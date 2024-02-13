Knox County commission candidates: 2024 Knox News voter guide

The Knox County Commission primary races are active this spring, where voters in several districts get to choose from several candidates.

The Knox County primary election is March 5 and early voting is Feb.14-27. Voters must choose one party's ballot.

Here are the candidates and their stances:

Get the details: Presidential and Knox County primary elections are coming in March. Here's what to know

District 1

Democrats

Evelyn Gill, 57

Evelyn Gill

Why are you running? (from in-person interview)

Gill is seeking reelection because she wants to continue supporting the needs of District 1 and brings experience, having served from 2016 to 2020. She said she wants residents to see how all issues in the government, like infrastructure, housing and schools, are interconnected and wants to provide for a community that’s “had lots of disinvestment for a very long time.”

What are your views on development? (from in-person interview)

Gill believes growth is a good thing, but the county needs to figure out how to pay for infrastructure, including services like the fire department and public transportation. It needs to find ways for current residents to not be priced out of their community.

She said the county must work with surrounding counties because their growth impacts Knox County.

What are your goals for the county commission? (from in-person interview)

Gill said she would like the county to accept environmental, social and governance money to address its homeless population. She also wants the commission to improve the county’s public transportation services and its health department, allowing more people to get access to health care.

What is the biggest issue facing Knox County residents and how would you address it as a commissioner? (from candidate questionnaire)

There is no single issue but rather several interconnected issues in Knox County. The past three years the county has experienced significant growth in demographics, market shifts and in housing cost. What’s needed in Knox County is a broad conversation on infrastructure, utilities, housing and schools with each commissioner hosting public meetings to identify priorities and other initiatives.

What are specific actions a county commissioner can take to most effectively represent constituents? (from candidate questionnaire)

There are several important factors that make you an effective Commissioner. Among the most important is being prepared, diplomatic, focused, and prioritizing the needs of the constituents in the district you represent while jointly working with other Commissioners on county wide issues. Key to being effective is listening and responding to the needs of constituents.

Knox County is projected to experience dramatic growth in the next 15 years. What principles will you apply to decision-making about addressing growth? (from candidate questionnaire)

The guiding principle of good governance supports the general welfare of all constituents in Knox County with accountability and transparency.

What are the key challenges growth presents to your district specifically? To the county? (from candidate questionnaire)

The largest problem in this district is a combination of interconnected issues: including economic inequality, limited business and community investments and poverty. These issues have its roots in long-term segregation and disinvestment. Coupled with minimal educational investment, lack of housing, costly rental rates and limited transportation to employment opportunities for better wages.

This district is not one monolithic area but instead is composed of diverse sub-areas that span from a thriving downtown to adjoining sections that need substantial investment in jobs, transportation, housing and economic development. What’s needed is public-private partnership, investment in small businesses, and more investment in infrastructure, transportation, utilities and housing.

What role should commissioners play in the following (from candidate questionnaire):

Working with the city of Knoxville to address shared challenges?

The city of Knoxville is a strategic partner in developing solutions, providing resources and fiscal support in improving the needs of its residents.

Working with Knox County Schools?

To support the mission of the Knox County school board which is to provide a safe learning environment for students, teachers and supportive personnel that educate our students in Knox County.

Exercising oversight of the county’s executive branch?

Knox County Commission is the legislative branch and legislative body of Knox County government. My goal as District 1 commissioner is to work cooperatively and professionally with our local, state and national delegations to build a better Knox County for all residents.

Does the county need to change its tax structure to keep up with infrastructure improvements, such as roads and school buildings, and meet salary demands for teachers, police and county workers? If so, how? If not, how do you think the county can pay for those demands? (from candidate questionnaire)

To put it simply, raising taxes has never been popular, but if our current tax rate is inadequate to serve the needs of a rapidly growing population, it would be irresponsible to refuse to consider a tax rate increase. Supporting a property tax increase is an opportunity to invest in the fiscal health and future funding priorities which support the general welfare of all constituents in Knox County. If a tax increase becomes a reality, one effect we must address is the impact an increase has on those living on fixed incomes.

Additional sources of county revenue include tax collection, fee services, application fees, bonds issuance, hotel/motel tax fees, and prioritizing economic and business development.

What are the core philosophies that guide your approach to governing? (from candidate questionnaire)

My guiding philosophy is to do my best every day and to be accountable to the constituents of District 1 and to the greater citizens in Knox County. I fundamentally believe in the power and capacity of government to improve and enhance the lives of people.

Damon Rawls, 49

Damon Rawls

Why are you running? (from in-person interview)

Rawls had a history of involvement in the 1st District before deciding to run for elected office. But when current commissioner Dasha Lundy decided not to seek reelection, Rawls knew he could follow in her footsteps, he told Knox News.

Lundy endorsed Rawls at the beginning of his campaign.

What are your views on development? (from in-person interview)

Rawls views Nashville's rapid development as a cautionary tale, and wants Knox County to remain affordable for police officers, teachers, firefighters and "normal citizens."

"I will try to find ways that the county can get involved with development projects in a way that they haven't before," he said.

What are your goals for the county commission? (from in-person interview)

Mayor Indya Kincannon is prioritizing Knoxville's east side, which is Rawls' district. He said he wants to bring awareness to the overlap between the 1st District and the city.

"We don't want to displace the footprint of what the neighborhoods are. You can have development in Happy Holler but you want Happy Holler to stay Happy Holler. We want the same thing as we do it in Mechanicsville, Burlington."

What is the biggest issue facing Knox County residents and how would you address it as a commissioner? (from candidate questionnaire)

Knox County is at an inflection point. Young people are staying here at a higher rate, and more people are choosing to move here. Managing the balancing act between preservation and inevitable growth is one of the biggest challenges that the county commission will be addressing this year and moving forward. I support public process and welcoming the voices of everyone to the decision-making process.

What are specific actions a county commissioner can take to most effectively represent constituents? (from candidate questionnaire)

I'm a product of East Knoxville. This community deserves a champion who understands the challenges and opportunities we are facing and will face in the years to come. As county commissioner, I will be consistently present and active in this community. Whether it's supporting small businesses, mentoring students and entrepreneurs, or giving youth opportunities outside of the classroom, I have been on the ground in this community as an advocate. I will continue that work as an on-the-ground representative.

Knox County is projected to experience dramatic growth in the next 15 years. What principles will you apply to decision-making about addressing growth? (from candidate questionnaire)

Knox County needs more housing, and it is a fact that growth is inevitable. One of my priorities in this campaign is fighting for housing affordability, keeping costs low for working families in our community.

What are the key challenges growth presents to your district specifically? To the county? (from candidate questionnaire)

District 1 is one of the most dense and developed districts in the county. Our biggest challenge is with housing affordability rather than growth, particularly ensuring that the people who live here can afford to stay here without displacement. Working families have been priced out of neighborhoods due to rising housing costs, and the challenge of increasing supply in already-dense is one that is being addressed through the city's efforts to add missing middle housing types into core neighborhoods surrounding downtown. I believe that the county can play a bigger role in expanding affordable housing options not just beyond city limits.

What role should commissioners play in the following (from candidate questionnaire):

Working with the city of Knoxville to address shared challenges?

I am a firm believer that the county can do more with the city, particularly relating to issues such as schools and housing. We share these challenges and often share resources to address those challenges. The more we work collectively with our shared goals in mind the better.

Working with Knox County Schools?

will collaborate with our school board representative, the Rev. John Butler, in the fight to make Knox County Schools the best in the state. Our children's education is the foundation of our community's future. As county commissioner, I'll be a staunch advocate for our local schools. I will work closely with the school board to ensure our students have access to the best education possible. Let's invest in our schools, teachers, and students to secure a brighter future for our community.

Exercising legislative oversight of the county’s executive branch?

County commission is one branch of our local government, and we're all elected directly by the people. It's our job to hold other parts of government accountable. If I have questions about a decision or actions out of the sheriff's office or from the mayor's administration, I won't be afraid to ask them. It's our job to find answers and do what's right on behalf of the people we represent.

Does the county need to change its tax structure to keep up with infrastructure improvements, such as roads and school buildings, and meet salary demands for teachers, police and county workers? If so, how? If not, how do you think the county can pay for those demands? (from candidate questionnaire)

I believe first and foremost that we must dig into the budget for fat that can be cut out before considering a change in the tax structure. It's a fact that taxes haven't been raised in a few generations, and our schools and infrastructure are far behind where they should be. I would be open to any ideas and proposals to meet the needs of our community, particularly by investing fully in our future generations through quality public education.

What are the core philosophies that guide your approach to governing? (from candidate questionnaire)

Accessibility, transparency and humility. Governing is about public service. I'm running to represent over 55,000 Knox County residents and be their voice on county Commission. My approach to governing will be rooted in that idea that we elect leaders who are meant to put us above all else - not personal agendas or political games. I'm eager to continue to advocate for my community in this new role and stay true to my beliefs.

Republicans

Charles Frazier, 69

Charles Frazier

Why are you running? (from in-person interview)

Charles Frazier is no stranger to running for local office. He's run for city council and for school board as a Democrat. He told Knox News that was a mistake, and his views on business and abortion align more with the Republican Party.

He set his sights on county commission because he wants to fight for a safer inner city.

What are your views on development? (from in-person interview)

As a commissioner, Frazier said he would be “more concerned with zoning issues for people than for government and for business.” That means listening to neighbors on zoning changes and siding with them when they say they don’t want a development in their backyard. He wants business and growth to come to Knox County but doesn’t want it to become a second Nashville.

What are your goals for the county commission? (from in-person interview)

Frazier told Knox News he hopes to use his leverage as a Black Republican to bring the local, state and federal governments together and build an enrichment center in his district. He hopes to meet with the governor and state legislators to allocate money for the project.

"We're going to go into this seat with a plan," he said. "And the plan is to elevate our community."

Justin Hirst, 51

What is the biggest issue facing Knox County residents and how would you address it as a commissioner? (from candidate questionnaire)

Our current challenges are related, but the one that would be most difficult to reverse is the mismanagement of Knox County land. High-density developments in parts of the county that are currently rural or low density would have irreversible consequences. Illegal immigration is putting a strain on housing resources across the nation and we need to make sure Knox County is keeping its illegal immigration detention program.

What are specific actions a county commissioner can take to most effectively represent constituents? (from candidate questionnaire)

Most Knox County residents are increasingly spending their time trying to make ends meet so it is easy for outside interests to get a disproportionate amount of face time. County commissioners must make an effort to maintain a close relationship with their constituents through district meetings and door knocking, and Knox County needs to look at new ways to help commissioners reach the tens of thousands of residents in each district.

