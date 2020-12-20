More than 1.3 million votes already cast in key Georgia races

Marquise Francis
·National Reporter & Producer

ATLANTA — More than 1.3 million people have already cast their ballots in the first week of early voting in the critical Georgia Senate runoff races, according to state election data. After just six days of early in-person voting and about four weeks of mail-in balloting, the unusually high number is just about on track with last month’s historic presidential race turnout in which 5 million Georgians voted.

“Georgians are fired up,” Georgia-based Democratic strategist Greg Nasif told Yahoo News. “While some folks like me will always hold out hope for 100 percent turnout and find disappointment when we inevitably fall short, I think many will be very pleased with how the voters turn out.”

Runoff elections in Georgia, triggered when no candidate wins 50 percent of the November vote, are relatively rare. The last notable runoff in Georgia occurred in 2008, when Republican Saxby Chambliss defeated Democrat Jim Martin. The two runoff races underway right now will determine control of the U.S. Senate and potentially define the arc of the first two years of President-elect Joe Biden’s term.

A voter arrives at the Buckhead library in Atlanta on the first day of In-person early voting for the Georgia Senate runoff election. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
A voter arrives at the Buckhead library in Atlanta on the first day of in-person early voting for the Georgia Senate runoff elections. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are looking to keep their seats, while Democratic hopefuls Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock are trying to unseat the two incumbents and position Georgia as a blue state for years to come. Unless both Ossoff and Warnock win, the GOP will retain its Senate majority and its ability to block much of Biden’s agenda.

Late Saturday evening, President Trump announced he would host a rally on Jan. 4, on the eve of the Jan. 5 election. Trump used the announcement to renew his attacks on Georgia Republicans who reject his false claim that he won the Peach State in the November presidential vote.

“As badly as we were treated in Georgia by the ‘Republican’ Governor and ‘Republican’ Secretary of State, we must have a massive victory for two great people, Kelly Loeffler & David Perdue, on January 5th,” Trump tweeted. “I will be having a big Rally for them on Monday night, January 4th. WIN!”

People gather to listen to President Donald J. Trump in Valdosta, GA United States on December 5, 2020. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
People gather to listen to President Trump in Valdosta, Ga., on Dec. 5. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Local Republicans are likely to pay close attention to Trump’s message in the closing days of the campaign. If he uses the rally to continue to undermine confidence in the state’s election system, he could be turning off his own voters.

“As the Georgia secretary of state noted, the president’s public hostility toward mail voting cost him in key states, and it’s a significant issue Republicans are seeking to address by telling their people to vote however they can, including absentee,” veteran Republican strategist Liam Donovan told Yahoo News. “If they don’t address this inequity, you could very well see another election-night lead for Republicans eroded as the mail votes roll in.”

Campaigns usually struggle to turn out voters in off-cycle elections, and officials feared the heightened tensions surrounding Trump’s flurry of baseless legal challenges of fraud would dissuade voters from casting ballots. But with high turnout so far, voters appear engaged in the runoff contests.

“The Republicans may have a problem on their hands, with many of their voters convinced the [presidential] election was rigged and Jan. 5 could be rigged again,” Nasif said. “I tend to think those voters will gravitate toward cynicism over consistency, and that angry voters vote.”

About 150,000 people have voted each day of early voting thus far, as a flood of TV ads, giant highway bililboards and other forms of outreach bombard voters across the state.

On the first day of early voting for the January 5th U.S. Senate runoff long lines of Georgia voters form. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Long lines of Georgia voters form on the first day of early voting for the Jan. 5 U.S. Senate runoffs. (Photo by Melina Mara/Washington Post via Getty Images)

Early data offers some hope for Democrats in the historically Republican state.

About 59 percent of runoff voters so far who also voted in the primary requested Democratic Party ballots, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, while about 39 percent requested GOP ballots.

But one-third of runoff voters didn’t show up for the primary, leaving no record this year of which party they prefer.

Atlanta-based political strategist Fred Hicks told Yahoo News that he believes more legal battles should be expected.

“Unless Republicans win, this election will not be over Jan. 5,” Hicks said. “What we are seeing play out in the presidential election will happen in the Senate race if Democrats win.”

