Kentucky Capitol evacuated due to bomb threat

The doors of the Kentucky Capitol were closed Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat.

The Kentucky Capitol was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat, making it one of several statehouses around the nation to receive such a threat.

Secretary of State Michael Adams confirmed with The Courier Journal that his office had received the threat. Gov. Andy Beshear posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that everyone is safe and the threat is under investigation.

While everyone is safe, KSP has asked everyone to evacuate the state Capitol and is investigating a threat received by the Secretary of State’s Office. We are aware of similar threats made to other offices across the country. 1/2 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 3, 2024

State lawmakers are attending ethics training Wednesday morning.

An email was sent to staff members at the Kentucky Legislative Research Commission about 9:20 a.m. asking anyone working in the Capitol to leave and go to the annex, which is located adjacent to the main building.

At approximately 10 a.m., police were seen going into the main building. Meanwhile, some people waited in their cars in the parking lot. Nobody was being allowed into the main building.

Adams said dogs had been brought to the Capitol.

The statehouse buildings in Georgia and Mississippi have also received bomb threats. In Georgia, officials said the threat was a hoax email sent to a state employee, according to WSBTV.

This story will be updated.

Reporters Eleanor McCrary, Rebecca Grapevine and Stephanie Kuzydym contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Bomb threat called in to Kentucky Capitol