Knox County is projected to experience dramatic growth in the next 15 years. What principles will you apply to decision-making about addressing growth? (from candidate questionnaire)

The first question I ask is whether a proposal for development is being driven by residents or by special interests. A Knox County commissioner should be making sure property rights are not being harmed for residents who purchased a property with a reasonable expectation of what would happen in the future. For instance, if someone bought a home in a single family residential neighborhood, they have a reasonable expectation that an apartment building would not be going up adjacent to their home in the middle of their subdivision. This is currently the direction the city of Knoxville is headed and this will lead to destroying traditional neighborhoods and undermining the investments homeowners have made.

What are the key challenges growth presents to your district specifically? To the county? (from candidate questionnaire)

I would welcome the challenge of finding space for more industry in my district. A large percentage of my constituency is working class people and currently many of them must travel to other areas to find the work they need. The 1st District is being affected by Democrat policies that le

ad to higher crime, more homelessness in the streets, fewer educational opportunities, and welfare programs that create generational poverty instead of encouraging independent wealth building. We need to focus on the health and safety of the community and encourage private job creation in the1st District to produce more wealth. A part of that process is keeping taxes low which is being undermined by city of Knoxville tax increases.

What role should commissioners play in the following (from candidate questionnaire):

Working with the city of Knoxville to address shared challenges?

We need to make sure city police officers stay in Knox County Schools. The city's attempt to remove police officers was another terrible Democrat idea, just like the "defund the police" fad. Properly funded and staffed police departments are well trained and well rested, and because of that their officers are more likely to make optimum decisions even under pressure. The city needs to do more to address illegal immigration which is a contributing factor to the housing crisis.

Working with Knox County Schools?

Knox County Schools now represent about 66% of the county's budget. It has been a long time since we did a deep dive into the budget but the last time we did we found opportunities for improving our use of resources. It's time for us to closely examine our spending and find ways to improve the education of children while helping protect taxpayer dollars.

Exercising legislative oversight of the county’s executive branch?

It is important the county commission maintains its independence from the executive branch and represents the citizens of Knox County.

Does the county need to change its tax structure to keep up with infrastructure improvements, such as roads and school buildings, and meet salary demands for teachers, police and county workers? If so, how? If not, how do you think the county can pay for those demands? (from candidate questionnaire)

The current county tax policy has served us well for a long time. If any changes are to be made, we would need to ensure they do not increase the tax burden. We cannot be like the liberal city government which has abandoned all its talk of gentrification and the economic plight of minorities for the wonder of frivolous multimillion dollar pedestrian bridges to nowhere. The county will absolutely not raise taxes. District 1 is burdened enough under the city's taxes.

What are the core philosophies that guide your approach to governing? (from candidate questionnaire)

Many in representative government believe their role is to achieve a compromise between the interest of their constituents and the interests of other parties. That misguided philosophy actually describes a mediator, not a representative of the people's interests such as a county commissioner. I have committed myself to giving sole consideration to my constituents and no consideration whatsoever to special interests.

District 2

Democrat

Courtney Durrett, 43, incumbent

Courtney Durrett

Why are you running? (from in-person interview)

Durrett was elected to the commission in 2020 and was elected its first female chair. She ran because there weren't a lot of people like her serving, with young kids and part of the middle class.

"We start things and then ... it takes a long time to get things done," she said. "I just want to continue to give back to the community."

What are your views on development? (from in-person interview)

Durrett is excited about the county's new growth plan, Advance Knox, and is enthusiastic about Knoxville's missing middle housing plan. Since District 2 falls entirely in the city of Knoxville, Durrett will work with both.

"We have this love affair with single-family homes," she said. "We also need different types of housing. ... Let's think outside the box. Going forward, that's how we can address our growth."

What are your goals for the county commission? (from in-person interview)

Durrett is proud of how the commission has changed from when she was first elected in 2020. She said it's clear commissioners are serving because they care about Knox County, not self-advancement.

"We just need to continue to push for that change," she said. "I feel like people are getting into elected positions because they want to make a difference."

What is the biggest issue facing Knox County residents and how would you address it as a commissioner? (from candidate questionnaire)

Growth is the biggest issue facing Knox County residents. While growth brings jobs, tax revenue, etc., it also brings growing pains including a lack of housing, an increase of prices on existing housing and a strain on infrastructure. I would support a combination of policies to address our severe housing shortage and the rising cost of housing:

1. Increase housing supply – Encourage and streamline the approval process for new housing developments, especially those that incorporate mixed development.

2. Zoning reforms – Implement zoning changes that allow for more diverse and higher-density housing options and proactive infrastructure improvements (much like Advance Knox and missing middle initiatives).

3. Affordable housing incentives – Provide incentives for developers to include affordable housing units in their projects including property tax incentives such as TIFs and PILOTs.

4. Public-private partnerships – Collaborate with private sector partners to invest in affordable housing projects.

5. Supportive services – Provide support services for individuals facing homelessness to help them transition into stable housing.

6. Infrastructure investment – invest more in infrastructure through partnerships with the state and developments as they happen.

Implementing a mix of these policies, tailored to the specific needs of the community, can contribute to alleviating housing shortages and promoting affordability.

What are specific actions a county commissioner can take to most effectively represent constituents? (from candidate questionnaire)

A county commissioner can most effectively represent constituents by staying informed on local issues such as zoning changes, road closures, and community-specific policies and by engaging in regular communication with the affected communities. A county commissioner should advocate for policies that align with constituents needs’ and concerns and collaborates with other officials to assist in achieving policy changes.

Knox County is projected to experience dramatic growth in the next 15 years. What principles will you apply to decision-making about addressing growth? (from candidate questionnaire)

I will consider factors like sustainable development, community input, infrastructure needs, environmental impact and long-term planning when making decisions about addressing growth. Balancing economic, social and environmental aspects is crucial for responsible and inclusive development (see above).

What are the key challenges growth presents to your district specifically? To the county? (from candidate questionnaire)

Challenges growth presents to my district and Knox County include increased traffic congestion, strain on infrastructure, potential environmental impact, rising housing costs and demands on public services. My district (District 2) is entirely within city limits. Since there is limited available land for new development within the city limits, it is important to consider creative zoning policies to create more attainable housing. Challenges related to county growth include preserving green space while keeping pace with the demand for housing. Balancing development with the preservation of community character and addressing these challenges requires thoughtful planning and engagement with stakeholders.

What role should commissioners play in the following (from candidate questionnaire):

Working with the city of Knoxville to address shared challenges?

As mentioned in the previous response, my district (Commission District 2) is entirely within Knoxville city limits. Therefore, it is imperative that I have open communication with city officials so I can quickly and thoroughly address any constituent or neighborhood issues. Fortunately, my previous employment with the city has afforded me the opportunity to have established relationships with Knoxville officials, including the mayor, councilmembers and department officials, creating an open line of communication.

Working with Knox County Schools?

County commission is under a consent decree with Knox County Schools, which means we have to approve any fiscal policy that is put on the commission agenda. However, it is incredibly important that there is a working relationship between the school system and commission. Anything regarding a new school will have outside impacts on the community and the county, especially regarding infrastructure. For example, building a new school may require new county roads which, in turn, will be maintained by the county. Conversely, approving a new development in an area with few schools could cause overcrowding and then the need for rezoning or a new building. Ensuring proper communication between KCS and commission is a must.

Exercising legislative oversight of the county’s executive branch?

The county executive and legislative branches are completely separate, much like the national and state levels of government. Each branch operates independently of the other without the need for approval from the other branch except with approving policy and items with fiscal impacts. The mayor has the ability to veto ordinances approved by the commission, but the commission has the ability to override his veto. That said, it remains incredibly important to have working relationships with the executive branch as this branch of government provides the majority of services to the community.

Does the county need to change its tax structure to keep up with infrastructure improvements, such as roads and school buildings, and meet salary demands for teachers, police and county workers? If so, how? If not, how do you think the county can pay for those demands? (from candidate questionnaire)

As Knox County continues to grow at a rapid pace, demands on infrastructure improvements will escalate. Knox County corrections and patrol officers received a drastic increase in salary last year. It is now state law that by 2026, the starting salary for Tennessee teachers will be $50,000. We are growing at an exponential rate. This money has to come from somewhere. In order to maintain and enhance our community’s well-being, a tax structure change may be necessary to keep pace, if there is no other way to provide the funding necessary to meet these needs. Making a tax increase a ballot initiative would best gauge the community’s point of view regarding the issue. If it were to fail, the county may be forced to increase the sales tax, though the revenue would be dependent upon tourism and stability of the economy. This, too, would have to be a ballot initiative.

What are the core philosophies that guide your approach to governing? (from candidate questionnaire)

1. Citizen Centric – Prioritizing the well-being and satisfaction of residents by seeking input, responding to their needs and designing policies that focus on improving the overall quality of life. The goal is to create a government that is accountable and closely aligned with the interests and aspirations of the people it serves.

2. Inclusivity – Actively seeking input from diverse voices, ensuring representation of various demographics and creating policies that consider the needs of all community members. It promotes a sense of belonging, equity, and fairness, fostering an environment where decisions reflect the perspectives of the entire population rather than a select few.

3. Accountability – Emphasizes responsibility, transparency and ensuring the interest of the community is at the heart of decision-making. A strong commitment to accountability builds trust between the government and its constituents, fostering a sense of reliability and confidence in the decision-making process and actions of public officials.

Independent

Ethan Grantham, 34

No response.

Republican

Debbie Phillips, 64

Debbie Phillips

Why are you running? (from in-person interview)

Phillips is running because she feels the current government doesn't listen to residents. Her experience as a paralegal and real estate agent makes her the best person to represent the district, she said.

She wants to have strong oversight on the school board and help law enforcement fight drugs coming into the county.

What are your views on development? (from in-person interview)

Phillips thinks there should've been more meetings on Advance Knox and Knoxville's missing middle housing plan. She said people who are moving to Knoxville want single-family homes with backyards, and missing middle takes away from that.

She foresees the county having the same problems as the city, and wants the burden of infrastructure improvements to fall not on current homeowners, but people moving into the county through impact fees.

What is the biggest issue facing Knox County residents and how would you address it as a commissioner? (from candidate questionnaire)

Several issues are facing Knox County residents. In my opinion, most residents are concerned with the county’s growth and development plans and how it has impacted traffic and roads. As a commissioner I would be looking at any and all zoning requests to see how it would impact an area.

What are specific actions a county commissioner can take to most effectively represent constituents? (from candidate questionnaire)

The most effective way to represent constituents is to communicate. Listen and be aware of the desires and needs for your district and put forth your best to resolve issues in your district. Attend neighborhood meetings, attend community functions, and be involved. This allows the elected official to know the desires and needs of their constituents and attempt to make your district a great small portion of Knox County.

Knox County is projected to experience dramatic growth in the next 15 years. What principles will you apply to decision-making about addressing growth? (from candidate questionnaire)

When addressing growth, we must address the desires and concerns from the neighbors it affects, not the developers. We need to be sure we protect single family dwellings and neighborhoods when making decisions about addressing development. We do not need to put the cart before the horse and need to be focusing on road infrastructure, traffic impact and how a development will impact the area schools.