Below are key dates for Georgians to remember ahead of the state’s Senate runoff elections on Jan. 5, 2021:

Key Georgia dates
Key Georgia dates

(Cover thumbnail photo: Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

_____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Latest Stories

  • Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand has bought so many COVID-19 vaccines that it will give free doses to neighboring countries

    The prime minister says there will be "more than enough" COVID-19 vaccines for every New Zealander. Spare doses will go to Pacific nations.

  • General sorry for 'miscommunication' over vaccine shipments

    The Army general in charge of getting COVID-19 vaccines across the United States apologized on Saturday for “miscommunication” with states over the number of doses to be delivered in the early stages of distribution. Perna's remarks came a day after a second vaccine was added in the fight against COVID-19, which has killed more than 312,000 people in the U.S. Governors in more than a dozen states have said the federal government has told them that next week’s shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be less than originally projected. Perna acknowledged the criticism and accepted blame.

  • Here's what Trump can and can't do with the $200 million he raised on election fraud claims

    "I can think of no other president who has set up a leadership PAC immediately after losing an election and begun fundraising for it furiously. This is entirely, entirely unique," Brendan Fischer, a campaign finance specialist at the Campaign Legal Center, told The Guardian in reference to President Trump, who has reeled in around $200 million after asking donors to back his fight to overturn the presidential election.Trump won't win that fight, especially after the Supreme Court got involved and the Electoral College sealed President-elect Joe Biden's victory, but the money is "basically going to be the vehicle for Trump's post-White House political operation," Fischer predicts.There are certain things he legally cannot do with the funds — for starters, the money can't be used to resolve any legal or financial problems he may face after leaving office, and it also can't support a potential 2024 presidential run. It can, however, lay the groundwork for that campaign, Fischer said. But the money would likely be most useful if it went to another candidate who would perhaps act as a successor of sorts. "It can potentially pay for rallies in support of another candidate," Fischer said. "It can be used to pay for ads that are run ostensibly independently of the candidate that he's supporting."Of course, that would mean Trump has to be interested in more than his own personal success. "Is he savvy enough as a political operator to use that money to essentially build a broad coalition in which he is the center and the doler-out of the money that could strengthen his political position?," asked Jennifer Victor, an associate professor of political science at George Mason University. "It's hard to say because his political movement so far has been so centered around himself." Read more at The Guardian.More stories from theweek.com 7 feel-good cartoons about the COVID vaccine breakthrough 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Trump's ultimate self-own

  • Boston police are investigating after an officer was caught on body cam footage talking about hitting protesters with a car

    "I'm f---ing hitting people with the car," the officer says, before backtracking after another officer appears to inform him that the camera is on.

  • Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows attempted to hide his COVID-19 diagnosis and the White House outbreak

    White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, threatened to fire doctors if they disclosed any information to the public, reported the Washington Post.

  • Kuwait's key reformer, son of late emir, dies at 72

    Kuwait’s Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al Sabah, the eldest son of the late emir, who emerged as an influential reformer in the oil-rich Gulf sheikhdom, died on Sunday, the country’s state-run news agency reported. Sheikh Nasser, who held various government posts over the years including minister of defense and deputy prime minister, had been considered a top contender for crown prince following the death in September of his father, the 91-year-old Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah. Although he drew popular support for his ambitious mega-projects and anti-corruption efforts, he was passed over for his uncle, Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah, a more cautious choice of heir apparent at a turbulent time for Kuwait’s politics and the wider region.

  • Germany repatriates three female IS members from Syria for first time in secret operation

