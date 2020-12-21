Kamala Harris campaigns in Georgia: '2020 ain't over until Jan. 5'

Marquise Francis
·National Reporter & Producer

ATLANTA — Vice President-elect Kamala Harris campaigned in Georgia on Monday for Senate Democratic hopefuls Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, emphasizing the “need” for them in Washington.

Harris, at an outdoor drive-in rally in Columbus, a city of around 200,000 in the western part of the state, said, “2020 has been rough. As far as I’m concerned ... 2020 ain’t over until Jan. 5. … You have it within your hands to make a statement about who Georgia is, and the power of the voice of Georgia.”

This was Harris’s first visit to the Peach State since the Democratic presidential ticket narrowly won there in November’s general election by roughly 12,000 votes. The visit also comes after President-elect Joe Biden campaigned in Atlanta last Tuesday, urging Georgians to vote for Ossoff and Warnock so he can “get something done” as president.

If Ossoff and Warnock win, it would give Democrats control of the legislative and executive branches, enabling the Biden administration to pass progressive legislation. But if either loses, Republicans would maintain control of the Senate and the ability to block Democratic initiatives and Biden appointments.

Supporters cheer for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as she speaks during a drive-in rally in Columbus, Georgia. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)
Supporters cheer for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as she speaks during a drive-in rally in Columbus, Ga. (Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

Harris said outsiders were attempting to restrict voting in the state.

“Why are so many powerful people trying to make it so difficult for us to vote?” she said. “What we did in November, we can do again.”

Harris was scheduled to make a stop in Lawrenceville, Ga., but that leg of the trip was canceled because she needed to return to Washington to vote in the Senate for a $900 billion coronavirus relief package.

As of Monday afternoon, according to state election data, more than 1.4 million Georgians had cast their ballots during early voting, which began on Dec. 14. The unusually high number is just about on track with last month’s historic presidential race turnout, in which 5 million Georgians voted.

Runoff elections usually bring fewer voters to the polls, but early numbers show that Georgians understand the significance of this race.

“The decisions you make, the work you put into it, will impact people who you may never meet,” Harris added. “People who may never know your names. … It is within our power to change the course of history of this country.”

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris with Georgia Democratic Senate candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in Columbus, Georgia. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)
Harris with Georgia Democratic Senate candidates the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in Columbus, Ga. (Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

Ossoff, who also spoke at the rally, denounced Georgia’s Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and what he called their history of “corruption.” The two are among the wealthiest members of the Senate. Questions have been raised about their stock trades last winter, after members of Congress had been confidentially briefed about the potential economic disruption resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Neither has been charged or censured.

“We have bigger and better things to discuss than David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler — like where do we go from here?” Ossoff asked. “Georgia has the power to decide. ... We have the power to write the next chapter in American history. What comes next is up to us. … And we’re running against the Bonnie and Clyde of political corruption.”

On Monday, the first day of winter, and in the midst of a worsening pandemic, Warnock, a Baptist minister, sought to reassure his listeners.

“I know it’s dark,” he said, “but morning is on its way.”

Below are key dates for Georgians to remember ahead of the state’s Senate runoff elections on Jan. 5, 2021:

Graphic: Yahoo News
Graphic: Yahoo News

Cover thumbnail photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

_____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Latest Stories

  • More than 1.3 million votes already cast in key Georgia races

    After just six days of early in-person voting and about four weeks of mail-in balloting, Georgia's early voting numbers in the pair of Senate runoff races are just about on track with last month’s historic presidential race turnout in which 5 million Georgians voted.

  • Stimulus checks: Mnuchin announces when Americans will get second payment

    $600 direct payments could be issued as soon as next week, Treasury Secretary says

  • Concern among Muslims over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine

    While the diplomats were there to finalize deals to ensure millions of doses reached Indonesian citizens, the clerics had a much different concern: Whether the COVID-19 vaccine was permissible for use under Islamic law. As companies race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine and countries scramble to secure doses, questions about the use of pork products — banned by some religious groups — has raised concerns about the possibility of disrupted immunization campaigns. Pork-derived gelatin has been widely used as a stabilizer to ensure vaccines remain safe and effective during storage and transport.