What are the key challenges growth presents to your district specifically? To the county? (from candidate questionnaire)

My district consists within the city of Knoxville. We face the infrastructure issues as well as the crowding of schools. The voices of the residents are ignored. The county is now suffering from what the inside the city limit residents have experienced.

What role should commissioners play in the following (from candidate questionnaire):

Working with the city of Knoxville to address shared challenges?

The drug use, homelessness and crime within the city limits need to be addressed. As my role of commissioner, I will work with both KPD and KCSO to reduce the crime and drug issues. I will work with city officials to address the issues of homelessness and options.

Working with Knox County Schools?

Knox County Schools receive a big portion of our tax dollars. The budget needs to be reviewed to see where the money is going. The responsibility to accountability needs to be a demand. As a commissioner with a degree in accounting, I will be auditing budgets and demanding accountability.

Exercising legislative oversight of the county’s executive branch?

Dig deep into the budget to know where the over a billion-dollar budget is being spent. We need to spend more wisely and again hold people to accountability.

Does the county need to change its tax structure to keep up with infrastructure improvements, such as roads and school buildings, and meet salary demands for teachers, police and county workers? If so, how? If not, how do you think the county can pay for those demands? (from candidate questionnaire)

No, the county does not need to put a tax increase on residents. Infrastructure improvements such as roads where developments are created needs to be paid from an impact tax from the developers.

School buildings and teacher pay needs to be funded from the large sum of tax dollars the school system is receiving and they need to be able to spend more wisely. Auditing the budget and hold people to accountability.

Police and city workers would come from the income of current property taxes that now includes the increase revenue in property taxes from the current population growth we have experienced.

What are the core philosophies that guide your approach to governing? (from candidate questionnaire)

My core philosophies that guide my approach is to represent our constituents and interact with them. Be the voice for the tax paying resident. Work with law enforcement to resolve some of the drug and crime Knox County is experiencing. Use my accounting background to audit budgets to see where and how our tax dollars are being spent and demand accountability. Spend wisely.

District 4

Democrat

Shane Jackson, 47

Shane Jackson

Why are you running? (from in-person interview)

Jackson told Knox News he's running for commission because he wants to bring his business expertise and core value of kindness to the table.

He was also inspired by Randy Boyd, he said, who told him that being a public servant helped him have a large impact on a large amount of people.

What are your views on development? (from in-person interview)

Jackson said growth isn’t good or bad, but “it’s happening,” and there isn't a quick fix.

Jackson said it’s going to take infrastructure investments and increased housing density to accommodate Knox County’s explosive growth.

What are your goals for the county commission? (from in-person interview)

Jackson said if he's elected, he's looking forward to building relationships with state legislators.

"County commission is your first, best person at being your liaison to everything in the state government," he said. "Making relationships with both the (legislator) and their staff is going to be crucial to being able to make phone calls and (get answers to questions)."

Republicans

Garrett Holt, 30

Garrett Holt

Why are you running? (from in-person interview)

Holt told Knox News he's running for the commission to fulfill a lifelong dream to represent the area where he grew up.

He called himself a moderate conservative, acknowledging he's voted in Democratic primaries in the past.

"People get really worked up on, 'Are you red or blue, or left or right,'" he said. "Who's out there working and and cares about this job (is what matters)."

What are your views on development? (from in-person interview)

Holt said the commission can't control who moves to Knox County, but they can plan for the future. That means accepting the county may need to make some changes.

He said the county needs to invest more money into strategic improvements to infrastructure; while he's not advocating for a property tax increase, he knows the county needs to get creative.

What are your goals for the county commission? (from in-person interview)

Holt said one thing he hopes to improve on the commission is being more proactive rather than reactive. A big part of that is tackling the big issues.

"When I say 'core issues,' it's like the basic services," he said. "The county has a certain obligation, 'Can we make sure when an emergency occurs, we have people the respond on time?'"

What is the biggest issue facing Knox County residents and how would you address it as a commissioner? (from candidate questionnaire)

Without a doubt, growth is the number one issue that Knox County residents face today. Since I started going door to door last September, that is the issue that I hear most from constituents. The secret has gotten out about Knoxville, and more people are moving to our community than ever before.

To effectively address it, I believe that Knox County needs to switch from a reactive mindset to a more proactive form of governance. That begins with planning for the demands of the future through a comprehensive growth plan between Knox County, the city of Knoxville and the town of Farragut. With a plan in place, we need to get ahead of the growth and ensure that we do our core service functions to the best of our ability. That involves making strategic investments in our roads and infrastructure, recruiting and retaining high-quality talent for both Knox County Schools and the Knox County Sheriff’s department, and implementing zoning regulations that help us craft the Knox County of tomorrow while still preserving the charm of our community.

What are specific actions a county commissioner can take to most effectively represent constituents? (from candidate questionnaire)

Listen and learn. Our job, above everything else, is to serve as a voice for those that we represent. To do that effectively, you must talk with and listen to your constituents. Since starting my campaign in February of 2023, I’ve been to nearly 7,000 households across the 4th District to do just that. Often, I think issues at the neighborhood level get drowned out, and I have made it a point to compile a list of these. I’ve heard where we may need more speed bumps, better stormwater management, road paving, sidewalks, additional police protection, and the list goes on and on.

Beyond listening, I think continually learning is incredibly important to be an effective county commissioner. You need leaders who are willing to go the extra mile and immerse themselves in the issues that our community is addressing. Anyone can sit in the seat, but it takes a dedicated public servant to work when no one is looking to make sure that they are showing up to the job as prepared as possible.

Knox County is projected to experience dramatic growth in the next 15 years. What principles will you apply to decision-making about addressing growth? (from candidate questionnaire)

We must be proactive about the growth that Knox County is experiencing. What do we want Knox County to look like as a community 15, 20 and 30 years from now? That’s the question that we need to ask ourselves. With that in mind, we need to be making investments and decisions now that will set Knox County up for success down the road.

First and foremost, we need to have sufficient infrastructure in place that can accommodate our community’s needs both now and 15 years down the line. That involves analyzing where we need to improve our current infrastructure, as well as which highly primed growth areas need additional investment. With infrastructure in place, we then must consider the capacity of our educational and safety systems in relation. There is a complex interaction between all of these core components of county government that need to be analyzed at a granular, neighborhood by neighborhood basis.

What are the key challenges growth presents to your district specifically? To the county? (from candidate questionnaire)

I believe that traffic and sufficient infrastructure are the major challenges that growth brings to the 4th District, as well as Knox County as a whole. Our major corridors in the 4th District, such as Ebenezer, Northshore and Kingston Pike, are becoming more and more congested every day. If Knoxvillians wanted to live in Nashville, they’d move there. Most people like our comfortable way of life here. I plan to work with both the mayor and the state legislature to ensure serious investment in infrastructure to lessen the burden of traffic on our residents here in Knox County.

From an infrastructure perspective, we are falling behind and need to get ahead. We only pave a fraction of the roads that we need each year, and we have several schools that have dated facilities and are falling into obsolescence. We can’t continue to sit idle and do the same thing that we always have and except that we will be ready for the demands Knox County will face 10-15 years from now. We have to begin making investments in our core functions now so that we are well prepared when the time comes.

What role should commissioners play in the following (from candidate questionnaire):

Working with the city of Knoxville to address shared challenges?

Working with Knox County Schools?

Exercising legislative oversight of the county’s executive branch?

As a Knox County commissioner, we only have direct jurisdiction in certain areas, but we must be community leaders and advocates when it comes to working with the city of Knoxville, Knox County Schools and the county’s executive branch. There is so much overlap between all of these governing bodies, and at the end of the day, the goal is to make Knoxville and Knox County the best place we can for those who live here. If we operate in silos, then we are missing the point of how local governance is meant to work. I already have relationships with a lot of the individuals in each of these bodies, and those relationships are something that I plan to continue to nourish as time goes on.

Does the county need to change its tax structure to keep up with infrastructure improvements, such as roads and school buildings, and meet salary demands for teachers, police and county workers? If so, how? If not, how do you think the county can pay for those demands? (from candidate questionnaire)

Due to inflationary pressures and our growing population, the financial demands of Knox County are continuing to grow. You don’t pay the same for a gallon of gas or a cup of coffee as you did five years ago, and unfortunately Knox County is feeling these same pains.

To pay for these growing demands, I believe we need to follow a tiered approach. Although we already run a lean government, there are always areas that we can look to curb spending. After cuts have been exhausted, we then have to look to grow our tax base. The majority of the sales tax in Knox County goes to the city of Knoxville due to finger annexation. Knox County should continue to recruit new businesses outside of the city to grow our sales tax revenues. Special tax assessments on new development should be considered on a case by case basis to directly fund adjoining infrastructure. Ultimately, my goal is to keep Knox County one of the least taxed communities of its size through supporting fiscally conservative policy.

What are the core philosophies that guide your approach to governing? (from candidate questionnaire)

Governing to me is about public service first, not politics. It is about listening to the needs of your constituents and being a voice for those needs. It is about working together to build a better Knoxville not only for those who live here now, but also those who will come after us.

Liz Tombras, 83

Liz Tombras

Why are you running? (from in-person interview)

Tombras told Knox News she's running with conservative Christian values. She got into the race because she believes her opponent in the Republican primary is a "liberal Democrat" masking as a Republican, and wants to give voters a choice.

She said she hopes to bring her experience managing a budget to the commission.

What are your views on development? (from in-person interview)

Tombras is concerned by the county’s growth and how it is affecting farmland. She has only seen the Advance Knox plan at a glance but is concerned it’s taking away too much rural land.

Developers need to slow down, Tombras said, and the county needs to catch up on infrastructure.

She said developers should be more considerate of neighbors.

What are your goals for commission? (from in-person interview)

Tombras hopes to keep taxes low and to watch how money is spent.

"Everybody always wants more money for everything. And you have to see what's really important versus what makes you feel good," she said. "I want to help with homelessness and I'm against illegal immigration. I want to help with ICE to see what they need to do, we're just being overrun."

District 5

Democrat

S. Arthur Moore, 40

S. Arthur Moore

Why are you running? (from in-person interview)

Knox County is starting to lose its draw, Moore said, due to rising housing prices and a lack of reliable infrastructure. He wants to make sure people still want to move here.

He acknowledged that his district, while still maintaining its character, should keep up with the changing needs of people who may want to live there in the future.

What are your views on development? (from in-person interview)

Moore said very few things in life are black and white, and Knox County’s growth is no different. It brings money to the county but puts strain on existing infrastructure.

Moore said Advance Knoxville is a great start to plan for growth, but the details will be crucial to preserving the county’s rural character and not straining our infrastructure.