    Germany on Sunday repatriated three women and twelve children who were being held in internment camps for members of the IS terror organisation in northern Syria. The specially chartered plane landed at Frankfurt Airport early on Sunday morning after making an emergency landing in Vienna due to one of the children suffering from severe cramps during the flight. It then flew onto Helsinki where eight Finnish nationals arrived home. It was the first time that Germany had been so active in organizing a repatriation for adult IS members. The mission, which was organised in partnership with Finland, was kept secret until the internees' arrival in Germany. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said he was "relieved" that the operation had gone smoothly. He stressed that it was a “humanitarian mission” but also hinted that "this happy news ahead of Christmas shows that we can make repatriations happen in further cases." Some 100 adult IS members with German nationality, plus a further 150 children, are currently interned in Kurdish camps waiting for repatriation. Human Rights Watch has described the conditions in the camps as “appalling”, but Berlin has largely resisted attempts made through the German court system to repatriate the families. The German government argues that it is difficult to organise repatriations as that would mean working with the autonomous Kurdish region, with which it has no diplomatic relations. "These were humanitarian cases, primarily orphans and children who were ill, cases in which a repatriation was deemed particularly necessary and urgent," Mr Maas explained. One of the three women, 21-year-old Leonora M. originally from the east of Germany, was arrested after the flight landed at Frankfurt airport, with prosecutors accusing her of membership of a foreign terror organisation. According to Bild newspaper, Leonora M.’s husband had a senior role in IS’ feared internal security organization. She is said to have supported him in spying on other German fighters inside IS and was subjected to threats from other inmates at the Kurdish controlled camp after her capture in early 2019. The threats to her life were a reason for her being repatriated, Bild reports. While this is the first time that Germany has actively flown former members of the Islamist terror organisation back home, in November last year it assisted in the repatriation of a female Isis member and her family. On that occasion, Berlin was ordered by a German court to assist the woman in her return. Berlin is not alone in its reluctance to bring back Islamist extremists. The UK takes one of the toughest lines of all European countries against former IS fighters and their wives. While the British government has organized the return of a small number of orphans, it has also revoked the citizenship of some adults in order to prevent their extradition.

  • 18 of the Most Anticipated High-Design Hotel Openings of 2021

    We can’t wait to check inOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Chinese Drones Are Spying on Americans

    The U.S. government at the federal, state, and local levels is using Chinese drones that the Chinese Communist Party is exploiting for espionage. That is the public conclusion of a branch of the Department of Homeland Security. Citing “security concerns,” other departments have all-but-explicitly publicly made the same claims, and some have begun to take steps to limit the purchase of Chinese drones.Drones made in China and operated by Americans map U.S. infrastructure, agriculture, railroads, government buildings, power plants, disaster-relief operations, and the movements of law-enforcement officers. The data collected in those drone flights are believed to be sent back to China, where there is no divide between civil and military sectors. The Commerce Department’s listing on Friday of one major Chinese drone company on the U.S. entities list makes it difficult for U.S. companies to buy its products and underscores the growing sense of urgency to end their access to the United States. But it is time to go further. The U.S. government at all levels should immediately stop purchasing Chinese drones and end Chinese drone companies’ access to the U.S. commercial market.The U.S. dependence on Chinese drones and the parts that go into drones is unsustainable. While there are U.S. companies waiting to meet demand if Chinese drones are excluded from the American market, there are still too few of them to meet the U.S. government’s needs, and some American drone companies still rely on cheap Chinese parts. This is one of the arguments against cutting off access to the Chinese drone market. But the risks to national security are too great to move slowly, and so in addition to cutting off access to the Chinese drone market, the U.S. should also expand existing Pentagon efforts to build an American and American-ally drone-manufacturing base that does not rely on Chinese-made parts. One can easily see how a national emergency or a conflict over the defense of democratic Taiwan could require ramping up the scale of production of drones. Depending on China for that should be out of the question.Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen Lord has been a champion for strengthening American sovereignty by developing an industrial base for critical technologies in the U.S. and in allied countries. At a recent Hudson Institute event with me, she touted the Pentagon’s Trusted Capital Marketplace, which would expand the options for secure drone manufacturers. This initiative should become a top national-security priority across the U.S. government and private sectors.It’s important to counter companies such as Da Jiang Innovations Science and Technology Company (DJI), a Chinese-owned drone behemoth headquartered in Shenzhen, China. It dominates the American drone market. Its low cost has boxed out the American and ally market, giving it a nearly two-thirds share in the United States and Canada.But DJI is more than just a market leader. Like other Chinese technology programs and companies such as Huawei, it also enables Chinese espionage and the Chinese surveillance state, specifically of the Xinjiang concentration camps.An August 2017 Los Angeles office of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement bureau memorandum says: “The Chinese government directorates most likely receiving the data from DJI’s cloud are the offices responsible for defense, critical infrastructure, traffic controlling, and cyber offense . . .” Officials said they have “moderate confidence” that the DJI’s commercial drones and software are “providing U.S. critical infrastructure and law enforcement data to the Chinese government.” The flurry of other agency actions to slow the use of DJI drones suggests that officials now have more than “moderate” confidence this is occurring.Other government agencies, such as the Department of Defense -- with few exceptions for some applications -- have stopped using Chinese drones. As of this fall, the Department of Justice has also banned DOJ funds from being used to purchase them. The largest agency that uses drones is the Department of Interior. The DOI has more than 800 drones, all of which are either made in China or have Chinese parts. They use these drones for search and rescue, fighting wildfires, and dealing with other natural disasters that may threaten life or property. In October, the Wall Street Journal reported that the DOI was grounding its entire fleet of aerial drones, citing a national-security risk from Chinese manufacturers.We are aware of some of DJI’s ghastly cooperation inside of China. In 2017, just when U.S. officials were sounding alarm bells, DJI signed an agreement with the Xinjiang Autonomous Region Public Security Department (XARPSD) to deploy DJI drones for “stability maintenance” and “counter-terrorism.” This summer, drone footage went viral on American social-media platforms that showed a DJI drone monitoring Chinese paramilitary police escorting Uyghur Muslims -- shackled and blindfolded -- at a train station in Xinjiang, a city notorious for its “re-education camp” where the Chinese government engages in rape, abortions, forced sterilization, torture, and other means of religious and cultural genocide.DJI was also eager to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic. This spring, it gave away free drones to 43 law-enforcement agencies in 22 U.S. states to outrageously enforce government social-distancing guidelines. That’s right: The Chinese company that enabled China’s government to monitor Chinese Muslims for compliance in concentration camps sought to enable U.S. governments to monitor Americans’ behavior for compliance during the COVID-19 pandemic.Some members of Congress have been tracking the issue and trying to legislatively mandate that the U.S. government stop using Chinese drones and end its dependency on Chinese component parts for the drone market. Last year, Senator Rick Scott (R., Fla.) and Representative Mike Gallagher (R., Wis.) led a bipartisan coalition to introduce the American Security Drone Act. If enacted, it would, among other things, prohibit federal departments and agencies from buying any foreign commercial off-the-shelf drone or unmanned-aircraft system manufactured or assembled in countries identified as national-security threats.For unclear reasons, and despite a bipartisan consensus that helped place drone-security provisions in the House version of the recent defense bill, the Senate stripped them out. The final bill sent to President Trump’s desk leaves the problem unaddressed. So DJI drones are still free to flood the U.S. market and send their images and data to the Chinese Communist Party. The bipartisan coalition focusing on this issue should expand and Congress should focus on the issue in the new year. In the meantime, with only a few weeks left of the Trump administration’s term, Trump should issue an executive order addressing the national security risks of Chinese drones, and in particular DJI drones. The sooner we can get Chinese drones off the market, the safer we’ll be.

