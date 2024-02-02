What to know in Manatee: Pace center expansion and more residential development approved

The Pace Center for Girls will be expanding educational and recreation facilities in Manatee County following approval by county commissioners.

Commissioners discussed the expansion on Thursday during a public land use meeting, where they also considered changes to the Parrish Lakes development plan, a new housing project on Rye Road, denied a proposal by Yoder Land Holdings, and appointed two new members to the county planning commission.

Pace Center for Girls expansion

The Pace Center for Girls is expanding in Manatee County.

Commissioners approved zoning changes and a development plan to accommodate an expansion of the Pace Center for Girls Bradenton.

The center opened in 1989 and provides holistic social, academic, and career-building services to Manatee County girls. Thursday's vote changes the zoning of about two-thirds of an acre of land at 3508 26th Street West in Bradenton, from residential single-family to planned development office zoning. The project includes plans for a 16,800-square-foot facility that offers additional office and educational space and 23,144 square feet of open space.

Parrish Lakes plan changes

Commissioners approved changes to the general plan for the Parrish Lakes development project, located on Moccasin Wallow Road.

Changes increase the number of residential units from 3,300 to 2,401. They also modify the amount of each type of residential product offered in the development. It decreased the amount of multi-family units from 1,100 to 400 and increased the amount of single-family units from 2,200 to 3,001. Changes also reduced commercial entitlements from 400,000 square feet to 260,000 square feet and office entitlements from 50,000 square feet to 45,000. The vote also removed standards outlined in the county's North Central Overlay standards.

Rye Road development

County commissioners approved a zoning change and a preliminary site plan for a David Weekley Homes development project that will bring 75 single-family homes near the intersection of SR 64 and Rye Road.

The 25-acre property was rezoned from general agriculture to planned development residential.

Yoder Land Holdings' development

Manatee County commissioners denied a request for a comprehensive plan amendment made by Yoder Land Holdings to accommodate 234 single-family homes to an 80.7-acre property at 6218 18th Avenue E., Bradenton.

Opponents argued that the proposal was too dense compared to the surrounding area, which is predominantly zoned to accommodate 1 home per acre.

Planning commission appointments

County commissioners appointed Monaca Onstad and Jeffery Eslinger to the Manatee County's planning commission. The commission reviews development proposals and advices the board of county commissioners on land use matters.

