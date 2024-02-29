Karamo appeals judge's order disqualifying her as chair of Michigan Republican Party

LANSING — Kristina Karamo has appealed a judge's order that bars her from identifying herself as chair of the Michigan Republican Party and asked Thursday that the Michigan Court of Appeals put that order on hold while her emergency appeal is heard.

Kristina Karamo, left, and Peter Hoekstra.

The latest court action could add another layer of confusion to Michigan GOP affairs as delegates prepare to meet Saturday to select most of the party's delegates to the Republican National Convention in July. Karamo has called a Saturday convention in Detroit. Former congressman and ambassador Pete Hoekstra, who was recognized Tuesday as the lawful chair by a Kent County judge, and earlier was endorsed by the Republican National Committee, has called a convention for the same day, but in Grand Rapids.

By granting a preliminary injunction against her ahead of a trial scheduled for June, Kent County Circuit Judge Joseph Rossi makes Karamo's position "untenable," even if she ultimately prevails in the trial, Karamo argues in appeal documents.

Karamo attorney Donald Campbell said in the court filings that Rossi went beyond what he had the power to do in granting a preliminary injunction, by granting the anti-Karamo faction the full relief they were requesting, and by making the order retroactive to Jan. 6.

Members of the Michigan Republican State Committee voted to remove Karamo at a meeting Jan. 6 and voted to replace her with Hoekstra at a meeting Jan. 20. Karamo argues both meetings were held in violation of state party bylaws and most of the 107-member state committee still supports her.

Karamo, the first Black person to chair the Michigan Republican Party, was elected at a state convention a little over a year ago. She's faced opposition over lackluster fundraising amid allegations of autocratic rule, a lack of transparency, and interference with county party business.

Contact Paul Egan: 517-372-8660 or pegan@freepress.com. Follow him on X, @paulegan4.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Karamo appeals judge's order disqualifying her as Michigan GOP chair