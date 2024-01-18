Juvenile who escaped Baton Rouge group home arrested after Alexandria stolen car chase

A juvenile who had escaped a Baton Rouge group home was arrested Wednesday in Alexandria after leading police on a chase, according to a news release.

The Alexandria Police Department responded to a call about a stolen 1997 red Ford Mustang around 3:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of MacArthur Drive.

An officer saw the car about an hour later in the Lincoln Road and Hudson Boulevard area, reads the release. But the driver didn't stop for the officer, leading a short chase followed by a foot pursuit.

But the officer captured the 13-year-old juvenile, who was charged with one count of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of resisting an officer. After the juvenile was taken into custody, officers learned the juvenile had escaped from the group home.

An investigation is continuing.

