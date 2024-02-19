Kirk C. Downey sworn in as next Washington County Circuit judge

Humbled, elated, pleased, scared and remorseful are some of the emotions Kirk C. Downey told about 150 people in the Washington County Courthouse's main courtroom that he'd been feeling recently.

But the biggest emotion Downey, 51, said he had felt is "gratitude to all of you."

Downey was sworn in late Friday afternoon as the newest Washington County Circuit associate judge during his investiture ceremony in a packed courtroom. Dozens of people stood around the edges of the courtroom gallery with the gallery benches full.

Many of the attendees were friends, family and colleagues who have known Downey, a lifelong Washington County resident, for years. Among those in attendance were many from the local legal and law enforcement community and local political leaders. They included at least 21 other judges, most of whom serve in Washington County and neighboring counties. Chief Justice Matthew Fader, of the Supreme Court of Maryland, co-presided over the ceremony with Washington County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Brett R. Wilson.

Washington County Circuit Court Clerk Kevin Tucker, left, gives the oath of office to Kirk C. Downey as Downey is sworn in as associate circuit court judge during a ceremony Friday in the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Hagerstown.

The ceremony, as expected, included reflections about the late Judge Andrew F. Wilkinson, who was a friend of Downey's. Wilkinson was murdered outside his Hagerstown-area home in October.

Wilson, at the start of the ceremony, said everyone was "too aware" of the "great tragedy that has not been and will never be forgotten."

But it is appropriate to celebrate Downey's appointment as the newest judge, Wilson said.

Kirk C. Downey is welcomed to the bench after being sworn in Friday as an associate judge for the Washington County Circuit Court. Standing at the bench, from left to right, are: Downey's best friend and a North Carolina judge, Thomas B. Langan; Downey; Washington County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Brett R. Wilson; and Chief Justice Matthew Fader of the Supreme Court of Maryland.

After the ceremony, Wilson said Downey will spend his first 10 days as judge sitting with other judges and meeting with prosecutors and public defenders. In about two weeks, Downey will begin presiding over cases.

This fall, Downey will attend what Fader referred to as "baby judge school."

Wilson said that is a weeklong program where new judges review ethics and demeanor for judges and learn about "black letter law" and other issues important to serving judges.

A celebration and reflection

The ceremony featured remembrances of Wilkinson and moments of laughter as Downey and others shared stories about his life before what Wilson called the "cloak of impartiality" is set.

Gov. Wes Moore, who appointed Downey, said "The truth is, it is a seat that shouldn't be open. Nobody can replace Judge Andrew Wilkinson, but somebody can and must and will carry his legacy forward."

When not speaking, the governor sat in the court gallery near Wilkinson's widow, Stephanie, whom he called "one of my new heroes in life."

Eileen Downey, right in red, sits with Stephanie Wilkinson after Kirk C. Downey is welcomed to the bench as associate judge of Washington County Circuit Court on Friday during a ceremony in the old courthouse in downtown Hagerstown.

Moore said Downey has dedicated his entire career to the law, and his life to his family and community.

Having interviewed Downey and heard from others about the man, Moore said Downey will conduct himself with humility, integrity and compassion.

Hagerstown attorney and former state delegate Bruce Poole, who chaired the Judicial Nominating Commission, remarked that the panel forwarded four names to Moore, who made a "great choice."

Poole said the time is quickly approaching in society when it's easy for "all good people to opt out."

Kirk C. Downey shakes hands with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore after being sworn in as associate judge of Washington County Circuit Court on Friday in the main courtroom of the old courthouse in Hagerstown. Among those looking on are Downey's wife, Eileen, and Hagerstown attorney Bruce Poole, who chaired the Judicial Nominating Commission.

Being a judge "can be an isolating life and we also know it is with risk," Poole said.

That the nominating commission forwarded the names of four people who are "highly capable of being a judge" bodes well for the future of the community's judiciary, Poole said.

Downey "will always endeavor to do the right thing" Poole said.

"Kirk is a man who, as a judge, is never going to embarrass the county and in fact will be a source of pride," Poole said.

Learning about Kirk Downey

Downey, who grew up on a family dairy farm in the Downsville area, knows hard work and how to find practical solutions to difficult problems, said Judge Thomas B. Langan. Langan is a District Court Judge in North Carolina, a schoolmate of Downey's from their years at Duke University, and they are best friends.

Downey resigned as the longtime lead attorney for county government at noon Friday. He joked about making it through four hours of unemployment.

Kirk C. Downey sits with his family during his Feb. 16, 2024, investiture ceremony as associate judge for the Washington County Circuit Court.

Among the stories Downey shared were watching his cousin, Lee, be sworn into one of his terms as county commissioner in the same courtroom in December 1986 when Downey was a high school freshman. Downey graduated from Williamsport High School in 1990.

He also remembered he and Wilkinson arguing on opposite sides in the state's top court about a zoning case for a solar farm. It was a highlight in their careers and a "cherished memory," Downey said.

Downey said Wilkinson was impartial, independent and acted with integrity as a judge. He pledged to follow Wilkinson's example.

Kirk C. Downey, second from left, is welcomed to the bench after being sworn in Friday as an associate judge of the Washington County Circuit Court. From left to right: North Carolina Judge Thomas B. Langan, Downey's best friend; Downey; Washington County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Brett R. Wilson; and Chief Justice Matthew Fader of the Supreme Court of Maryland.

He also reflected on his days on the family farm and being a member of 4-H, which he said taught him citizenship, public speaking and civic involvement.

Among those he thanked were his wife, Eileen, for waiting for him when he was a half-hour late to their first date; his parents, Frank and Carolyn, "for everything," and an aunt, who told him when he was a young child that he asked too many questions.

"I guess that worked out well," Downey said.

Kirk C. Downey puts on his robe after being sworn in as associate judge of the Washington County Circuit Court on Friday in the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Hagerstown. Helping with the presentation of the robe are Downey's wife Eileen, right, and daughter Erin, center.

