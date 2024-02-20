Kansas Republican plan for flat tax and tax cuts dies after House fails to override veto

The Kansas House of Representatives failed to override Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of a Republican tax cut plan on Tuesday.

House Bill 2284 originally passed both the House and Senate a month ago. Voting histories suggested the House had the supermajority required to override the veto, which the House had to take up this week, while the Senate appeared one vote short.

House Republicans, led by House Speaker Rep. Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, failed to override Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of their tax cut plan on Tuesday.

But Tuesday's vote was 81-42 as the House failed to reach the 84 required for a supermajority. There were 80 Republicans and one Democrat favoring an override, while 37 Democrats and five Republicans voted no. Two Democrats were absent.

Reps. Randy Garber, R-Sabetha; Mike Dodson, R-Manhattan; Mark Schreiber, R-Emporia; and Rep. Trevor Jacobs, R-Fort Scott, flipped their votes after initially supporting it last month. Rep. David Younger, R-Ulysses, voted against the tax plan last month and on Tuesday.

Rep. Vic Miller, D-Topeka, made a procedural motion to reconsider the vote, which failed, killing the bill.

