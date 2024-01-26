Killings of 2 juveniles in Covington stemmed from child access to guns, prosecutor says

Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders speaking to reporters at a press conference Friday about the shooting death of 2-year-old Khalil Adams.

The shooting deaths of two children in Covington just over a day apart could've been prevented if juveniles weren't able to get their hands on guns, Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders said.

Sanders spoke to reporters during a press conference Friday about the killing of 2-year-old Khalil Adams, whose parents are accused of leaving a loaded handgun within the reach of their 3-year-old child, who fatally shot his younger brother.

The children's mother, 23-year-old Selena Farrell, is facing charges of manslaughter, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and abandonment of a minor.

Khalil's father, Tashaun Adams, is also charged with manslaughter, as well as a misdemeanor charge in Boone County District Court of hindering prosecution or apprehension.

Khalil's shooting happened just less than 27 hours before two 14-year-olds were shot, one fatally, in the city's Latonia neighborhood. A 17-year-old has been charged with murder in connection with that shooting.

"Neither of these deaths would have happened if children weren't in possession of guns," Sanders said, noting that the circumstances surrounding these killings are very different, but that regardless, parents need to do a better job of supervising their kids.

What happened to Khalil Adams?

Covington police were called to Farrell's and Adams' Warren Street apartment just before 1 p.m. on Monday for a report of a child shot.

As police approached the building, Adams came out holding Khalil in his arms, according to a criminal complaint. The child had suffered a "through-and-through" gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers rendered medical aid to Khalil until paramedics arrived and took him to the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Adams told police that he and Farrell were asleep on a mattress in the living room when they were wakened by the sound of a gunshot, the complaint states. He found Khalil bleeding heavily and called 911.

Investigators later determined that the couple's 3-year-old son was able to get ahold of Farrell's gun, which she kept in a dresser drawer in the living room.

Farrell, who has a prior felony conviction for drug possession, is not legally allowed to own a firearm. She told investigators that she bought the Glock handgun before she was convicted and had since given it to Adams, adding that they kept it for protection, according to the complaint.

Mom says she knew Khalil would die, fled to attend his funeral

Investigators say Farrell was nowhere to be found when police arrived at the apartment.

Agents with the U.S. Marshals Service later located Farrell at a hotel in Florence where she was hiding out, Sanders said. She was arrested on a probation violation warrant and booked into the Kenton County Detention Center Thursday.

Adams and another man were at the hotel with her, the prosecutor added.

Farrell later told investigators that she fled to avoid being arrested for her probation violation because she "knew Khalil was going to die" and she wanted to attend his funeral, the complaint states.

"This was not an unavoidable set of circumstances," Sanders said. "This shooting death was caused by the fact that two adults left a loaded handgun with a round in the chamber within reach of a 3-year-old child that they did not supervise."

"It doesn't take much pressure to pull the trigger of a gun," he said, adding that Khalil's death could've been prevented by simply leaving the weapon unloaded.

Farrell is expected to appear in court again on Jan. 31 for a preliminary hearing. She was arraigned Friday morning.

Court records do not indicate when Adams will make his first court appearance in Kenton County. He's being held at the Boone County Jail.

17-year-old charged in shooting death of other teen

Covington police are also investigating the killing of 14-year-old Amani Smith, who was shot alongside another teen on Tuesday.

Amani's mother, Amber Smith, said she'd been trying to get the Covington Independent School District to address threats directed at her older son since he got in a fight earlier this month.

Amber Smith, the mother of 14-year-old Amani Smith, pictured above, says her son's death in a Covington double shooting Tuesday could have been prevented.

She said it was this fight that led to the shooting on Decoursey Avenue. The teenage gunman was waiting for his older brother, she said, but took aim at Amani instead.

The 17-year-old accused in Amani's killing is being held at the Campbell County Regional Detention Center. Sanders said he expects the teen to be charged as an adult.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Shootings of 2 kids in Covington were preventable, prosecutor says