  • Biden’s niece avoids prison time for driving under the influence crash

    Caroline Biden’s arraignment was one day after 3 November’s presidential election

  • Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison has moved to Lanai, the Hawaiian island he's spent half a billion dollars developing. Here's how Ellison bought 98% of the island and turned it into a sustainability experiment.

    Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison bought 98% of the island of Lanai in 2012 for an estimated $300 million.

  • Birx travels, family visits highlight pandemic safety perils

    As COVID-19 cases skyrocketed before the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus response, warned Americans to “be vigilant” and limit celebrations to “your immediate household.” For many Americans that guidance has been difficult to abide, including for Birx herself. The day after Thanksgiving, she traveled to one of her vacation properties on Fenwick Island in Delaware.

  • Scientists aren't concerned about new coronavirus variant eluding current vaccines

    The identification of a potentially more transmissible coronavirus variant, primarily in the United Kingdom, has scientists and government officials, alike, sounding the alarm. The U.K. has tightened lockdown measures, and several continental European countries are halting flights to Great Britain. There's no evidence the variant affects the severity of COVID-19 infections, but increased infectiousness would make curbing the spread even harder, which is why certain areas of the U.K. may face restrictions until there's widespread vaccine availability. But could mutations like the one in the U.K. render those vaccines ineffective?The consensus answer is reassuring for the time being. Daniel Altman, a professor of immunology at Imperial College London, told The Finanical Times the new variant should actually strengthen the case "for all to get vaccinated as soon as possible," explaining that the mutations won't be able to fool the neutralizing antibodies produced by the shot. Francois Balloux, director of the University College London Genetics Institute concurred, saying "it's not a strain that should be able to escape protection provided by immunization from the current vaccines or prior infection."That said, Trevor Bedford, a virologist who has kept a close watch on the virus throughout the pandemic, does think there should eventually be a process in place to update the vaccines so they can keep up with more significant mutations, much like the flu vaccine. He is not, however, worried about that affecting the 2021 vaccine roll out, while also clarifying that potential future drops in vaccine will likely be "modest." Read more at The Financial Times and check out Bedford's Twitter thread below. > With COVID19 vaccine efficacy of ~95%, I'm looking forward to vaccine distribution in 2021 bringing the pandemic under control. However, I'm concerned that we'll see antigenic drift of SARS-CoV-2 and may need to update the strain used in the vaccine with some regularity. 1/18> > -- Trevor Bedford (@trvrb) December 19, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 feel-good cartoons about the COVID vaccine breakthrough 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Trump's ultimate self-own