What is the biggest issue facing Knox County residents and how would you address it as a commissioner? (from candidate questionnaire)

The largest challenge facing Knox County residents is growth. The city and county have seen explosive growth over the last few years, and it is likely that this growth will continue. As my family likes to say, the secret is out. I was in Nashville when it was on the precipice of this growth, and the lack of planning meant that the increased population quickly overcame the city’s infrastructure. As a county, we must respond to this growth in a thoughtful manner. We must consider where these new residents will live while respecting what makes Knox County special. We need to carefully plan for the infrastructure to support this additional housing while avoiding adding to our already congested streets and highways. We must be prepared to provide additional resources to our schools. Even in the setting of this expected growth, we will need to decide how to best preserve the character of the Knox County we all love – the proximity of urban, suburban, and rural environments, the character of the established neighborhoods.

What are specific actions a county commissioner can take to most effectively represent constituents? (from candidate questionnaire)

The most effective way to represent constituents is to listen first. My office will have an ongoing open dialogue that starts and ends with the families of Knox County. Far too often, those in the county are unaware of what is happening, especially when it directly impacts their lives. I would involve my constituents in an ongoing discussion with scheduled articles and open forums where we could discuss important issues and where they can bring up ideas of their own. The best ideas come from collaboration with differing points of view. In addition, a county commissioner must remember that they represent all in their district, not just those who agree with them. Some of the best solutions to the problems we all face may come from surprising sources, so a county commissioner must be open to new ideas or challenges to their own thoughts.

Knox County is projected to experience dramatic growth in the next 15 years. What principles will you apply to decision-making about addressing growth? (from candidate questionnaire)

The expected growth in the coming years is the largest challenge facing Knox County and it should be faced head on. Voter’s decisions this year will determine the future of Knox County for decades. When I lived in Nashville, the local government chose to ignore the beginnings of growth. This led to a tremor of problems including housing shortages, increasing traffic and a loss of a sense of community. With proper planning, innovation and preparation, as well as a sense of preservation, we can avoid the same problems that plagued other cities. Learning from others’ mistakes is a principle that will guide my own decision-making regarding growth. We will need to find ways to accommodate all those who wish to call our wonderful county home. However, the character that makes Knox County special must be preserved. While we encourage development of certain areas, we should also safeguard our rural neighborhoods, our walking trails and our parks. These competing needs must be balanced, and we must develop a cooperative solution for all Knox County.

What are the key challenges growth presents to your district specifically? To the county? (from candidate questionnaire)

The greatest challenges that face my district as well as the county are challenges of housing and infrastructure. We cannot simply ignore the incoming tide of people who have learned what we already knew – that Knox County is the perfect place to live, work and raise a family. Where we are going to house these individuals becomes a crucial question as we are already experiencing a dramatic rise in housing costs. These costs are beginning to push long-time residents out of the market and are preventing our teachers, police officers, nurses, and others from finding a reasonable place to live. How can Knox County continue to recruit young professionals to our community if they cannot afford to live here? At the same time, we need to preserve what makes Knox County such a special place to live. Though it’s often hard to describe what makes a place special, I would argue that our greenways, parks, and rural community add a charm to Knox County that is uniquely ours and is worth preserving. Balancing these demands – housing and preservation – in the face of our increasing population will define the next decade of both District 5 and Knox County.

What role should commissioners play in the following (from candidate questionnaire):

Working with the city of Knoxville to address shared challenges?

Knox County commissioners should work closely and collaboratively with their Knoxville city counterparts to address shared challenges. While the county and city sometimes face separate challenges, there is significant overlap and decisions made in one area will impact the other. For example, both the city and county face challenges of a growing populace. If the city and county are of different minds on how to address these challenges and arrive at opposite courses of action, we may miss out on the benefits of either decision. We must foster a close working relationship and a sense of cooperation between Knox County and the city of Knoxville.

Working with Knox County Schools?

There should be a reciprocal relationship between the Knox County commissioners and Knox County Schools with open dialogue and communication. Given that the commission determines the final funding amount for Knox County Schools but not how the funding will be spent, it is important to know what Knox County Schools consider to be the top budgetary priorities as well as the state of schools to determine the appropriate level of funding. This becomes particularly important given the increased growth of Knox County and the increasing demands a growing population will place on our excellent schools.

Exercising legislative oversight of the county’s executive branch?

Legislative oversight of the executive branch is one of the most important functions of the Knox County commission. While the executive branch has considerable influence, the commissioners, in their capacity as representatives of individual districts, should ensure that the executive branch does not act in isolation, but rather serves the entire electorate. Unilateral action by the executive branch should be discouraged and the commission should not simply act as a rubber stamp for executive branch policies. Rather, only those policies that benefit the district one serves should be supported.

Does the county need to change its tax structure to keep up with infrastructure improvements, such as roads and school buildings, and meet salary demands for teachers, police and county workers? If so, how? If not, how do you think the county can pay for those demands? (from candidate questionnaire)

At the moment, I do not believe the county needs to change its tax structure. Our current residents and the businesses that call Knox County home do not need to shelter more of the financial burden. Knox County is expected to experience considerable growth over the next decade. While this brings with it considerable challenges to our housing market and existing infrastructure, this also allows considerable expansion of the existing tax bases to support our growing needs. A growing population also becomes attractive to business and industry, allowing a greater pool of talent from which to pull. It is my belief that, if managed appropriately, the growth of the population and business sector will allow us to continue to fund our necessary infrastructure projects without placing the financial burden on current families or businesses.

What are the core philosophies that guide your approach to governing? (from candidate questionnaire)

Moderation, cooperation and innovation will guide my approach to governing. Over the past several years, the voice of moderation has been lost in politics, leaving only the most vocal extremes. However, I know most people do not fall into extremes. To effectively govern, we must be willing to listen to both sides of an argument and accept good ideas from a variety of sources. The best solutions for a community typically involve compromise. The challenges Knox County faces cannot be solved by ignoring either half of the populace. In addition, novel challenges require novel and innovative solutions. As a physician, I am often tasked with solving problems for my patients, and I have found that sometimes the best solution is one not previously considered. I look forward to applying these lessons to serving my community and my county.

Republicans

Brad Hall, 57

Brad Hall

Why are you running? (from in-person interview)

Hall has worked in law enforcement for 30 years and told Knox News his run for the commission is a continuation of his service. He said he was born and raised in Farragut and wants to improve the community where he grew up.

His experience in law enforcement prepared him for the job because he's used to working with Farragut and Knoxville officials.

What are your views on development? (from in-person interview)

Hall said he's pleased with Advance Knox because it's a roadmap for county leaders moving forward. He's also optimistic about infrastructure changes being made in his district, including road extensions and a new traffic light system in Farragut.

He's also excited about the new school that's being built in his district.

What are your goals for the county commission? (from in-person interview)

Another thing Hall noticed working in the sheriff's office is the need to combat homelessness in his district. Voters may think it's a problem primarily in Knoxville, but it's starting to affect Knox County and Farragut, he said.

"(Knoxville and Knox County) did a great job of starting the (Joint) Office on Stability together, so just continuing to work with them," he said.

Angela Russell, 59

Angela Russell

Why are you running? (from in-person interview)

Russell told Knox News she's running for the commission because of uncontrolled development.

"I think we need to reprioritize some things right now," she said. "We have a lot of money going into greenways and things like that. ... I think we've been putting the essentials on the back burner."

She hopes her experience as a certified public accountant will be beneficial during budgeting conversations.

What are your goals for the county commission? (from in-person interview)

If elected, Russell said she hopes to institute a weekly or biweekly email to inform constituents of what's going on.

"It's not that people don't care (about what's going on in government), it's that people aren't informed," she said. "If people knew in advance, they would be more inclined to participate."

What is the biggest issue facing Knox County residents and how would you address it as a commissioner? (from candidate questionnaire)

The biggest issue facing Knox County is reckless development that ignores our current infrastructure situation and is disconnected from infrastructure improvement plans. This poor development planning has resulted in the population growing at a much faster pace than the infrastructure can adequately support. This has led to longer commutes and unsafe roads; overcrowded schools hindering education; longer response times for fire, police, and ambulances; and an overburdened health care system. This poor planning has resulted in a much-reduced quality of life. Continued poor planning could result in not just a reduction in the quality of our lives but in life and death due to these safety concerns.

There are some other major issues facing our area. The homelessness crisis needs to be addressed with mental health and substance abuse care but also by removing criminal vagrants from our streets. Crime and safety are issues and need to be addressed by supporting law enforcement and prioritizing school safety. Illegal immigration needs to be addressed. Quality education is needed that will prepare our youth to be future productive members of our society.

What are specific actions a county commissioner can take to most effectively represent constituents? (from candidate questionnaire)

I will represent the needs of the 5th District residents and Knox County when they conflict with special interests. This includes zoning, appointments to boards and commissions, and the budget. As a CPA, I will use my experience and knowledge to address Knox County's over one-billion-dollar budget. I also feel that a county commissioner should listen to the residents that they represent and help keep those residents informed about issues facing our community.

Knox County is projected to experience dramatic growth in the next 15 years. What principles will you apply to decision-making about addressing growth? (from candidate questionnaire)

I will be elected to represent the current residents and not some hypothetical residents, who might live here 15 years from now. We need to focus on infrastructure to address our current needs and conduct better planning for future growth.

What are the key challenges growth presents to your district specifically? To the county? (from candidate questionnaire)

Unsafe roads resulting in traffic fatalities. Overcrowded schools with portable buildings resulting in adverse learning conditions. Slow response times of safety services such as fire, police and ambulance services resulting in loss of property and life. Overburdened health care system resulting in lack of care, poor medical outcomes and loss of life.

What role should commissioners play in the following (from candidate questionnaire):

Working with the city of Knoxville to address shared challenges?

It is important that Knox County first and foremost represents the needs of the Knox County residents. Cooperation is good if the results are beneficial to all residents of Knox County.

Working with Knox County Schools?

Knox County Schools’ budget represents about 2/3 of our over one-billion-dollar budget and KCS has seen about a 30% increase in just three years. We need more proactive cooperation on the front end of budgeting before it is presented to the county commission. I support a value for money audit, or what some refer to as a forensic audit, of KCS's budget. The residents deserve to know what they are paying for and what results they are getting from those expenditures.

Exercising legislative oversight of the county’s executive branch?

It is important that the county commission represents their residents and is not a rubber stamp to the executive branch. This is a vital function of the checks and balances of government.

Does the county need to change its tax structure to keep up with infrastructure improvements, such as roads and school buildings, and meet salary demands for teachers, police and county workers? If so, how? If not, how do you think the county can pay for those demands? (from candidate questionnaire)

Before the uncontrolled and unmanaged development, Knox County had a better balance on our infrastructure for the existing population. Our current tax system is struggling to address needed infrastructure. Knox County should have been requiring more of the cost of the additional infrastructure needed to support the new development to those developers who are creating the impact. Since current residents should not be subsidizing developers, I support impact fees.

