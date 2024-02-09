What to know about Greg McCowan and Shelby Eggers, Blount County deputies shot Feb. 8

The two Blount County sheriff's deputies who were shot, one fatally, during a traffic stop Thursday night were new to law enforcement, Sheriff James Lee Berrong said in a Feb. 9 Facebook post.

Berrong was visibly emotional during an early morning press conference in which he detailed the death of Deputy Greg McCowan and the wounding of Deputy Shelby Eggers on Feb. 8 during a traffic stop on Sevierville Road in Maryville.

"I talked to his family earlier," he said of McCowan. "I apologize for not protecting him."

McCowan was 43 and began his full-time career at Blount County Sheriff's Office in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Berrong said.

McCowan previously had worked in manufacturing, but he was always interested in law enforcement, Berrong said, adding that McCowan had served as a reserve deputy before being hired as a patrol deputy. He attended the Blount County Sheriff's Office Regional Law Enforcement Academy and graduated in October 2020.

Following graduation, McCowan served as a patrol deputy on the evening shift, Berrong said. He was awarded the Sheriff’s Office Lifesaving commendation in April 2021 for his part in saving the life of a man trapped in a burning vehicle.

The male driver had struck a house with his vehicle and the accelerator was still pressed to the floor causing the tires to spin. The disoriented man was inside the vehicle and physically resisted the law enforcement officers’ efforts to remove him from the vehicle. McCowan assisted in the successful effort to remove the man from the car.

McCowan was an emergency medical responder and recently had been accepted on the Sheriff’s Crisis Negotiations team, Berrong said, adding that McCowan was excited to put his recent certification to use.

Deputy Shelby Eggers graduated from the academy in 2022

Eggers, 22, began her career at the Blount County Sheriff’s Office in 2019 as a corrections deputy. She applied for and was accepted into the Sheriff’s Office Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy and graduated in 2022. Eggers currently serves as a patrol deputy.

Deputy Eggers knew before she graduated from Heritage High School in 2019 that she wanted to work for the sheriff's office, Berrong said.

"She was excited when she was accepted into the academy, and like Deputy McCowan, she excelled as a recruit," he wrote.

Eggers had gained some acclaim over the past few years for her beautiful voice, Berrong wrote, noting she was selected to sing the national anthem for her academy class graduation and subsequent academy graduations. In 2023, Eggers was chosen to perform the national anthem at the Smith & Wesson grand opening in front of hundreds of people.

A statewide Blue Alert was issued for 42-year-old Kenneth Wayne DeHart, of Alcoa, who is wanted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Blount County Sheriff's Office on charges of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and being felon in possession of a weapon.

Anyone with information concerning DeHart's whereabouts is asked to call the Blount County Sheriff's Office at 865-981-7125 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. A $60,000 reward is being offered.

