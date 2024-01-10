Get to know the 2024 Indiana gubernatorial candidates with Q&A's
In the crowded field of candidates to become Indiana's next governor, it can be tough to keep track of individual platforms and goals.
IndyStar reporter Kayla Dwyer caught up with each candidate for a question and answer session to give voters a sense of their personality and priorities.
Weed in Indiana: Where Indiana's candidates for governor stand on marijuana legalization
Get to know the Indiana governor candidates
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun
Indiana governor candidate Q&A: U.S. Sen. Mike Braun on the issues
The launch: U.S. Senator Mike Braun launches campaign for governor
Trump endorses Braun: Donald Trump endorses in crowded 2024 Indiana governor's race
Former state Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers
Indiana governor candidate Q&A: Former state Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers
Chambers op/ed: Senseless gun violence is hurting Hoosier families. Something must change
The launch: Former IEDC head Brad Chambers announces bid for Indiana governor
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch
Indiana governor candidate Q&A: Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch on the issues
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch: Proposes eliminating state income tax
The launch: Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch launches campaign for governor
Fort Wayne entrepreneur Eric Doden
Indiana governor candidate Q&A: Fort Wayne entrepreneur Eric Doden
Doden op/ed: Indiana can't leave Main Street behind
The launch: Former state official announces 2024 gubernatorial run 3 years ahead of Election Day
Former Attorney General Curtis Hill
Indiana Governor candidate Q&A: Former Attorney General Curtis Hill on the issues
Hill op/ed: Shortcuts for 'good optics' don't fix Indiana's problems. I plan to change that.
The launch: Curtis Hill, the former Indiana attorney general, to run for governor
Former schools superintendent Jennifer McCormick
Indiana governor candidate Q&A: Democrat Jennifer McCormick on the issues
McCormick op-ed: Acknowledge Indiana's educators during Teacher Appreciation Week
The launch: Ex-state schools superintendent Jennifer McCormick joins Indiana governor's race as Democrat
Libertarian Donald Rainwater
Indiana governor candidate Q&A: Donald Rainwater on the issues
Rainwater on pipeline: What Indiana governor candidates have to say about water pipeline plan to Boone County
Third party candidates: After Donald Rainwater's success, Indiana GOP tries to limit Libertarians' ballot access
Jamie Reitenour
Indiana governor candidate Q&A: Jamie Reitenour on the issues
More on Reitenour: Here's who's running for Indiana governor in 2024
Race to the right: How culture wars impact the Indiana governor's race
