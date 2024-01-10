What we know about the Fitchville Pond Dam and Yantic River: A 60 second read

The Fitchville Pond Dam creates a pond in the Yantick River as it flows through Bozrah, Connecticut, just northwest of Norwich.

The 14-mile-long Yantic River is formed by the Deep River, Sherman Brook, and Exeter Brook about 4 miles east of Colchester. The Yantic meets the Shetucket River in Norwich, which is where the Thames River is formed.

Fitchville Pond is 59 acres and allows freshwater fishing. The pond can be seen by drivers on Route 2.

What is the flood stage of the Yantic River

The flood stage of this river is 9 feet.

How high has the Yantic River ever been

The river read 14.2 feet on Wednesday, Jan. 10. This wasn't a record-breaking crest, it is the third-highest crest based on National Weather Service data.

The record crest was reached on June 5, 1982, at 14.88 feet, when up to 16 inches of rainfall resulted in flooding state-wide. The second-highest crest was 14.66 feet on Sept. 21, 1983, when a widespread 10-inch rainfall caused by a hurricane resulted in major flooding.

What to know about the Fitchville Pond Dam

The Fitchville Pond Dam was assessed as in Poor condition on Sept. 12, 2012, and it is still listed in that condition, according to the Association of State Dam Safety Officials. The dam scheduled to be inspected every two years.

It is owned by Bozrah WaterWorks, which is a public utility and is a state-regulated dam.

It is a concrete dam with a listed height of 20 feet and a length of 70 feet. It was built in 1871 for recreational purposes, according to the National Inventory of Dams.