What are the core philosophies that guide your approach to governing? (from candidate questionnaire)

I'm a fiscal conservative, who believes in spending money wisely and demanding results. I believe in government transparency in the budget and in all aspects of government. I do not advocate for raising the property tax rate but for improved management of the tax dollars we currently collect.

I'm a Christian that supports family and freedom. I am a native East Tennessean who has lived in the 5th District for over 30 years. This area is my past, my present, and my grown children are here, so it is my future. This is my home, and it matters to me, and I am willing to work and fight for our way of life.

Toni Scott, 44

Toni Scott

Why are you running? (from in-person interview)

Scott told Knox News she's running for the commission because of her identity as a wife and a mother. She hopes to represent the everyday Knox County residents who care about their community.

"It has become increasingly obvious, over the last number of years, just the need for everyday citizens to get involved in local government," she said.

What are your views on development? (from in-person interview)

She's opposed to raising taxes to help improve stressed infrastructure, and has an unconventional solution: special assessment districts.

"I think it's only fair that the people who bring in the new project and the new developments, if they're the reason for the need for new infrastructure, for them to be in charge of the brunt of it," she said.

What is the biggest issue facing Knox County residents and how would you address it as a commissioner? (from candidate questionnaire)

Knox County is changing fast. For many years we’ve enjoyed big city perks without big city problems. Now it seems traffic, affordability and even crime are becoming larger issues that at any point in my life here.

As a commissioner I will use the power of the purse to invest in infrastructure, keep our cost of living low and protect our easy, southern way of life in Knox County, Tennessee.

What are specific actions a county commissioner can take to most effectively represent constituents? (from candidate questionnaire)

There are two main jobs for a county commissioner - approval of a budget and constituent service. Commissioners use the budget process not only to ensure our county is remaining fiscally responsible and funding major infrastructure projects, but also to advocate for projects for their districts. Every park, roads project or new school begins with community leaders voicing a need and an elected representatives listening.

Secondly, constituent services are the heart of the job. County commission is not glamorous and it’s not supposed to be. It is primarily a position of silent service. Whether that means getting potholes filled or a park cleaned up, I’m ready and willing to help take care of my community.

Knox County is projected to experience dramatic growth in the next 15 years. What principles will you apply to decision-making about addressing growth? (from candidate questionnaire)

It is important that going forward land use decisions are made with serious consideration given to infrastructure. There are too many examples of where this was not done wisely. It was only allowed to happen because our processes and plans are over twenty years old. I laud Mayor Jacobs’ efforts to update Knox County’s land use maps and modernize its processes. Knox County needs a fair and uniform set of rules for all developers to play by, that balances considerations of property rights and the needs of the community at large.

What are the key challenges growth presents to your district specifically? To the county? (from candidate questionnaire)

Population growth has put obvious strains on our roads and schools. Thankfully, there is a new Farragut school in the works to help with that in District 5. As a commissioner, I will work with the town of Farragut, the county and our state leaders to improve roads in District 5 and develop new alternative routes to lessen the strain on our major thoroughfares.

What role should commissioners play in the following (from candidate questionnaire):

Working with the city of Knoxville to address shared challenges?

There are always opportunities for nonpartisan partnerships with city government, such as the new city/county mental health facility going in at the old St. Mary’s Women’s Pavilion. I would support good partnerships with the city.

Working with Knox County Schools?

Commissioners legally cannot micromanage the school system, but they do vote to approve or disapprove their budget. Without the support of the county commission, our school system will not be able to navigate the many challenges that recent growth and changes have created.

Exercising legislative oversight of the county’s executive branch?

We have a great mayor in Glenn Jacobs and he does an excellent job managing his employees. As a commissioner I’ll look to support him and only exercise oversight of county staff as it relates to budget growth or the creation of new positions. The mayor is the head of the executive branch, and the commission should respect that.

Does the county need to change its tax structure to keep up with infrastructure improvements, such as roads and school buildings, and meet salary demands for teachers, police and county workers? If so, how? If not, how do you think the county can pay for those demands? (from candidate questionnaire)

I have pledged not to support a property tax increase if elected. Obviously, the challenges ahead of us as a growing community are huge, but all too often government reaches into people’s pockets before getting creative and innovating like the private sector would.

Instead of raising everyone’s taxes to underwrite the costs of those who have moved here, the county should place reasonable special assessments on new builds to help fund the infrastructure projects they create needs for. It is not fair to ask an elderly couple on a fixed budget who has been living in the same home for 50 years to fund needs created by someone who just moved here. New development should help pay for new infrastructure, not those just scraping by.

What are the core philosophies that guide your approach to governing? (from candidate questionnaire)

I am fundamentally a limited government conservative Republican. Government should focus on delivering its core services, road building, public safety and education, as effectively and efficiently as possible.

Dale Skidmore, 51

Dale Skidmore

What are your views on development? (from in-person interview)

Skidmore is supportive of Advance Knox, because it's important to plan out where new development should and shouldn't happen. He hopes to work with the commissioners in districts that will be more heavily impacted than his.

"It's more so probably the 8th District (that will face) future growth," he said. "There's just so much land out there that's not been developed."

What are your goals for the county commission? (from in-person interview)

If elected, he said he hopes to be liaison between his constituents and other branches of government.

"I'm not gonna have every answer, but I'm going to ask questions and get that answer to try to help people out," he said. "Whatever issue that would be, whether somebody's talking about 'Hey, we need our potholes repaired over here,' I'm going to be accessible."

What is the biggest issue facing Knox County residents and how would you address it as a commissioner? (from candidate questionnaire)

Managing our budget and managing our growth in a smart, strategic manner that benefits the citizens of Knox County while maintaining a pro-business outlook.

What are specific actions a county commissioner can take to most effectively represent constituents? (from candidate questionnaire)

Listening to constituents and being engaged in the community and maintaining open, positive dialogue with constituents. Additionally, a county commissioner can best represent their constituents, by being prepared for the meetings and doing the necessary homework to find out how our policies are working or not working. I feel that a county commissioner needs to do their research, listen to constituents, ask thoughtful and meaningful questions that will enable them to make a good policy decision.

Knox County is projected to experience dramatic growth in the next 15 years. What principles will you apply to decision-making about addressing growth? (from candidate questionnaire)

We have to manage growth in a smart, strategic manner. We have to have the appropriate zoning rules and regulations in place to ensure that we continue to grow in a manner that can be positive. We have to invest in infrastructure to enable us to meet the challenges of growth and we have to have budget and policy decisions that enable us to manage this growth in a smart, strategic manner.

What are the key challenges growth presents to your district specifically? To the county? (from candidate questionnaire)

Specifically in my district, we are experiencing tremendous growth, which brings in additional revenues to the county coffers, but we have to balance that with infrastructure investments and proper planning. We have to make sure our schools are adequately funded to handle the influx of students and we have to work together with all the entities and stakeholders to enable Knox County to continue to grow and maintain a leadership position within the state of Tennessee. We have to think strategically and work together.

What role should commissioners play in the following (from candidate questionnaire):

Working with the city of Knoxville to address shared challenges?

We should work with the city and have positive, working relationships to meet challenges. We need to avoid duplication of services when possible, but also maintain open dialogue to meet the citizens' needs. Even if you live in the city, you are still a resident of Knox County and for that reason, for the benefit of the taxpayer, we need to work together in a smart, strategic manner.

Working with Knox County Schools?

The school system has the largest expenditure in the county budget and therefore, we have to work with Knox County Schools. They have to be stewards of the money entrusted to them by the county commission, and we have to be diligent to make sure our teachers and staff are receiving the resources they need in order to provide a great, quality education to our students. Our students need to be prepared for college or a trade and we are now competing in a global economy and it is paramount, we give our students the best opportunity to succeed. However, we don't have an unlimited budget, so we have to work with the school board to make sure our funds are utilized in the most effective manner possible for the best student outcomes.

Exercising legislative oversight of the county’s executive branch?

Accountability is needed in all forms of government, whether it be local, state or at the federal level. The best results are obtained when the county commission and the executive branch are working together in a positive, effective manner that yields the best results for our citizens and taxpayers. We have a great county mayor and I would welcome the opportunity to work with Mayor Jacobs in a positive, effective working relationship that would enable Knox County to be a leader in this state and this nation on how to effectively govern together.

Does the county need to change its tax structure to keep up with infrastructure improvements, such as roads and school buildings, and meet salary demands for teachers, police and county workers? If so, how? If not, how do you think the county can pay for those demands? (from candidate questionnaire)

I am not sure we need to change our tax structure, I think we need to manage in a conservative fashion that results in our taxpayers getting the best bang for their buck. With growth comes challenges, but there are opportunities for us to ensure that our spending is not wasteful and that our investment in our schools, sheriff's department, and county services is an investment in good government. Each of those entities needs funds to get the job done and we have to do our best to provide them with adequate funding that benefits our county.

Increased commercial growth yields additional sales taxes and property taxes and we as a commission have to be diligent about being good stewards of the taxpayer funds entrusted to us by the citizens of this county.

What are the core philosophies that guide your approach to governing? (from candidate questionnaire)

As a father, husband, Christian, small business owner, the same core principles that I strive to attain in my personal life will be the same core principles that I aspire to governing: Conducting myself with integrity, providing strong, conservative, leadership and old fashioned servant leadership skills. Over the years, I have volunteered at my church, and I pride myself on being able to talk with anyone. My goal is to be a good listener and be someone that brings common sense and a business acumen to the table.

Brian Walker, 46

Brian Walker

Why are you running? (from in-person interview)

Walker moved here from California in 2020. Eventually, he heard similar things in Knox County to what he heard in California, and that raised some alarms.

"I started thinking, 'I've seen this before,'" he said. "I have the time and energy to say, 'Hey, I need to get involved in politics. I need to see where we're at, I need to keep this community as great as it is."

What are your goals for the county commission? (from in-person interview)

Walker said he hopes to fight for the country's national beliefs and culture in Knox County.

"I don't want to sit back and realize (years) down the road that I'll have to move somewhere else because I let something slip this time, I did that in California," he said. "I'm very excited to do what I can for our community."

What is the biggest issue facing Knox County residents and how would you address it as a commissioner? (from candidate questionnaire)

The influx of people moving here and their needs and wants. We have a great foundation and that's why people want to move here but we need to beef up our infrastructure, law enforcement and school system. People need to be able to get where they are going and do it safely, along with preparing our kids for a demanding world as adults.

What are specific actions a county commissioner can take to most effectively represent constituents? (from candidate questionnaire)

Listening to the needs of people is the first priority. Meeting people in the community, attending every function possible is a way to get to the heart of any problem. After that, education on the matters so I can share the information and wait for a response from citizens.

Knox County is projected to experience dramatic growth in the next 15 years. What principles will you apply to decision-making about addressing growth? (from candidate questionnaire)

We need a mix of possible housing options throughout the county. What works in the city of Knoxville might not work in District 5 but we need to enable people and communities to make the decisions that are best for them.

