Kingston man accused of stabbing dog to death after failing to poison it with fentanyl

KINGSTON − A Kingston man stabbed a dog to death after he tried to poison it with fentanyl, police said.

Jonathan Paluzzi, 44, of Kingston, has been charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty and possession of a Class A drug, police said.

Kingston police said they went to The Point at Kingston at 1 Kingston Collection Way − previously called the Alexan Apartments − shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday after a 911 caller reported hearing what sounded like shuffling, crying, yelling, a dog whining and a statement similar to "Don't touch me!" coming from an apartment.

Police said they found a dead 60-pound bull-terrier mix named Brutus with stab wounds inside the apartment where the sounds were coming from. They also found fresh blood and a set of bent grill prongs that are believed to be the weapon used to stab Brutus.

Police said Paluzzi had a cigarette pack on him that contained an off-white powdery residue, which authorities suspect to be fentanyl, and a red-brown stain around Paluzzi's fingernail that was consistent with blood.

Police said Paluzzi couldn't find anyone who would take Brutus or euthanize him.

Paluzzi reportedly obtained fentanyl Tuesday night and tried to poison Brutus with the fentanyl Wednesday afternoon, police said. After that failed, Paluzzi stabbed the dog to death before leaving the apartment, police said. He returned to the apartment while police were inside, and he was taken into custody.

"The hideous nature of this case has the undivided attention of the assigned investigators," the Kingston Police Department said on Facebook. "The investigation will remain ongoing to collect all relevant evidence and we will work closely with the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office to ensure the successful prosecution of the suspect in this case."

Paluzzi was held on a "significant" bail amount and he is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Plymouth District Court, police said.

Kingston police said the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and other agencies have been contacted, and that people from those agencies are working with officers to get permission for a necropsy, toxicology testing and other investigatory steps.

WCVB contributed to this report.

