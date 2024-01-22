What we know about Palm Bay's triple homicide

The shootings that claimed three lives Saturday in Palm Bay was the deadliest homicide case in Brevard County since last March, when sheriff's investigators say a father shot and killed his 15-year-old daughter, her mother and two others in a Canaveral Groves home.

A suspect, Tashawn Clive Taylor, 26, was arrested, but Palm Bay police have not yet discussed a potential motive in the case. The shooting deaths bring the number of reported homicides in Brevard this year to four.

Palm Bay police were on the scene Sunday at Woodlake Village, where three people were killed and three wounded at an apartment in the complex.

What happened: Palm Bay police were called about 9 p.m. Saturday to Woodlake Village Apartments' sprawling complex off of Palm Bay Road to respond to a disturbance call. Officers went into an apartment in the 2700 block and found five people shot, including three fatally wounded by the gunfire, in two of the rooms. Officers then searched for the suspected gunman, who lived in the apartment with family members. A black Lexus — believed to be connected to the shooting — was located and placed atop a tow truck being taken from another complex less than two miles away in south Melbourne. It is not known if a gun was recovered.

The victims: Palm Bay police identified the shooting victims, some of whom were family members of the suspected shooter, as 60-year-old Angella Suglam, 79-year-old Stephen Suglam and 31-year-old Lisa Suglam. Two other people were found with gunshot wounds: a 15-year-old in critical condition, and Gary Taylor, 59, whose injuries were non-life-threatening. Police did not identify the gender of the wounded teenager or their connection to the suspected shooter. Officers were seen escorting at least two ambulances from the complex.

The suspect: Tashawn Clive Taylor, a 26-year-old Palm Bay resident, whose address is listed as being in the building where the shooting was reported. He was initially charged with three counts of first-degree murder, court records show. He was being held Sunday without bail in the Brevard County Jail Complex. It is not known who owned the weapon used or how it was obtained.

The motive: Palm Bay police detectives did not speak publicly about potential motives for the shootings but were looking into everything from mental health issues to domestic problems. Detectives were continuing to talk with witnesses in the case, including the survivors and others believed to be in the apartment when the gunfire broke out. Sunday, family members, including the sister of one of the women killed, gathered outside of the apartment complex, saying they did not know why the shootings took place.

What comes next: Taylor was arrested late Saturday and booked into the Brevard County Jail Complex on a no bond status. He will go before a county judge on Monday for a short, first appearance hearing on the case and will given information on the charges that Palm Bay Police have filed. He will likely be remanded to the county jail and will be given a court date. Autopsies on the victims will be conducted this week to determine the exact cause of death for each person fatally shot.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Palm Bay triple homicide: Here's what we know about shooter, victims