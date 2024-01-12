More rain on the way for South Jersey. Is snow in the forecast?

When it rains, it pours. And, in New Jersey's case, when it rains it just keeps raining.

Brutal storms brought strong winds and rains to the region on Tuesday night, leaving many without power. Now, more precipitation is expected for this weekend.

Will South Jersey see snow next week?

What's the weather this weekend?

⚠️🌧️🌬️ Wash, rinse, repeat! Yet another storm will impact our region Friday night into Saturday with river flooding, strong to damaging winds, and coastal flooding anticipated. We've updated our briefing for this storm here: https://t.co/JiD09ByGTv#PAwx #NJwx #DEwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/6VX3Qjt1FI — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) January 11, 2024

South Jersey can expect to see rain Friday into Saturday, as well as wind gusts starting around 15 mph, though they could go up to 40 mph Friday night.

A flood watch is in affect for Gloucester, Camden and Northwestern Burlington counties from 7 p.m. Friday night through 7 a.m. Saturday morning, as well as a coastal flood watch that starts late Friday evening.

While conditions are forecast to generally be less severe than the outgoing system, additional flooding, tree damage, power outages, and coastal flooding are possible once again. — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) January 11, 2024

Alerts from the National Weather Service advise drivers to take precautions and avoid driving around barricades or through waters of unknown depths.

Will it snow in South Jersey?

Despite recent rain showers, advanced forecasts are showing potential snow for the region next week.

Temperatures will dip to lows around 23 degrees Monday night, and Tuesday will bring chances of snow with a 50% chance of precipitation and a high near 33 degrees. By Tuesday night precipitation chances will decrease to 40% and a low around 16 degrees.

Areas near the shore, like Cape May County, can expect slightly higher temps and a mixture of rain and snow.

