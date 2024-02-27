What we know about the company JCPS is paying to investigate busing disaster

Jefferson County Public Schools has hired a North Carolina company to investigate what went wrong with the district's new transportation system at the start of the year, according to a contract obtained by The Courier Journal.

JCPS is paying Prismatic Services, a K-12 education consulting firm, nearly $225,000 for an "assessment of the transportation program and the transportation activities of August 9, 2023," the contract, which was awarded in October, states.

The company has started interviews, JCPS spokesman Mark Hebert said earlier this month.

On Aug. 9 − the first day of the school year when the district attempted to operate with new bus routes, new start times and new student assignment plans − the last JCPS bus rider wasn't dropped off until nearly 10 p.m.

In the aftermath, classes were canceled six to seven days, and Superintendent Marty Pollio said someone should have foreseen the issues with the new bus routes. Bus drivers have also said they tried to tell district leaders that the routes they were given were impossible to complete on time.

Still, the first day of school wasn't postponed and families were outraged when their children arrived home hours late and many were unable to find out where their children were. The routes were designed by a Boston firm that JCPS paid $265,000.

Board members requested the district hire an outside agency to conduct an investigation into what went wrong and who is to blame.

JCPS Board Chair Corrie Shull asks questions about student transportation during a school board meeting on February 13, 2024

Prismatic specializes in district food services and transportation and facilities, according to its website.

"Prismatic Services can help you review your transportation program from top to bottom, improving on-time performance, maximizing state reimbursement if applicable, and cutting costs," the website states.

The firm touts a record of working with districts of all sizes, including up to 700,000 students and has worked in Kentucky, though it is unclear from the website which district. JCPS has about 96,000 students, about 68,000 of whom are bused. Prismatic was recently hired by Fairfax County Schools in Washington to research how the district could change its middle school start times.

During an August JCPS board meeting, District 6's Corrie Shull questioned the district's leadership when requesting an audit.

"It sounds as though people just didn't do their jobs and that is unacceptable," Shull said.

At least one person heavily involved in the implementation of the new busing plan has been reassigned to another position. Chris Perkins, who served as the chief operations officer, was reassigned to the position of "special administrator" in October.

Rob Fulk was appointed as the interim COO. He joined JCPS in 2016, serving most recently as the assistant superintendent of middle schools.

Prismatic Services has until Oct. 25 to complete its audit, unless an extension is agreed upon by JCPS. This deadline comes far after board members will be asked to make a decision on how to fix its busing problems before the next school year. Currently, they are pondering an option district leaders say is the only way to get kids to school and home on time − ending busing for magnet students.