  • Italian woman mauled to death by five pet Czechoslovakian wolfdogs

    An Italian woman has been mauled to death by her five pet Czechoslovakian wolfdogs, prompting a debate over the danger posed by the increasingly popular crossbreed canine. Mariangela Zaffino, a 74-year-old pensioner, was attacked by her five pet dogs in her apartment in the town of Grugliasco near Turin. She was found by her daughter, who said the dogs, a cross between wild wolves and German shepherd dogs that shares many wolfish characteristics, had never shown any signs of being dangerous in the past. Neighbours, however, have questioned the wisdom of Mrs Zaffino and her daughter keeping five large dogs in a small flat. Police are trying to ascertain what may have prompted the dogs, named Ares, Aylen, Artù, Aragorn and Apache, to attack their owner.

  • Pro-Trump media outlets apparently scramble to ward off lawsuits after pushing election conspiracies

    Last week, Fox Business ran a pre-taped segment during Lou Dobbs' show that appeared to debunk the unfounded claims made by some of the network's hosts about corrupted voting machines in November's election. The segment re-aired during Jeanine Pirro's show Sunday. And Newsmax, one of President Trump's favorite outlets, began covering its tracks recently, as well. Much to the chagrin of some of its fans, the network put a page on its website "clarifying" its election conspiracy theory coverage, airing a similar segment on TV, as well.> This is very bizarre. Lou Dobbs ran a segment tonight basically debunking his own lies about Smartmatic voting machines pic.twitter.com/FDM91SPtT1> > — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 19, 2020> newsmax has put up a page "clarifying" facts around smartmatic and dominion (after the threat of a big lawsuit). watching red-pilled people in the comments grapple with a burst of truth is something https://t.co/to5dvw9Uzq pic.twitter.com/ABNefKn1ji> > — David Mack (@davidmackau) December 21, 2020Ben Smith, The New York Times' media columnist, and others have suggested the shift is related to legal threats from voting machine companies Smartmatic and Dominion that are alleging defamation. Fox, Smith writes, should take the threat seriously, but it can probably handle drawn-out, expensive litigation, and — despite the opinion of certain hosts — the network, as a whole, doesn't seem too interested in remaining in Trump's good graces these days anyway.The lawsuits could, however, be "existential" for smaller outlets like NewsMax or One America News Network, which would like to transform into a "Trump TV" of sorts going forward, Smith writes. To do that, he says, they'll need big-time investors, but legal action could scare off potential buyers.It's too early to tell how the potential cases would turn out, but the legal experts Smith spoke to think they have legitimate standing. Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com Democrats wanted a tax credit for low income families. Republicans wanted a tax break for '3 martini lunches.' Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? $900 billion relief package extends moratorium on evictions, weekly unemployment benefits

  • Airlines will be required to bring back 32,000 workers in order to get $15 billion in aid from Congress' long-awaited coronavirus relief package

    The reported deal is a sigh of relief for the struggling industry, but may not be enough - and only lasts through March.

  • Pope snubs Vatican's sci-fi Nativity scene and directs visitors to others

    Pope Francis on Sunday appeared to add his snub to widespread criticism of an unorthodox Nativity scene in St. Peter's Square, telling visitors to visit a nearby exhibition of traditional crèches instead.

  • U.S. officials eye new COVID-19 strain in UK, urge vigilance

    The United States is monitoring the new strain of COVID-19 emerging in the United Kingdom, multiple U.S. officials said on Sunday, adding that it was unclear whether the mutated variant had made its way to America. Slaoui, chief scientific adviser for the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed, added that the UK mutation was "very unlikely" to be resistant to current vaccines, saying: "We can't exclude it, but it's not there now." Other health officials from the outgoing Trump administration and the incoming Biden administration also said they were watching the strain rapidly spreading in Great Britain.

  • Pakistan warns India against 'false flag' attacks in Kashmir

    Pakistan's military was on high alert in Kashmir on Monday as its prime minister warned India against carrying out any “false flag” operations in the disputed region after a U.N. vehicle in the Pakistan-held part came under attack. Pakistan blamed Friday's attack on India, implying it was aimed at embarrassing Islamabad and harming relations with the international community. India has denied the allegations.

