Knoxville police recruit dies after collapsing while training: What we know

The law enforcement community across the region, already reeling from the shooting death of a Blount County sheriff's deputy and the drowning of a Meigs County sheriff's deputy, is in mourning again after the death of a Knoxville Police Department recruit.

Wisbens Antoine, a member of the 2023-B Basic Recruit Class, collapsed during a training session Feb. 23, Police Chief Paul Noel said in a press release. Antoine was rushed to the hospital, but died Feb. 25, Noel said.

"I don't have the words to express the magnitude of the grief and sadness that we are all feeling right now," Noel said during a press conference Feb. 25, wiping tears away as he mentioned Antoine's wife and two daughters. "We are all beyond devastated."

Wisbens Antoine collapsed during a run while training to be a Knoxville police officer

Antoine, 32, joined the Knoxville Police Department in 2023 as a Public Safety Recruit and started the basic recruit academy on Sept. 25, Noel said. Antoine was set to be officially sworn alongside of his 18 classmates on March 4.

On Friday afternoon, Antoine collapsed during a routine physical training session at the end of a mile and a half run for reasons that remain unknown, Noel said. Members of the police department training staff immediately provided CPR and other life-saving care, including using a mobile defibrillator, he said.

Antoine was rushed to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and died at around 4 a.m. Sunday, Noel said.

Wisbens Antoine sworn in as Knoxville Police Department officer in hospital

As Antoine's conditioned worsened Friday, Police Chief Paul Noel made the decision to swear him in as a police officer.

"There was no better way to to honor his service and his sacrifice to the department and the community than to make him a police officer at the hospital," Noel said during the press conference.

The police department command and training staff, Antoine's recruit class and Mayor Indya Kincannon were on hand as Knoxville Municipal Judge Tyler Caviness swore Antoine in, Noel said. A fellow recruit took the oath on Antoine's behalf and placed his new badge on his chest, Noel added.

GoFundMe started, service details still unknown

Services for Antoine are pending, Noel said Sunday, adding that details of a memorial service and ways to help the family are still being worked out.

Jenn Shelton, a friend of the family, has started a GoFundMe to provide support.

This story will be updated with details as they are released.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville police recruit dies after training run. What to know