What are the key challenges growth presents to your district specifically? To the county? (from candidate questionnaire)

We don't have room to grow from a land basis. District 5 has added so many apartment complexes and housing tracts we need to fill in the infrastructure. Better roads, timed lights and expanded turning lanes will help get people moving again.

What role should commissioners play in the following (from candidate questionnaire):

Working with the city of Knoxville to address shared challenges?

District 5 has its own dynamics because it has Knoxville, Farragut and county land so the challenge is three fold. Relationships, trust and respect will help the other commissioners understand the needs of District 5.

Working with Knox County Schools?

Besides the obvious funding, everyone in government office should be working toward the betterment of the county. More eyes and ears will help fully understand the needs of the communities we serve.

Exercising legislative oversight of the county’s executive branch?

Always coming back to the need for support of the citizens we serve. As long as the interest is the same we can work together towards a common goal and accomplish great things.

Does the county need to change its tax structure to keep up with infrastructure improvements, such as roads and school buildings, and meet salary demands for teachers, police and county workers? If so, how? If not, how do you think the county can pay for those demands? (from candidate questionnaire)

At this time and for the foreseeable future, the structure is sound and appropriate. I will be proposing a better relationship between public money and private interest groups in order to fund any and all shortcomings. We will best be served by the community being directly involved in financial decisions.

What are the core philosophies that guide your approach to governing? (from candidate questionnaire)

Focus on the end result is the most important philosophy I have, what will best serve the community as a whole? I will never forget who my bosses are and that's the voters of District 5.

District 6

Democrat

Daniel Greene, 35

Daniel Greene

Why are you running? (from in-person interview)

Greene is hoping to bring his background in business to the county commission. He told Knox News the commission currently has a broken approach, and he could bring a refreshing point of view.

"Seeing how Knoxville has exploded and how poorly we've done at following through with long-term plans, with me being business-like, I feel like my approach would probably be refreshing to the county commission."

What are your goals for the county commission? (from in-person interview)

"I'm a very big moderate, I'm all for doing your own thing and just being smart in business," he said. "(Social issues) are not what I'm hearing when I go out."

His ideal commission is one that practices servant leadership, he said.

"We're here to serve our community, not a small few who are raising social issues and taking up our time when we can be doing stronger work."

What is the biggest issue facing Knox County residents and how would you address it as a commissioner? (from candidate questionnaire)

Obviously, growth. The prior makeup of the county commission has taken drastic measures in the last four years. Focus on building to keep prices down and encourage rezonings where possible to pack houses in. Knox County has a horrible track record of being reactive and not proactive. We need a balanced approach that focuses on infrastructure improvement and smart development. Both can and should go hand in hand not one drastic way or another. This will change a lot of the direction of the Knox County government. If overnight we started taking a balanced approach that means that we will need to find the money to start developing infrastructure at a faster pace. As of 2024, all of the county’s money is accounted for. Improvements to roads and other infrastructure is on a 3-7 year plan.

What are specific actions a county commissioner can take to most effectively represent constituents? (from candidate questionnaire)

Listen, keep an open mind, make yourself as available as possible for your constituents. Take that communication and engage the other commissioners on your area’s plight. For me this is just a no brainer for being a public servant.

Knox County is projected to experience dramatic growth in the next 15 years. What principles will you apply to decision-making about addressing growth? (from candidate questionnaire)

-Balance, not compromise, is key. We need to balance the need for developing infrastructure with the growth we are having. We have to accept that we cannot always accommodate everyone wanting to move here.

-Committing to the Advance Knox initiative and allowing adjustments to take place 5,10,15 years down the road as the need calls for it.

-A true reality-based business approach to government. Current and past administrations tout that they run government like a business. Knox County would be a pretty crappy business if that was true. We can't afford much else in 2024, we can't keep our fresh college graduates in our community, roads are horrible, can’t keep good teachers in the county, our sheriff had to threaten to sue to get fair market pay for his department. Seems pretty dysfunctional and lacking in reality to me.

What are the key challenges growth presents to your district specifically? To the county? (from candidate questionnaire)

As of right now that is growing residential development in District 6. Specifically Karns, Hardin Valley and parts of Solway. As Advance Knox is implemented this will become less of an issue and focus can change on what the county’s next big issue is.

The county’s issue is revenue for needed improvements. We don't have it. This is the Broken Knox County Approach. We have built so much that the current property tax rate (from 1999) can't keep up. Sales tax is about to hit its peak mark. For a long time we have touted that we are a highly efficient government and don't need to raise taxes. Since we didn’t take a balanced approach and kept to the extreme of “no new taxes” we are about to be in a rough situation.

What role should commissioners play in the following (from candidate questionnaire):

Working with the city of Knoxville to address shared challenges?

Several districts, including District 6, have Knoxville city limits within its borders. We need to each establish strong working relationships with the city council members that represent the same voters within our districts. Establish work sessions between council and commission. We are different legislative bodies working towards the same goals.

Working with Knox County Schools?

First and foremost our teachers should be paid more, period. We need to work with the Board of Education on a more one on one basis to find what resources we need to improve our schools. Then find a way to make it happen.

Exercising legislative oversight of the county’s executive branch?

Honestly, we just need a slate of new commissioners with new outlooks. The tools are there to vote down, scrutinize and push when something doesn't seem right for our individual communities. We just have to use them.

Does the county need to change its tax structure to keep up with infrastructure improvements, such as roads and school buildings, and meet salary demands for teachers, police and county workers? If so, how? If not, how do you think the county can pay for those demands? (from candidate questionnaire)

Yes, this is something I am running on. The Broken Knox County Approach: Build as much as you can as fast as you can with the lack of ability to invest in the infrastructure the area needs to accommodate the growth.

Working in the banking and business fields I can give a good road map on what needs to be accomplished in a balanced and proactive way.

1. We cannot raise current property or sales taxes while inflation is high. Costs are too high for our current residents as it is while prices are out of control. We need to reassess at the start of 2025.

2. As inflation is high, we need to look at unique ways to tax tourism in our county. Raise the lodge/hotel tax or further tax short term rentals. We have to look into other options and get unique.

3. As inflation cools and prices come down we need to reassess property taxes. We haven't raised property taxes since 1999 and the U.S. dollar has lost 46% of its value since then. Packing in houses doesn’t matter if each house doesn't bring enough to the table.

4. Take a balanced approach moving forward to assess the reality of what we need in revenue and how we can keep money in Knox Countians pockets.

What are the core philosophies that guide your approach to governing? (from candidate questionnaire)

This can easily be summed up with the word balance. The need to balance the reality of our current economic situation with a focus on the future. Knox County has been reactive in the past and not forward thinking. So much so we like to hug one extreme approach to the other. It's time to truly look at Knox County as a business. A business for the citizens that live here with a product that citizens can appreciate, a government that actually works.

Republicans

Terry Hill, 73, incumbent

Terry Hill

What are your views on development? (from in-person interview)

The county’s growth has been a mixed bag, in her opinion.

Growth has brought tons of jobs to Knox County, but it has also resulted in congested roads and unaffordable housing.

Hill said the biggest issues have come from infrastructure that hasn’t kept up with development, and that’s a result of an outdated growth plan, which Advance Knox should fix.

What are your goals for the county commission? (from in-person interview)

Hill hopes to continue her efforts to ensure the commission is well-rounded and educated on the roles of separate entities of county government.

"We are so much bigger than just our little world," she said. "We could probably work harder at being more inclusive of recognizing the total needs."

What is the biggest issue facing Knox County residents and how would you address it as a commissioner? (from candidate questionnaire)

A major issue facing Knox County residents is our unprecedented growth in population these past 10 years. This influx has strained our housing, schools and infrastructure. My major focus when elected in 2020 as your District 6 commissioner was to update our over 20 year old growth plan which was clearly not meeting the needs of planned growth in Knox County.

This issue has hit District 6 dramatically. We are the fast growing district in population and housing in Knox County.

We cannot change what has happened in recent years, but we can take hold of our future. Advance Knox, a plan for our county’s growth, roads, infrastructure, and recreation is a destination for Knox County’s future development. I hope your choice to elect me to represent you this next term will allow me the privilege of implementing what my first term goals and initiative produced.

What role should commissioners play in the following (from candidate questionnaire):

Working with the city of Knoxville to address shared challenges?

As your commission chairwoman I have worked directly with Knoxville city’s vice mayor to join commissioners and council members in support of a regional long term care mental health facility. Collectively our governing bodies have contributed to the Behavioral Health Urgent Care Facility, the Emergency Psychiatry Assessment Treatment and Healing Unit and Joint Homeless Care Coordination Services.

Working with Knox County Schools?

My passion for our schools and our kids speaks in my service. After retiring from Knox County Schools I was honored to be elected to serve our students and families as your District 6 school board representative and school board chairwoman. I recognize it is the commission’s role to appropriate funding for our schools, and the school board’s roll to determine how to allocate the funding.

Exercising legislative oversight of the county’s executive branch?

Commission’s legislative oversight of the executive branch includes budget and charter. Commissioners ultimately are responsible for all money spent by executive branch. Commission has authority to make changes in the Knox County charter that might impact the executive branch. Any legal issues involving our executive branch would be handled by our judicial branch and the Knox County law director.

Does the county need to change its tax structure to keep up with infrastructure improvements, such as roads and school buildings, and meet salary demands for teachers, police and county workers? If so, how? If not, how do you think the county can pay for those demands? (from candidate questionnaire)

Funding for Knox County government is achieved primarily through property tax and sales tax revenue. I have supported and achieved yearly salary increases for our school employees and county employees in addition to double digit raises for our sheriff’s officers. Utility infrastructure is keeping pace with growth and District 6 is now getting new playground and recreational amenities. School infrastructure capital improvement is adequate and new business development is beyond projected growth. Our road development is behind the growth curve. A major change during my tenure now includes developer contribution to road improvements in their build area. We, the community, appreciate our low tax burden and I would not support a property tax increase given our current positioning for needs in Knox County.

What are the core philosophies that guide your approach to governing? (from candidate questionnaire)

The people of Knox County are my full time job. I have dedicated myself to listen to my constituents. My personal contact information has always been available. If you call or text me I do answer. If you email or invite me I will respond. I will help if I can or connect you with the person who can. I will continue to be honest and up front in my assessment of your request, even if you might not like my answer. Thank you for the privilege to serve, I ask your vote to continue to represent you.

Julie McBee-Fritts, 54

Julie McBee-Fritts

Why are you running? (from in-person interview)

McBee-Fritts is running for the commission because she feels the 6th District has lost sight of its character.

"We were just a very small, rural community ... the smallness and the cohesiveness of our community is forever gone at this point," she said.

New people who moved into her district, specifically the Karns community, are changing things to the point where she doesn't recognize it, she said.