  • Family of U.S. teen jailed in Cayman Islands asks Trump for help

    Skylar Mack was sentenced to prison in the Cayman Islands for breaking Covid isolation protocols. Her family has appealed to the U.S. government for help.

  • Trump administration officials subpoenaed in probe into alleged 'extensive and dangerous' political interference at CDC

    Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Director Robert Redfield have both been subpoenaed by a House subcommittee probing allegations of political interference at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on Monday subpoenaed Azar and Redfield for previously-requested documents, which committee chair Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said was "necessary because the Select Subcommittee's investigation has revealed that efforts to interfere with scientific work at CDC were far more extensive and dangerous than previously known," The Wall Street Journal reports.Earlier this month, Clyburn said that a CDC official, Dr. Charlotte Kent, alleged to investigators that Redfield ordered the deletion of an email showing a Trump administration appointee was trying to interfere with a scientific report amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Axios reports. And on Monday, Clyburn said that the subcommittee has obtained documents showing "Trump administration appointees attempted to alter or block at least 13 scientific reports related to" COVID-19 over a "period of four months."A spokesperson for HHS previously objected to the "subcommittee's characterization of the conversation with Dr. Kent," calling it "irresponsible," per the Journal. Clyburn said the subpoena requires Redfield and Azar to produce the requested documents by Dec. 30.More stories from theweek.com Democrats wanted a tax credit for low income families. Republicans wanted a tax break for '3 martini lunches.' Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? $900 billion relief package extends moratorium on evictions, weekly unemployment benefits

  • McCarthy Calls on FBI to Brief Full Intel Committee on Swalwell’s Ties to Alleged Chinese Spy

    House Leader Kevin McCarthy said Sunday that all members of the House Intelligence Committee should receive a classified FBI briefing on Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell’s relationship with a suspected Chinese spy.McCarthy received a closed-door FBI briefing on Swalwell's close ties to Christine Fang, a suspected Chinese intelligence operative, on Friday and said afterwards that he thinks Swalwell should not be on the House Intelligence Committee."I’m going to request that every single member on the House Intelligence Committee gets the exact same briefing from the FBI that I did," McCarthy said Sunday on Fox News. "Because if this individual is sitting on this committee — Eric Swalwell — they’ve got to know the background of what has gone on. I can’t talk about the classified part, but you know what’s out there in the press.”“No one that was in that room could walk out and say Eric Swalwell should be on the intel committee," McCarthy said of the briefing. "I don’t know — they had a briefing before in 2015 and I don’t know what that briefing was like compared to this one, but it could not have been the same.”Between 2011 and 2015, Fang developed close relationships with Swalwell, bundling donations for the up and coming lawmaker and even placing an intern in his office.Since Swalwell's ties to Fang came to light earlier this month, Republicans on the intelligence committee have demanded answers, some even calling for an investigation and for him to be immediately removed from the committee in order to deprive him of the access to classified information that comes with membership on the high-profile panel.Fang, believed to have been acting at the behest of China’s Ministry of State Security, helped fundraise for Swalwell’s 2014 re-election campaign and helped place at least one intern in the California Democrat’s office.Fang also had romantic or sexual relationships with at least two Midwestern mayors over a three-year period. Swalwell, who married shortly afterwards in 2016, declined this week to answer questions about whether his relationship with Fang was sexual or romantic in nature.In 2015, federal investigators briefed Swalwell on their concerns about Fang, at which point he says he severed all his ties with her. However, Swalwell’s brother and father remained connected with Fang on Facebook.Swalwell said Tuesday that he has committed no wrongdoing and expressed confidence that the controversy will not threaten his seat on the House Intelligence Committee.“The one answer that I got out of that briefing was there is no way Eric Swalwell should continue to serve on the intel committee,” McCarthy added, noting that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would have to remove Swalwell from the committee if he refuses to step down.

  • China criticizes US corporate auditing penalties

    China’s government on Monday called on Washington not to enforce a measure that might expel Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges if they fail American government audits. The law, signed Friday by President Donald Trump, is a response to complaints Chinese companies were failing to comply with stricter U.S. government oversight imposed following the 2008 global financial crisis. It applies to companies from any country but sponsors cited complaints Beijing was blocking American regulators from reviewing the work of auditors for U.S.-traded Chinese companies.

