What to know about road closures, power outages, injuries, damage in aftermath of Evansville, Wisconsin, tornado

Damage ranging from minor to major, power outages and minor injuries have been reported following a tornado and severe storm that hit near Evansville Thursday night, according to Rock County authorities.

This marks the first time a tornado touched down in the state during February. The tornado was part of a storm system tracking across southern Wisconsin that has resulted in strong winds, lightning and hail.

Nearly two dozen local police, fire, paramedics and service organizations responded to reports of severe weather damage east and northeast of Evansville just before 6 p.m., according to an overnight news release from Rock County Sheriff's Office and Rock County Emergency Management.

They discovered varying damage to several structures and outbuildings.

Damage to power infrastructure caused outages from west of Edgerton to Footville, the release said. A warming shelter has been established at the Evansville Fire Station.

Much of the power for the City of Evansville and south has since been restored, said Captain Mark Thompson of the sheriff's office. But, other nearby "affected" areas remain without power, he said.

As of around 6:35 a.m., these roads remained closed, according to Thompson:

West HWY 14 from County M to County HWY H

County M from Territorial Road to County HWY H

West HWY 59 from Tolles Road to County Hwy H

North Tolles from Hwy 59 to HWY 14

North Wilde from HWY 59 to Hwy 14

North Riley from 59 to Hwy 14

Around 7 a.m., Thompson anticipated the start of another damage assessment and making sure power lines aren't down in certain areas.

"We will systematically start opening them back up as we get them cleared," he said.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Damage, power outages, injuries in aftermath of Evansville tornado