  • Donald Trump plans to shut two remaining US consulates in Russia

    The Trump administration has notified Congress that it intends to shut the last two remaining US consulates in Russia. The State Department told lawmakers last week that it would permanently close the consulate in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok and temporarily suspend operations at the consulate in Yekaterinburg, just east of the Ural Mountains. The notice was sent to Congress on December 10 but received little attention at the time. That was three days before it was made public that Russian was suspected of a hack into US government and private computer systems that has raised grave cybersecurity fears. It comes as Mr Trump has been urged to condemn Russia's apparent involvement in the massive cyberattack, which is believed to have gone undetected for nine months. Last night, Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, said: “The news of the significant and far-reaching cyber-attacks targeting United States government agencies and corporations is further disturbing evidence that malign actors, including Russia, remain intent on undermining our national security and democracy. “Sadly and alarmingly, the Trump Administration has for four years turned a blind eye to Putin’s attacks on our American democracy, including his ongoing efforts to attack our election systems and undermine faith in our democratic institutions. “The era of impunity for our adversaries’ assault on our democracy is over.”

  • Why are people calling to 'Release the Kraken'?: Yahoo News Explains

    Pro-Trump groups have been calling to 'Release the Kraken' in the weeks following President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in an effort to challenge the election results. But where does the rallying cry come from? Yahoo News explains.

  • Covid live updates: Latest on rising cases and the Covid-19 stimulus package

    Although the legislation has not been released yet, the deal is expected to include direct payments of $600 for qualifying Americans.

  • Incoming surgeon general says widespread coronavirus vaccination may not happen until 'mid-summer, early fall,' extending the timeline by months

    Health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci have said widespread coronavirus vaccination could occur in April. Vaccine makers gave similar timelines.

  • Concern among Muslims over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine

    While the diplomats were there to finalize deals to ensure millions of doses reached Indonesian citizens, the clerics had a much different concern: Whether the COVID-19 vaccine was permissible for use under Islamic law. As companies race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine and countries scramble to secure doses, questions about the use of pork products — banned by some religious groups — has raised concerns about the possibility of disrupted immunization campaigns. Pork-derived gelatin has been widely used as a stabilizer to ensure vaccines remain safe and effective during storage and transport.

  • Donald Trump tells Boris Johnson 'cure can't be worse than problem itself' after tier 4 rules announced

    Donald Trump has rejected following the UK's example and introducing a sweeping lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The US president retweeted the BBC's report on the fresh curbs being introduced in the UK, before ruling out his administration doing likewise. "We don’t want to have lockdowns. The cure cannot be worse than the problem itself!" he tweeted. Mr Trump's reluctance to implement a similar lockdown came as the number of cases in the US topped 17.5 million, with more than 314,000 people having died. Britain's new restrictions, which saw London and the South East plunged into a new stricter tier 4 were introduced amid evidence that the virus had mutated into a faster-spreading form of the disease.

  • Pope snubs Vatican's sci-fi Nativity scene, directs visitors to others

    Pope Francis on Sunday appeared to add his own thumbs-down to widespread criticism of an unorthodox nativity scene in St. Peter's Square, telling visitors to instead visit a nearby exhibition of traditional crèches. At his last Sunday blessing and address before Christmas, Francis also said the holy day that marks the birth of Jesus had been "kidnapped" by consumerism. Speaking from his window overlooking the square, Francis twice urged people to visit an outdoor exhibit under the square's colonnade where 100 small traditional nativity scenes are on display.