What are your views on development? (from in-person interview)

McBee-Fritts said she thinks Advance Knox is too little too late, and she's skeptical of the data used in predicting an influx of people moving to the county.

"If you look at that in totality, you don't have to invent the wheel," she said. She thinks there's too much density in newer housing developments, and that it's discriminatory to the elderly population.

What are your goals for the county commission? (from in-person interview)

If she's elected, McBee-Fritts hopes to improve communication between commissioners.

"I think there needs to be more open communication with that," she said, acknowledging the fact that commissioners aren't allowed to communicate outside of public forums.

"I think that's a detriment," she said.

District 8

Democrat

Charles Chandler, 84

Charles Chandler

What are your views on development? (from in-person interview)

Chandler is focused on development and redevelopment in urban areas to preserve farmland. He’s not a fan of the Advance Knox plan, saying a “kindergarten kid with a crayon” could have done better.

He said the beautiful scenery and low taxes attract people to Knox County, but it’s inviting “tax dodgers” who won’t help schools or improve health care willingly.

What are your goals for commission? (from in-person interview)

Chandler said the commission has a lot of power but rarely exercises it to its potential for things that benefit the county. He said he’d like to see members focus on policies that could fix schools or clean up a park.

He said he would prioritize what the people in his district want and advocate for them.

What are the core philosophies that guide your approach to governing? (from in-person interview)

Chandler hopes to lead with teamwork and draw inspiration and ideas from his constituents if elected.

"I'm the kind of person who says, 'How can (my constituents) come together,'' he said. "I think it's a team sport and not a king sport."

Republicans

D.J. Corcoran, 58

D.J. Corcoran

Why are you running? (from in-person interview)

Corcoran told Knox News that running for local office after a career with the Knoxville Fire Department seemed like a natural progression in his desire to serve. He thinks he can bring a unique perspective to that commission, especially as the body was faced with a reckoning about the importance of emergency services. The commission just renewed its contract with its previous ambulance provider, AMR, despite long response times.

What are your views on development? (from in-person interview)

Growth is inevitable, Corcoran said, but he doesn’t want Knox County to grow as fast as Nashville: “Slow growth is best and most sustainable.”

Corcoran wants the county to encourage growth where it can be handled while not infringing on farmland. He would like to see new growth pay for infrastructure improvements, and not pay for infrastructure before growth occurs.

What are your goals for commission? (from in-person interview)

Corcoran said he thinks the commission is doing fine, and it would be unfair of him to give feedback when he’s not part of the body and doesn’t know what’s going on behind the scene

However, he would like to see better attendance from the commissioners at meetings and have them be held more accountable for attendance.

What is the biggest issue facing Knox County residents and how would you address it as a commissioner? (from candidate questionnaire)

Growth is what I see as the biggest concern. As a commissioner, I feel it’s our responsibility to see that Knox County doesn’t outgrow our uniqueness by becoming too large to fast. Slow growth is most sustainable.

What are specific actions a county commissioner can take to most effectively represent constituents? (from candidate questionnaire)

The number one thing a commissioner can do to effectively represent constituents is to LISTEN to those constituents. They are the eyes and ears of the community, seeing issues that need addressing. I hope to be that pathway between the constituents and local government.

Knox County is projected to experience dramatic growth in the next 15 years. What principles will you apply to decision-making about addressing growth? (from candidate questionnaire)

The two principles I would apply, and ones that I’ve learned from being a small business owner in the past is: 1.) Don’t grow too fast. 2.) Look further down the road at the pros and cons of your decisions and how those decisions affect others.

What are the key challenges growth presents to your district specifically? To the county? (from candidate questionnaire)

Growth in any district represents change. In the 8th specifically, it’s balancing those wants and needs of all residents and striving to feel that everyone comes out a winner.

There is a business park within the 8th District, also areas around Asheville Highway and Strawberry Plains exit for commercial growth. New business brings job opportunities and introduces tax dollars into our economy. This new money benefits ALL of Knox County to pay for our school system, roads, etc. without having to increase taxes.

What role should commissioners play in the following (from candidate questionnaire):

Working with the city of Knoxville to address shared challenges?

If elected commissioner I realize that rural and urban have to coexist, each relies on the other for survival. I would like to see city and county together share tackling mental illness, homelessness and drug addiction issues.

Working with Knox County Schools?

Your tax dollars fund over 600 million for our school system. Commission’s role is to see that’s adequate and that tax dollars are being spent wisely.

Exercising legislative oversight of the county’s executive branch?

I’m not sure I would characterize it as oversight of the executive branch, but more a check and balance relation. When the mayor’s budget is presented, I feel that it is commissioners job to make sure it is vetted before being voted on. When the mayor has a direction or vision, that benefits the county, I feel it is commissioners job to support it.

Does the county need to change its tax structure to keep up with infrastructure improvements, such as roads and school buildings, and meet salary demands for teachers, police and county workers? If so, how? If not, how do you think the county can pay for those demands? (from candidate questionnaire)

As the county grows, so grows the tax base to pay for necessities. Growth pays for growth.

What are the core philosophies that guide your approach to governing? (from candidate questionnaire)

Listen to the people you represent, pray over issues that affect others, and treat people as you would like to be treated.

Kara Daley, 32

Kara Daley

Why are you running? (from in-person interview)

Daley told Knox News deciding to put her name on the ballot was an easy decision after seeing how big of an issue development is in the 8th District. She said she hasn't always been politically active in the past, but being a local business owner and watching her district become the subject of land development disputes opened her eyes.

"I really saw a need for our people and our citizens' voices to be recognized," she said. "Seeing (how) development is such a big issue across the county right now, and especially in District 8, I see all the concerns that people are saying."

What are your views on development? (from in-person interview)

Daley said she's supportive of Advance Knox, but she has some concerns about infrastructure.

"I want to make sure (infrastructure) is in place before we pop up all those houses," she said. In order to make that happen, she hopes maintain a strong relationship with the engineering and public works departments and the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

What is the biggest issue facing Knox County residents and how would you address it as a commissioner? (from candidate questionnaire)

The biggest issue at hand for Knox County is growth and development. I support substantial growth, but our infrastructure needs addressed first. We need stronger roads that can support the new developments while improving traffic flow and making our streets safer for everyone.

What are specific actions a county commissioner can take to most effectively represent constituents? (from candidate questionnaire)

As your next county commissioner, one of my main goals will be to have an open line of communication with our residents. I will hold monthly town hall meetings so everyone knows they have a place to come and speak their concerns. I will also be responsive to constituent emails and phone calls in a timely manner.

Knox County is projected to experience dramatic growth in the next 15 years. What principles will you apply to decision-making about addressing growth? (from candidate questionnaire)

The current Advance Knox plan conserves our green space while still adding development to the area. Growth will be much-needed revenue to our county budget allowing for better budgeting to schools, sheriff’s department and much needed infrastructure projects.

What are the key challenges growth presents to your district specifically? To the county? (from candidate questionnaire)

The biggest challenge for growth in District 8 and Knox County as a whole is infrastructure. Our current roads already do not meet the demands of our current population and our schools are already struggling with capacity issues. District 8 especially faces the issue of residents not wanting to five up farmland and green space. I believe that both those are vital to my district but other unused areas present ways to expand housing and businesses, especially empty lots and run down structures.

What role should commissioners play in the following (from candidate questionnaire):

Working with the city of Knoxville to address shared challenges?

I believe that the city sees a lot of issues that we do not see in the 8th District, but when those instances do arise, it will be important to work together to plan for things that affect our county and city’s entirety.

Working with Knox County Schools?

Given that District 8 has some of the best schools, we need to utilize our relationships with schools to make sure our children have the best opportunities we can offer them.

Exercising legislative oversight of the county’s executive branch?

When county commissioner, I will work hand and hand with the executive branch to make sure we hold everyone’s actions and decisions accountable.

Does the county need to change its tax structure to keep up with infrastructure improvements, such as roads and school buildings, and meet salary demands for teachers, police and county workers? If so, how? If not, how do you think the county can pay for those demands? (from candidate questionnaire)

Raising taxes for our residents will always be a last resort as your commissioner. I will diligently work for better use of our current funds and see where money can be moved to pay for current demands.

What are the core philosophies that guide your approach to governing? (from candidate questionnaire)

As a Christian, a Republican, a mom and a small business owner my values will guide be by prioritizing family values, promoting economic growth, and upholding conservative principles. I will lead with compassion, support policies that align with my beliefs, and make decisions that benefit both our community and future generations.

Adam Thompson, 42

Adam Thompson

What are your views on development? (from in-person interview)

Bringing in businesses and people increases the county’s tax base, but he doesn’t want to see “unbridled” growth. Thompson said he wants to see more infill housing in gaps closer to the city boundaries near public transportation.

“Let's try to fill it in before we move out,” Thompson said. “There are more services, there's more opportunity.”

What are your goals for the county commission? (from in-person interview)

Thompson said improving the county commission depends on who’s serving. He would like commissioners to be on the same page and focused on serving the people they represent.

While he would be serving the 8th District, his district is next to the first. He’d like commissioners to be conscientious of their adjacent districts and how their decisions affect others.

What are the core philosophies that guide your approach to governing? (from in-person interview)

Thompson said his core values are responsibility and respect.

"When it comes to growth, is it responsible? Is it respectful to the neighbors and residents who are already there?"

District 9

Democrat

Matthew Park, 34

Matthew Park

Why are you running? (from in-person interview)

Park is no stranger to running for office, and he's set his sights on the county commission because he believes it has stepped back from responsibilities like affordable housing.

He also hopes his experience as an EMT will be valuable to the commission and the county, especially after issues with the county's ambulance provider have come to light.

What are your views on development? (from in-person interview)

Park said the overall growth of the county is exciting and it's becoming a hub for innovative jobs. However, he wants Knox County to be the best place in the state to be a farmer and support agrotourism while developing in identified growth areas.

He’d also like to contract with the city to expand Knoxville Area Transit in the county.

What are your goals for the county commission? (from in-person interview)

Park wants to focus on bringing the knowledge he gains from the county commission to his district, making sure voters understand what’s going on.

He said he wants to find the bellwethers in the district's communities who can help spread information to places he may not be able to easily reach.

Does the county need to change its tax structure to keep up with infrastructure improvements, such as roads and school buildings, and meet salary demands for teachers, police and county workers? If so, how? If not, how do you think the county can pay for those demands? (from candidate questionnaire)

It is critical that our county have a transparent budget that meets the needs of Knox County. That means paying teachers and first responders well, supporting improvements in infrastructure, and ensuring public schools have the funds they need to give best in class education to students. The burden of a tax increase is real, that's why I'd look to cut waste first.

Independent

Stacey Bryan Smith, 55

Not available for interview, no email response.

