Knox County Schools proposes changes to its calendar to make up for snow days

After using up all of its inclement weather days on January's winter storm, Knox County Schools administrators are finding places in the calendar in case they need to cancel classes again for storms or illness.

Superintendent Jon Rysewyk and Assistant Superintendent of Academics Keith Wilson told Knox County school board members Jan. 25 the district plans to bank two more inclement weather days and make up for missed instructional time.

Wilson said the plan will need the board's approval in February, but presented this option:

Convert the planned Feb. 19 in-service day to a regular instructional day.

Convert the two remaining early release days to full days on a normal schedule.

Only two early release days remain on Feb. 14 and March 20, and the Jan. 24 early release day was a snow day.

Each early release day converts to one-third of a day. However, because Jan. 24 was a snow day, Wilson said it doesn't count as an early release day.

Administrators want to avoid scheduling makeup days when teachers and families expect to have longer periods of time off for travel, including spring break and the break around Easter.

The last day of school is May 23.

Silas Sloan is the growth and development reporter. Email silas.sloan@knoxnews.com. Twitter @silasloan. Instagram @knox.growth.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knox County Schools proposes calendar changes to make up for snow days