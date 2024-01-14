How to keep your pipes from freezing during cold temperatures? See tips here

As freezing temperatures approach Mississippi, JXN Water is reminding residents to protect their pipes and who to contact in the event of frozen pipes.

When temperatures drop below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, water has the potential to freeze and expand in pipes. Once the expansion puts pressure on the pipes, cracks and leaks can occur. The water leakage may cause extensive and expensive damage to the interior of one's home.

According to Ameerah Palacios, communications manager at JXN Water, the plumbing inside of a resident's house is not the responsibility of JXN Water. Therefore, it’s important for "people to plan ahead on how to protect their pipes from cold weather."

The preventative measures below aim to help reduce the risk of frozen water pipes.

What are some things to help prevent frozen pipes?

Let just one faucet in your home drip . Allow the water to drip about the width of a spaghetti noodle. Palacios said typically, you should choose the faucet furthest from your water meter.

Cover your pipes with insulation. That includes pipes located on outer walls, close to windows or in places without heat like basements.

Close your garage doors and crawl space openings before cold weather arrives. This will stop the chilly winds from coming into your home and freezing pipes.

Who to call if your pipes freeze?

Call a local plumbing professional of your choice to help. If you turn on your faucets and nothing comes out, leave the faucets turned on and contact your plumber.

Call your home insurance provider to work through a frozen pipe issue. Water damage or burst pipes may be covered through your home insurance.

What are alternatives to thaw frozen pipes?

These tips are according to State Farm's safety page:

Avoid applying flames to thaw pipes. Do not try to thaw a pipe with a torch or other open flame because it could cause a fire hazard.

Consider a hair dryer as a possible heat source (with caution). Before you start, make sure that you are not in or near standing water or flammable materials. Start by warming a pipe as close to the faucet as possible, working toward the coldest section of a pipe.

Shut off the water supply. If your water leak detection system has already gone off or your pipes have burst, turn off the water at the main shutoff valve in the house. Make sure that everyone in your family knows where the water shutoff valve is along with how to open and close it. Be sure to leave the water faucets turned on.

