  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Merrick Garland: DOJ asks judge to unseal Mar-a-Lago search warrant

Caitlin Dickson
·Reporter
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Merrick Garland
    American judge and 86th United States Attorney General

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday that the Justice Department had filed a motion to unseal a search warrant and property receipt from the FBI’s recent search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Garland announced the motion at a press conference, marking his first public statement about the matter since Trump publicly confirmed the search at his Florida residence on Monday evening.

Although he declined to answer questions or provide any further details about the search, Garland said that he “personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter,” adding, “The department does not take such a decision lightly.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers his message.
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Justice Department on Thursday in Washington, D.C. (Susan Walsh/AP)

Garland said that the search warrant “was authorized by a federal court upon the required finding of probable cause," and that copies of both the warrant and the FBI property receipt “were provided on the day of the search to the former president's counsel, who was on site during the search.”

According to multiple reports, the raid was related to an investigation into Trump's potential mishandling of classified documents. In May, a federal grand jury began investigating whether he had mishandled top-secret documents, including taking 15 boxes of material to the Florida resort.

Monday’s raid was first reported by Florida Politics — which said the FBI had executed a search warrant and left the premises — minutes before Trump posted his statement about it to his social media site, Truth Social.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida is currently under siege, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in his statement. Without evidence, he decried the search as “prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by the Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024."

Garland said Thursday that the search warrant “was authorized by a federal court upon the required finding of probable cause."

Nevertheless, Trump’s outrage quickly reverberated across the right, as Republican lawmakers and conservative commentators jumped to the former president’s defense, echoing his claims of persecution and calling for the FBI to be dismantled.

It didn’t take long for some of the rhetoric around the Mar-a-Lago raid to turn violent. Within hours of Trump’s statement announcing the raid, social media users from Twitter to more fringe platforms like Gab and Telegram were issuing calls for civil war and vowing to take up arms.

At Thursday’s press conference, Garland sought to address what he called “recent unfounded attacks on the professionalism of the FBI and Justice Department agents and prosecutors.”

“I will not stand by silently when their integrity is unfairly attacked,” Garland said. "The men and women of the FBI and the Justice Department are dedicated, patriotic public servants. Every day they protect the American people from violent crime, terrorism and other threats to their safety, while safeguarding our civil rights. They do so at great personal sacrifice and risk to themselves.

“I am honored to work alongside them,” he added.

Recommended Stories

  • AG Garland files motion to unseal search warrant of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home

    In a statement on Thursday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Justice Department had filed a motion to unseal the search warrant for an FBI search agents conducted Monday at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla.

  • 2 soldiers killed by a falling tree in Georgia are identified

    The Army says a special forces medical sergeant and a recent West Point graduate were killed during training in the north Georgia mountains. Staff Sgt. George Taber and second Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon died Tuesday after they were struck by a falling tree.

  • AG Merrick Garland says he signed off on Trump search, denounces attacks on law enforcement

    Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday afternoon spoke for the first time since FBI agents raided former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida. Citing "the substantial public interest in this matter," Garland said the government had filed a motion to unseal the warrant authorizing Monday's search, which Trump has sharply criticized as a partisan attack. It was not immediately clear how quickly the judge in the case may release the warrant and federal prosecutors noted in their request, filed Thursday, that it should be granted only "absent objection by former President Trump."

  • AG Breaks Silence on FBI's Mar-a-Lago Search, Says DOJ Has Filed a Motion to Unseal Search Warrant

    Attorney General Merrick Garland defended the integrity of the FBI Thursday afternoon, and confirmed that he personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant of Donald Trump's residence

  • Attorney General Garland to give statement from DOJ

    Attoney General Merrick Garland is set to deliver a statement to the press on Thursday afternoon from the Department of Justice. Garland has been under pressure to speak about the FBI’s search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Monday. It is not clear if Garland will discuss the matter on Thursday. The Department of…

  • Justice Department files motion to unseal warrant for FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, Garland says

    The Justice Department has filed a motion to unseal a search warrant relating to the search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday.

  • Armed gunman 'contained' after trying to breach FBI's Cincinnati office

    A suspect attempted to breach the visitor screening facility at the FBI's Cincinnati field office in Clinton County on Thursday morning.

  • Cuban oil fire all but out, blackouts and gas lines lengthen

    Cubans have been left to endure six- to 18-hour blackouts, and search for ever-scarcer gasoline in the wake of a spectacular blaze that destroyed 40% of Cuba’s main fuel depot and shuttered its only supertanker port. The import dependent Caribbean Island nation was already reeling from the impact of tough U.S. sanctions, the pandemic’s impact on tourism and rising international prices for fuel, food and shipping. Cuba has long relied on the 2.4-million-barrel Matanzas terminal, about 60 miles (130 km) from Havana, for most crude and heavy fuel imports and storage.

