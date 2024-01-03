Miss the winter weather in South Jersey? We're keeping track of our 2024 snowstorms

After nearly two years of virtually snow-free winters, is 2024 the season for fans of the white stuff?

Aside from our regular coverage of snow and winter weather events across South Jersey, we’re keeping track of those storms here for easy reference later.

So, remember to check back throughout the season.

What snowstorms hit South Jersey in 2024?

Jan. 5 -7: The National Weather Service in Mount Holly had been tracking for several days the potential for a snowstorm to come through the I-95 corridor during the first weekend of the year.

What did we get? The forecasts are still unclear and the NWS isn’t ready to put snowfall accumulation projections on the map, yet.

Yes, we did have some big snow storms in 2022. One, just days after the New Year, dumped more than a foot of powder in some areas of South Jersey, hitting the shore communities particularly hard. Another storm three weeks later blanketed much of the region with up to 18 inches of snow.

