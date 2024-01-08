Do you know how to drive in the snow? Here's some tips to help with the wintry weather

Rain, slush and snow are nightmares when it comes to cruising down the roads in South Jersey. Now add in low temps perfect for ice and an early sunset and you have the recipe for disaster.

In 2021, more than 5,600 crashes on local, county, state and interstate roadways were attributed to snowy or icy road conditions, according to New Jersey's Department of Transportation.

Regardless of the weather outside, here are some ways you can stay safe during all of your commutes this winter.

How to drive in snowy conditions

If you find yourself having to trek out into any wintery weather this year, the American Automobile Association has a few driving tips you should keep in your back pocket — back seat?

The most important thing to remember when driving in inclement weather is to slow down and stay alert. Keep an eye on the road in front of you and the vehicles around you, and make sure you have enough room to stop suddenly if needed.

AAA also advises drivers to avoid using cruise control on slippery roads. This function makes you unable to transfer more weight to the front tires by lifting off the accelerator.

How to drive on ice

Getting caught on an icy road is a driver's worst winter nightmare. So what should you do?

For starters, be aware of where ice is likely to form. Brake earlier when stopping in traffic or approaching lights or stop signs. If your car skids, continue steering where you want to go to control the skid.

What is black ice?

All drivers should be aware of black ice during the winter. This type of ice is a thin, transparent ice that can blend in with roadways.

Pavement with black ice may appear darker or duller than the rest of the road, and this ice is likely to form in shaded areas, on bridges and on overpasses.

How to clear snow and ice from your vehicle

If you need to drive in the winter, you'll have to make sure that you can actually make it into your car.

De-icer spray and a foam snow brush will be your best friend. AAA recommends using your front and rear defrosters instead of using hot water to melt any ice on your vehicle. If you run the defrosters, make sure your car's tailpipe is clear and the engine isn't running in an enclosed space.