Republicans

Andy Fox, 55

What is the biggest issue facing Knox County residents and how would you address it as a commissioner? (from candidate questionnaire)

Based upon my observation of the concerns of District 9 citizens, with whom I have been meeting through door knocking and other avenues, high density development is the biggest issue. There appears to be a push to develop a greater density of housing as a knee jerk reaction to immediately address inflation, high interest rates, and a temporary housing supply problem. Right now, the price to purchase a home or rent a dwelling in Knox County does reflect a housing supply problem, likely as a consequence of terrible decisions made by political leaders at all levels of government in response to the Covid pandemic, as well as an interest in moving to Knox County by people living in other states.

Current Knox County citizens, however, should not have to undergo radical, permanently transformative changes to Knox County to address a temporary problem that will work itself out through the market. As a commissioner, I would use my office to stop this knee-jerk reaction, and instead work to maintain the character of Knox County and bring infrastructure in line with our current needs.

What are specific actions a county commissioner can take to most effectively represent constituents? (from candidate questionnaire)

As county commissioner, I plan on setting aside some Saturdays, to give constituents a chance to meet with me, in the district, and discuss current issues. Each of the district-based Knox County commissioners now represents about 50,000 people. Compare that ratio of citizens to representatives with Grainger County, for example, which has 15 county commissioners for 23,527 people – one commissioner for every 1568 people. Knox County is too big for a county commissioner to effectively represent constituents at that ratio. During my campaign, I have heard complaints about accessibility. It would be hard for any one person to be accessible to even 5,000 people on a regular basis, much less 50,000. The commissioners need help with constituent service.

Knox County is projected to experience dramatic growth in the next 15 years. What principles will you apply to decision-making about addressing growth? (from candidate questionnaire)

My first principle is that ordinances, regulations and policies of Knox County must be centered around the enjoyment and safety of those who are currently living here and working hard, raising their children, and paying the taxes that keep Knox County operating. Accommodating illegal immigrants, criminal vagrants, or subsidizing those who are looking to move here should not be a higher priority than current citizens.

My second principle is that we want to avoid decisions that would result in Knox County transforming from a Republican-controlled county to a Democrat-controlled county. Democrats do not have a good record of effectively running local governments for larger communities. Large, higher density communities that are controlled by Democrats are plagued with homelessness and higher crime, and treat citizens as criminals when they try to protect themselves. Democrat-controlled communities top the lists of the worst run places, such as Los Angeles, New York City, Detroit, Seattle and Chicago. Decisions made by Knox County leaders now can control its future. I want to be one of those leaders, to be in a position to steer Knox County’s in a better direction.

What are the key challenges growth presents to your district specifically? To the county? (from candidate questionnaire)

Knox County District 9 needs investment in infrastructure to catch up to the aggressive development that has been taking place recently. For example, many of our south Knox County schools are already at capacity now, but there are multiple residential construction projects underway, such as the one on John Sevier Highway. Another example would be addressing intersections such as Highland View Drive and Chapman Highway, which may need traffic studies for the possibility of light installations, due to higher density building that has taken place.

What role should commissioners play in the following (from candidate questionnaire):

Working with the city of Knoxville to address shared challenges?

Commissioners should use their influence and power over some county-wide government institutions, like the authority over the health apparatus, to counteract the tendency of Knoxville leaders to enact reckless policies. For example, during the COVID pandemic, Knox County imposed a draconian lockdown of many types of businesses and churches. These authoritarian measures were not “scientific” and did little or nothing to stop or curtail the pandemic, indeed there is little that can be done to keep an airborne virus pandemic from spreading. There are studies concluding that lockdowns did little to stop COVID, yet had devastating effects on economies and created numerous social ills. Interestingly, public health officials, including DA Henderson, the man largely responsible for eradicating smallpox in the world, conducted a study in 2006, which concluded that lockdowns were not prudent.

Had I been on county commission, I would have worked to counteract or supersede Knoxville’s actions, because only the county has purview over health matters. I would have sought the termination of Dr. Martha Buchanan, who was part of the problem. I worked early to stop the madness of imprudent government responses to COVID, filing a lawsuit against the state in April 2020.

Working with Knox County Schools?

People should be treated as individuals, not as collective members of a race or class, and no one should be advantaged or disadvantaged based upon their skin color. Commissioners should use the power of the purse to make sure that Knox County Schools are educating our children based upon our traditional local community standards and expectations, not based upon political-minority special interests like those pushing neo-Marxist critical race theory and other counterproductive radical theories such as multiple genders, gender fluidity and transgenderism. The people that want these radical ideologies to be taught to all children can move somewhere else. School should be for teaching information, not indoctrinating children with radical theories.

Exercising legislative oversight of the county’s executive branch?

Commissioners should use the power of the purse to ensure that the county’s conservative character is retained. I am concerned about the mayor's continued advocacy for the current Advance Knox initiative.

Does the county need to change its tax structure to keep up with infrastructure improvements, such as roads and school buildings, and meet salary demands for teachers, police and county workers? If so, how? If not, how do you think the county can pay for those demands? (from candidate questionnaire)

No, except I would look at a residential development privilege tax or impact fee, which could be passed on to new house purchasers. Current Knox County homeowners and renters are subsidizing the roads, schools, and utilities infrastructure for new county residents. Current state law does not allow these types of impact fees. The Tennessee General Assembly needs to change the law, so that current residents do not have to pay for the infrastructure of future residents.

I intend to look closely at the current expenditures to cut out local pork. For example, Knox County citizens should not be subsidizing the operations of nonessential third-party organizations.

What are the core philosophies that guide your approach to governing? (from candidate questionnaire)

-Government officials take an oath to uphold the Tennessee and United States constitutions, which includes the acknowledgment by both constitutions that citizens are endowed with certain rights by God, not merely granted rights by government.

-Government has boundaries

-Government must keep its promises

-Government should be small

-Ordinances, regulations, and policies of Knox County must be centered around the enjoyment and safety of those who are currently living here and working hard, raising their children, and paying the taxes that keep Knox County operating.

Barry Neal, 64

Barry Neal

Why are you running? (from in-person interview)

Neal is running because it seemed like a natural progression for his service to the community. He's previously served on the James White Parkway/Chapman Highway Task Force, the City of Knoxville Public Naming Committee and 2021 Knox County Charter Review Commission.

He touted endorsements from previous 9th District commissioners, including current Commissioner Carson Dailey, Mike Brown and Larry Clark.

What are your views on development? (from in-person interview)

Neal said growth is overall good since it allows the county’s tax base to grow and allows the county to keep tax rates low.

Neal said the county needs to make major investments in schools, roads and parks before thousands of people move here. He'd like to see more development along its major corridors where there's available land and infrastructure.

What are your goals for the county commission? (from in-person interview)

Neal said the county commission already does a good job communicating with the public, but he would like to hold regular meetings in his district.

He would also like to see the size of the commission increase to 19 commissioners instead of 9 since there are too many people for commissioners to represent and it ultimately hurts the body’s decision-making.

What is the biggest issue facing Knox County residents and how would you address it as a commissioner? (from candidate questionnaire)

The biggest issue facing Knox County residents is the projected growth of our county in the coming years. Addressing growth in our county requires a balanced and thoughtful approach. Some of the principles that I would consider in my decision-making include smart sustainable development without compromising the ability of future generations to enjoy our community. We should consider the development of all types of housing including affordable housing, continue investment in infrastructure to support the expected growth, including transportation, utilities and public services, and, most importantly, engage the communities in the decision-making processes which I feel is fundamental to preserve the unique character and culture of our county.

What are specific actions a county commissioner can take to most effectively represent constituents? (from candidate questionnaire)

A county commissioner can take several specific actions to effectively represent their constituents:

Commissioners should be responsible policymakers including those for land use, establishment of tax rate, and authorization of a responsible accountable budget, including investment in county roads, schools, and parks. A commissioner must represent the interest of constituents in their district, vision for the future of Knox County and remain engaged with the community we serve. These actions, among others, can help me as county commissioner effectively represent my constituents.

Knox County is projected to experience dramatic growth in the next 15 years. What principles will you apply to decision-making about addressing growth? (from candidate questionnaire)

My belief is our projected growth is the major issue facing Knox County in the coming years. I must refer to my thoughts outlined in the first question. Addressing growth in our county requires a balanced and thoughtful approach. Some of the principles that I would consider in my decision-making would include smart sustainable development without compromising the ability of future generations to enjoy our community. We should consider the development of all types of housing including affordable housing, continue with investment in infrastructure to support the expected growth, including transportation, utilities, and public services, and, most importantly, engage the communities in the decision-making processes, which I feel is fundamental to preserve the unique character and culture of our county.

What are the key challenges growth presents to your district specifically? To the county? (from candidate questionnaire)

Balancing the need for new housing with the desire to preserve rural areas and farmland is a major challenge. Population growth will require corresponding growth in infrastructure, preserving our unique character and quality of life in the 9th District. These challenges require thoughtful planning and responsible decisions to ensure that growth benefits all residents and contributes to a vibrant, sustainable and inclusive community.

What role should commissioners play in the following (from candidate questionnaire):

Working with the city of Knoxville to address shared challenges?

Working with Knox County Schools?

Exercising legislative oversight of the county’s executive branch?

County commissioners play a crucial role in collaborating with city officials to address shared challenges. This can involve coordinating shared services, infrastructure projects and community development initiatives.

Working closely with the school board to understand the needs of the schools and ensure they are adequately funded, approving expenditures for constructing school facilities and being accountable for responsible expenditures of taxpayers’ dollars.

Maintain the responsibility of overseeing the county’s management and administration, approve budgets and oversee spending of tax dollars, oversight of all appointed county agencies, and have the authority to make and enforce civil and criminal resolutions and ordinances.

Does the county need to change its tax structure to keep up with infrastructure improvements, such as roads and school buildings, and meet salary demands for teachers, police and county workers? If so, how? If not, how do you think the county can pay for those demands? (from candidate questionnaire)

Knox County’s budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year totals over $1.05 billion, a 10% increase from the previous budget. The property tax rate remains the same as last year at $1.55 per $100 of appraised property value. The budget includes significant increases for education, public safety, and public works and infrastructure. This budget includes raises for teachers and county employees. Patrol deputies’ starting salary will be increased to $51,100 and jailers’ starting salary will be raised to $50,100. All civilian sheriff’s office employees will receive a 3% raise.

Given this information, it appears that Knox County is currently able to meet infrastructure and salary demands without changing its tax structure. The county is utilizing a combination of local tax revenues, state and federal funds, along with other sources of revenue to fund these needs. However, it’s important to consider that the sustainability of this approach depends on continued economic growth.

What are the core philosophies that guide your approach to governing? (from candidate questionnaire)

Serving the community and making decisions that benefit the public.

Maintaining openness in government actions and decisions to foster trust and accountability.

Valuing partnerships and cooperative problem-solving, both within the government and within the community.

Managing public funds wisely and making decisions that are economically sustainable.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knox County commission candidates: 2024 Knox News voter guide