Who’s who in the Ken Paxton impeachment trial, from key participants to potential witnesses

State Attorney General Ken Paxton has been ordered to appear before the Texas Senate to answer to 16 of 20 articles of impeachment that were overwhelmingly approved by the Texas House in May. That vote left Paxton suspended from office without pay.

Get the data and visuals that accompany this story →

The trial before the Texas Senate

The trial is set to begin Sept. 5 in the Senate chamber, with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick serving as presiding officer, or judge. Twelve House impeachment managers, working with prominent Texas attorneys, form the prosecution. Paxton’s defense team also includes well-known Texas lawyers. All senators are required to attend to serve as jurors, although under Senate rules. Paxton’s wife, Sen. Angela Paxton, is not allowed to participate in deliberations or vote on “any matter, motion or question.”

Potential impeachment trial witnesses

Each side was required to file a witness list before Aug. 22, but the lists were not made public. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has ordered some witnesses to appear on the first day of the trial. Those who may be called to testify under oath include:

Read more about who’s who in the trial

Headshot of Dan Patrick

Three-term Republican lieutenant governor. As president of the Senate, Patrick will serve as judge in the impeachment trial. Patrick can rule on pretrial motions or ask senators to vote on pretrial matters, but any motion to dismiss an article of impeachment must be approved by a majority of senators.

Judge

Dan Patrick

Lieutenant governor

Previous coverage:

BACK TO TOP

Headshot of Ken Paxton

The three-term Republican attorney general was impeached in May on accusations of misconduct that include bribery, dereliction of duty and obstruction of justice. Most articles of impeachment focus on allegations, made by former top lieutenants, that Paxton used the attorney general’s office to benefit Paul, a friend and political donor.

Accused

Ken Paxton

Attorney general, suspended

Previous coverage:

BACK TO TOP

Headshot of Andrew Murr

A Republican-majority team of 12 House representatives overseeing the prosecution. Led by Republican Rep. Andrew Murr, a West Texas rancher and lawyer, and Democratic Rep. Ann Johnson, a former prosecutor, the team includes 11 people with law degrees. Other Republican managers are Reps. Briscoe Cain, Charlie Geren, Cody Thane Vasut, David Spiller, Jeff Leach and Morgan Meyer. The Democratic managers are Reps. Erin Elizabeth Gámez, Joe Moody, Oscar Longoria and Terry Canales.

Prosecutors

House impeachment managers



Previous coverage:

BACK TO TOP

Headshot of Dick DeGuerin

One of two lead prosecutors for the House’s impeachment team, DeGuerin is a Houston attorney who has defended former U.S. House Majority Leader Tom DeLay, media mogul Robert Durst during his 2003 murder trial and acquittal, and Branch Davidian leader David Koresh during the 1993 Waco standoff.

Prosecution lawyer

Dick DeGuerin

Attorney

Previous coverage:

BACK TO TOP

Headshot of Rusty Hardin

One of two lead prosecutors for the House’s impeachment team, Hardin is a Houston attorney who has defended Arthur Andersen, the accounting firm at the heart of the Enron scandal, NFL quarterback DeShaun Watson amid a litany of sexual assault lawsuits in Harris County, and baseball player Wade Boggs.

Prosecution lawyer

Rusty Hardin

Attorney

Previous coverage:

BACK TO TOP

Headshot of Harriet O'Neill

Hired in July to represent the House impeachment team, O’Neill served 12 years as a Republican justice on the Texas Supreme Court, stepping down in 2010 to work as a lawyer in private practice. She also has served as a state district judge and a justice on the 14th Court of Appeals.

Prosecution lawyer

Harriet O'Neill

Attorney

Previous coverage:

BACK TO TOP

Headshot of Tony Buzbee

Houston attorney leading Paxton’s defense team. Known for his bombast in and out of the courtroom, Buzbee successfully defended former Gov. Rick Perry in 2015 against abuse of office charges in Travis County. He also represented 20 women who accused NFL quarterback DeShaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment.

Defense lawyer

Tony Buzbee

Attorney

Previous coverage:

BACK TO TOP

Headshot of Dan Cogdell

Houston attorney defending Paxton. Cogdell is well-known in legal circles for representing Clive Doyle, a Branch Davidian leader who was acquitted of murder conspiracy, and Sheila Kahanek, the only defendant in the Enron trial to be acquitted.

Defense lawyer

Dan Cogdell

Attorney

Previous coverage:

BACK TO TOP

Headshot of Lana Myers

As legal counsel for Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is serving as judge, Myers will assist on matters “related to all rulings, orders, mandates, writs, questions of evidence, and processes authorized by the rules of the court of impeachment”. A Republican justice on the Dallas-based 5th Court of Appeals from 2009-2022, she previously served as a Dallas County district court judge and assistant district attorney.

Legal counsel

Lana Myers

Former state appellate judge

Previous coverage:

BACK TO TOP

Headshot of Angela Paxton

Two-term Republican senator from McKinney who is married to Ken Paxton and won election to the district he previously represented. Angela Paxton will sit on the court of impeachment but will not be allowed to vote on motions or attend private deliberations due to a conflict of interest.

