening statement: Canton man arguing self-defense for 2023 stabbing at apartment complex

June 2023: Canton man charged with aggravated murder after fatal stabbing at apartment complex

Reach Nancy at 330-580-8382 or nancy.molnar@cantonrep.com. On X, formerly known as Twitter: @nmolnarTR.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Willis Kennedy, 39, found guilty of killing Keith Greggs, 54, in June