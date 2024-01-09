What to know about FEMA and additional assistance for those impacted by the tornado

A 2019 Fort Campbell Boulevard strip center that housed Redwood Chinese Restaurant, Sun Tan City, Luigi's Pizza and more was totally destroyed by an EF-3 tornado in Clarksville on Dec. 9. The structures lay in waste on Dec. 13, 2023.

It's been a month since an EF-3 tornado with winds of 150 miles per hour hit north Clarksville leaving a path of destruction and heartache behind and the federal government is the four counties affected by the tornado residents some relief.

The application for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is open for those who were impacted until Feb. 12, 2024. Here's a guide on applying for FEMA and the other resources available for those effected by the tornado.

How to apply for FEMA Assistance

There are three ways to apply for FEMA: online at disasterassistance.gov/, the FEMA mobile app or calling 1-800-621-3362 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

When applying, FEMA recommends that you have the listed information on hand:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time pf the disaster and teh address where you are staying

Social Security number

a general list of damage and losses

Nanking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/ or the company name

Residents with homeowners, renters or flood insurance should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA can't duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance, but if the policy doesn't cover all the disaster expenses, policy holders may be eligible for federal assistance.

FEMA representatives have Disaster Recovery Centers located in each county until February to help people with the FEMA application process.

Davidson: Nashville Public Library, 610 Gallatin Pike South Madison, Monday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.

Dickson: Bibb-White Bluff Civic Center, 1054 Old Charlotte Rd., White Bluff; Monday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 1 to 5p.m.

Montgomery: Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library, 350 Pageant Lane #501, Clarksville; Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sumner: Gallatin Public Utilities, 239 Hancock St., Gallatin; Monday- Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

What happens after you apply

After applying for FEMA, you should receive a letter explaining your application status and how to respond.

This letter will include the amount of assistance FEMA may provide and information on the appropriate use of the disaster assistance funds.

The letter could also include additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to conutine the application process. Examples of missing documentation may include:

Proof of insurance coverage

Settlement of insurance claims or denial letter from insurance provider

Proof of identity

Proof of occupancy

Proof of ownership

Proof that the damaged property was the applicant's primary residence at the time of the disaster

You can visit a Disaster Recovery Center or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 for any questions regarding your letter.

Appealing FEMA’s Decision

If you don't agree with FEMA's decision, including the amount of assistance they'll provide, you submit an appeal letter.

Appeals must be in writing and postmarked within 60 days of the date noted on the determination letter from FEMA. Appeals and supporting documents may be uploaded to your FEMA online account at disasterassistance.gov.

In a signed and dated letter explaining the reason(s) for the appeal and include:

Applicant's full name

Disaster number (DR- 4751-TN)

Address of the pre-disaster primary residence

The FEMA application number on all documents

Other ways to submit documents include:

By mail: FEMA National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055

By fax: 800-827-8112 Attention: FEMA

For more information on Tennessee's disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4751.

If someone other than an applicant or co-applicant writes the appeal letter, that person must sign it and provide FEMA with a signed statement authorizing the individual to act on the applicant's behalf.

Additional assistance

U.S. Small Business Administration: The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renter, businesses and nonprofit organization to cover losses not paid by insurance and other sources.

If FEMA refers you to the SBA, it's important to submit the disaster loann application. You don't have to accept the loan if approved, but failure to submit the application may disqualify you from other possible financial assistance from FEMA and the state of Tennessee.

You can apply online at SBA.gov/disaster.

The SBA is operating a Business Recovery Center in Montgomery and Sumner County. In Montgomery County, they are located at the Clarksville- Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission and in Sumner at the Hendersonville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance: Residents in Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery and Sumner counties effected the Dec. 9 tornadoes can apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) at Jobs4TN.gov or by calling 1-877-813-0950 Monday- Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Individuals filing online should specify that their applications are related to the damage caused by serve storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes. The deadline to apply is Jan. 16, 2024.

Disaster Legal Services Hotline: Call 844-435-7486

IRS Tax Relief: The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that indiviuals and businesses affected by the Dec. 9 tornadoes have until June 17, 2024, to file rax returns and make payments.

The IRS urges anyone who needs additional tax-filing extension beyond Jun 17 to request electronically by April 15.