Not a juror

Angela Paxton

Senator

Previous coverage:

BACK TO TOP

Headshot of Nate Paul

Austin real estate investor central to Paxton’s corruption allegations. Multiple top deputies for Paxton said he abused his office to help Paul in legal battles, including hiring an outside lawyer to investigate Paul’s claims that search warrants for a 2019 raid on his home and businesses had been altered.

Possible witness

Nate Paul

Real estate investor

Previous coverage:

BACK TO TOP

Headshot of David Maxwell

Former director of law enforcement at the attorney general’s office whose career in law enforcement spanned nearly 50 years. In November 2020, he joined three other employees in a whistleblower lawsuit claiming Paxton had fired them in retaliation for reporting to the FBI that Paxton was misusing his authority to help Paul.

Possible witness

David Maxwell

Former director of law enforcement

Previous coverage:

BACK TO TOP

Headshot of Blake Brickman

Former deputy attorney general for policy and strategy initiatives. Brickman was recruited to Paxton’s office after working in Kentucky GOP politics. In November 2020, he joined three other employees in a whistleblower lawsuit claiming Paxton fired them in retaliation for reporting to the FBI that Paxton was misusing his office to help Paul.

Possible witness

Blake Brickman

Former deputy attorney general

Previous coverage:

BACK TO TOP

Headshot of Mark Penley

Former deputy attorney general for criminal justice. Penley is a former prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in North Texas. In late 2020, he joined three other employees in a whistleblower lawsuit claiming Paxton fired them in retaliation for reporting to the FBI that Paxton was misusing his office to help Paul.

Possible witness

Mark Penley

Former deputy attorney general

Previous coverage:

BACK TO TOP

Headshot of Ryan Vassar

Former deputy attorney general for legal counsel who alleged Paxton pressured him to release information that would help Paul gain information about an FBI investigation into his business. He joined a whistleblower lawsuit claiming Paxton fired employees in retaliation for reporting to the FBI that Paxton was misusing his office to help Paul.

Possible witness

Ryan Vassar

Former deputy attorney general

Previous coverage:

BACK TO TOP

Headshot of Drew Wicker

Wicker drove Paxton around, managed his schedule and helped with his daily routines. Information Wicker provided to House investigators helped form the basis for several articles of impeachment related to Paxton’s dealings with Paul.

Possible witness

Drew Wicker

Paxton’s former personal assistant

Previous coverage:

BACK TO TOP

Headshot of Margaret Moore

Former Travis County district attorney. Paxton claimed his office started investigating the FBI raid of Paul’s home and businesses because Moore’s office asked the attorney general to get involved. Paxton then hired an outside lawyer to investigate. Moore has said her office did not ask Paxton to investigate and only referred the case at Paxton’s request.

Possible witness

Margaret Moore

Former Travis County district attorney

Previous coverage:

BACK TO TOP

Headshot of Brandon Cammack

Houston defense lawyer hired by Paxton to investigate Paul’s claims that search warrants authorizing the raid of his home and businesses had been altered. Employees at the attorney general’s office opposed Cammack’s hiring, saying Paul’s claim had been investigated and found to lack merit. Cammack issued 39 subpoenas for those involved in the searches and for Paul’s opponents in lawsuits.

Possible witness

Brandon Cammack

Attorney

Previous coverage:

BACK TO TOP

Logo of Mitte Foundation

Austin-based nonprofit that made investments with Paul’s real estate businesses. When Paul refused to provide information on the financial status of those investments, Mitte sued him for fraud. Former top attorney general’s office officials allege that Paxton ordered the agency to get involved in the lawsuit to aid Paul.

Affected party

Mitte Foundation

Charitable organization

Previous coverage:

BACK TO TOP

Headshot of Jeff Mateer

Paxton’s former top deputy. Mateer resigned in October 2020, days after he and other top officials met with FBI agents to express concerns about Paxton’s relationship with Paul.

Possible witness

Jeff Mateer

Former first assistant attorney general

Previous coverage:

BACK TO TOP

Headshot of Michael Wynne

Former lawyer for Paul. Wynne provided direction and information to Brandon Cammack, an outside lawyer who was hired by Paxton in 2020 to investigate complaints made by Paul.

Possible witness

Michael Wynne

Attorney

Previous coverage:

BACK TO TOP

Headshot of Mindy Montford

Former first assistant district attorney for Travis County, Montford, now employed by the state attorney general’s office, met Paxton and Paul for lunch in May 2020 to discuss Paul’s allegation of law enforcement misconduct during a search of his home and businesses. Montford told House investigators that she didn’t believe Paul’s story.

Possible witness

Mindy Montford

Former first assistant to Travis county district attorney

Previous coverage:

BACK TO TOP

Disclosure: Dick DeGuerin, Rusty Hardin, Tony Buzbee, Margaret Moore and the State Bar of Texas have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

The full program is now LIVE for the 2023 Texas Tribune Festival, happening Sept. 21-23 in Austin. Explore the program featuring more than 100 unforgettable conversations coming to TribFest. Panel topics include the biggest 2024 races and what’s ahead, how big cities in Texas and around the country are changing, the integrity of upcoming elections and so much more. See the full program.