  • Trevor Bauer's accuser files countersuit to defamation claim

    A San Diego woman who alleges Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer sexually abused her has filed a countersuit to his defamation claim, alleging the baseball star beat her and left her bruised, according to a court filing. Bauer has denied abusing the woman he met through social media. Major League Baseball has suspended Bauer for two years, a ruling made after Bauer sued the woman.

  • Attorney General Merrick Garland seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home

    The Justice Department has asked a court to unseal the search warrant the FBI received before searching the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday. Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in announcing the request at a hastily scheduled Justice Department news conference.

  • Cornea implant made from pig skin can restore eyesight to blind, study suggests

    Researchers say their promising results bring hope to those suffering from corneal blindness and low vision.

  • Trump sends out email fundraising off of Mar-a-Lago raid

    On The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Tuesday, the MSNBC host kicked off the show by sharing an email he’d received from former President Donald Trump’s fundraising team. This email was asking for donations in response to the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home being raided by the FBI Monday, executing a lawful search warrant, reportedly looking for classified material Trump took when he left the White House, which is against the law. O’Donnell read the email aloud as it appeared on the screen. “Mar-a-Lago was raided,” the email began. “The radical Left is corrupt. We must return the power to the people. Please rush in a donation immediately to publicly stand with me against this never-ending witch hunt.” This is nothing out of the ordinary for Trump. Just a few weeks ago, he posted online announcing the death of his ex-wife, Ivana. The statement included a donation link at the bottom. O’Donnell continued, stating that the email came with a donation suggestion and a deadline. “He thinks I’m good for $45. That’s what his email list managers tell him,” O’Donnell said. “And there's a deadline. Deadline for my contribution of $45 is immediately. Immediately. I gotta drop everything and contribute.” Trump made history throughout his presidency, be it his trip to North Korea, his two impeachments, and his being the first former president to have his home raided by the FBI. “Once again, Donald Trump makes American political history, presidential history, with that email,” O’Donnell said. “An email about, ‘My house got raided by the FBI, so please give me a political contribution.’ No one’s ever done that before. That is pure Donald Trump.”

  • White House: Biden was not briefed on FBI raid of Trump's estate

    White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked if President Biden knew the FBI would search Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.

  • 'The Crown' Is Searching for an Actor to Play 'Significant Role' of Young Prince William

    Netflix's royal family drama is looking for an actor with "a strong physical resemblance" to Prince William — and they better find him soon because shooting starts next month!

  • Latvia designates Russia a "state sponsor of terrorism" over Ukraine war

    Latvia's parliament on Thursday designated Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism" over the war in Ukraine and called on Western allies to impose more comprehensive sanctions on Moscow in order to bring an end to the conflict. "Latvia recognises Russia's actions in Ukraine as targeted genocide against the Ukrainian people," the Baltic nation's parliament said in a resolution. Western nations should increase their military, financial, humanitarian and diplomatic backing for Ukraine and support initiatives condemning Russia's actions, it added.

  • EXPLAINER: How does the FBI get a warrant to search a home?

    News that FBI agents descended on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home and searched it has spawned accusations of a politicized law enforcement organization doing the bidding of the Biden administration in targeting political enemies. The reality is that the process of obtaining a search warrant is a controlled by a checklist of requirements before a judge signs off on a decision to invade someone's home. Experts say that even the decision to seek a warrant to search a former president’s property would probably have to have been approved by top officials at the Justice Department.

  • 12 garage storage ideas to make the most of every inch of space

    Clear clutter and get an organized garage with these affordable space-saving ideas

  • Actress Denise Dowse in coma caused by meningitis

    Denise Dowse, best known for her roles in "Insecure" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" is currently in a coma after contracting meningitis, her sister, Tracey Dowse, revealed. "I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family @denisedowse," Tracey wrote on the actress' Instagram on Sunday. "She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis," Tracey continued.

  • Biden in a tough spot on Trump after FBI Mar-a-Lago search

    President Biden is in a tough spot following the FBI’s search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, facing a delicate dance of handling the situation while steadfastly appearing not to politically taint the Department of Justice (DOJ). Republican lawmakers almost immediately lashed out at Biden following news of the search, which was shared by Trump…

  • Cops Get Into Shootout With Armed Man Who Tried to Bust Into FBI Field Office

    Wally Skalij/GettyAn armed man who tried to break into the FBI’s Cincinnati office on Thursday morning exchanged gunfire with law enforcement officers after he fled the area, officials said. The gunman, who has not been identified, remained at large Thursday afternoon, hiding in a cornfield about 40 miles northeast of where he tried to breach the federal building.Some residents were told to go into lockdown as cops chased the gunman through Clinton County. The county’s emergency management agenc