  • More Inside Basketball Star Kevin Love’s Waterfront Tribeca Apartment

    To create his dream home, Love drew inspiration from New York’s industrial past with a hint of the American WestOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort hosted hundreds of Republicans, many of them maskless, for an indoor party on Friday

    Nearly all of the guests refused to wear masks, despite the county's policies requiring facial coverings inside businesses and establishments.

  • What's in the U.S. COVID-19 bill? Unemployment, $600 checks, 'three martini lunch' deduction

    U.S. congressional leaders said on Sunday they had reached agreement on a $900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months to an economy hammered by the novel coronavirus pandemic, with votes likely on Monday. Checks in the mail: The bill includes $166 billion in new direct payments of up to $600 per adult and child, for individuals making up to $75,000 a year and $1,200 for couples making up to $150,000 a year. The bill expands direct payments to mixed-status households.

  • Flat-back Christmas trees are the perfect solution for people who can't be bothered to decorate the entire half of a tree that nobody sees anyway

    Half Christmas trees, or flat-back trees, look like regular trees with one modification: They're flat on one side so they can rest against the wall.

  • Israeli woman found dead near West Bank settlement

    Israeli police were investigating on Monday after an Israeli woman was found dead in a forest near a West Bank settlement. Police searched the forest near the settlement of Tal Menashe after her family reported her disappearance on Sunday. Israeli media identified the deceased as Esther Horgen, 52, a mother of six from Tal Menashe.

  • Trump is reportedly meeting with Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell, asking about martial law idea

    President Trump held a heated, chaotic meeting in the Oval Office over several hours Friday night, and the senior White House officials present were alarmed that Trump was entertaining extreme ideas to overthrow an election he lost by more than seven million votes and 74 electoral votes, several sources told The New York Times, Axios, and CNN. Fringy lawyer Sidney Powell was there pushing her international conspiracy theory about voting machines, and recently pardoned former national security advisers Michael Flynn was also in attendance, the sources said.Two days before the meeting Flynn had suggested on Newsmax that Trump essentially declare martial law, sending the U.S. military into "swing states" to make them "rerun" the election. "At one point in the meeting on Friday, Mr. Trump asked about that idea," the Times reports. "It wasn't clear whether Trump endorsed the idea," CNN adds, "but others in the room forcefully pushed back and shot it down."Trump is reportedly seriously considering hiring Powell, pushed off his legal team a month ago, in some sort of special counsel–type role out of the White House, with top-level security clearance. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, counsel Pat Cipollone, and others at the meeting forcefully pushed back against that idea and others, including Rudy Giuliani's plan to forcibly seize states' voting machines."It's basically Sidney versus everybody," a source familiar with the meeting told Axios. "That is why voices were raised. There is literally not one motherf----r in the president's entire orbit — his staunchest group of supporters and allies — who doesn't think that Sidney Powell should be on that first rocket to Mars." Powell was seen leaving the residence side of the White House shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday night, CNN reports. The Times' Maggie Haberman adds that Powell was there "once again pitching an executive order on seizing voting machines," but didn't necessarily meet with Trump.When Trump is "retweeting threats of putting politicians in jail, and spends his time talking to conspiracy nuts who openly say declaring martial law is no big deal, it's impossible not to start getting anxious about how this ends," a senior administration official told Axios. "People who are concerned and nervous aren't the weak-kneed bureaucrats that we loathe," but rather "people who have endured arguably more insanity and mayhem than any administration officials in history."More stories from theweek.com Democrats wanted a tax credit for low income families. Republicans wanted a tax break for '3 martini lunches.' Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? $900 billion relief package extends moratorium on evictions, weekly unemployment benefits

  • Trump administration cuts size of Arctic land offered for oil auction

    In a last-minute change, the Trump administration cut about 30 percent of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge territory that it plans to auction off for oil exploration. The decision was announced late Friday by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the agency managing the oil lease sale. The ANWR lease sale is scheduled for Jan. 6, but under the BLM’s plan, companies may submit bids starting on Monday.