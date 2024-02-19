Knoxville's Gloria Johnson is running for two different seats. Can she do that? What to know.

Tennessee Rep. Gloria Johnson has made a name for herself over the last year on the floor of the Tennessee General Assembly and now she's trying to take her voice to the United States Senate ... and if not, keep her seat in Tennessee.

Johnson is pulling a bid not just for one seat this next election, but for two. The Democrat announced last week her plans to run for reelection for her Knoxville-area Tennessee House seat in addition to her bid for the U.S. Senate. While the move might seem unprecedented, there's nothing stopping her from doing it.

"After a lot of deep reflection and after an outpouring of calls, texts and emails from voters in the district, I have made the decision to file for reelection to the (state) House in 2024 as I run for U.S. Senate," Johnson told Knox News in a text.

Can Gloria Johnson run for both Tennessee General Assembly and U.S. Senate simultaneously?

According to Tennessee law, candidates can't run for more than one state-level office at a time. There are no laws or rules that say Johnson can't run for U.S. Senate and her seat in the Tennessee House of Representatives.

To run for reelection, Johnson must collect 25 signatures from District 90 residents and submit her completed candidacy paperwork to make it official, which she has done. Candidates have until noon April 4 to file.

What happens if Gloria Johnson wins both seats?

If Johnson does win both seats, she would end up having to choose which seat she would serve in, and Johnson told USA TODAY Network-Tennessee she would choose the U.S. Senate.

As for her current seat, which would hypothetically be left vacant, the Knox County Commission would appoint someone to serve in the House until a special election could be held.

What is SB 1968 (HB 2080)?

While there is nothing on Tennessee's books barring someone from simultaneously running for a state and national office right now, Republicans are hoping to change that.

State Sen. Richard Briggs, R-Knox County, introduced a bill that would prevent a person from running for more than one public office in the same election.

The proposed bill, SB 1968 also known as HB 2080, would amend Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 2 and Title 8, relative to public office.

"A candidate, whether independent or represented by a political party, shall not submit, and a county election commission shall not accept, more than one (1) qualifying petition, or otherwise qualify and be nominated, or have such candidate's name anywhere appear on any ballot for any election or primary, wherein such candidate is attempting to be qualified for and nominated or elected to more than one (1) office that is voted on by voters during a primary or general election," reads the proposed bill.

Briggs introduced the bill in late January just before Johnson announced her plans to try to retain her Tennessee House seat while also campaigning to become the Democratic nominee in a longshot campaign to oust U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn.

Could SB 1968 affect Gloria Johnson's run for both seats?

Possibly.

Briggs stated in a committee meeting last week that if the bill is signed by Gov. Bill Lee before April 4, the qualifying deadline for state and federal office, it could ban 2024 candidates like Johnson from being listed twice on a ballot.

The bill passed the Tennessee Senate committee, but Briggs has delayed further discussion about it with the full Senate so lawmakers can sort out its impact.

Gloria Johnson's career and making history as part of the Tennessee Three

Johnson is a retired teacher who came onto the political scene in Tennessee in 2012 after winning a seat in the state legislature. She spent two years there but lost her reelection bid in 2014. She wouldn't make it back to the state House until 2018.

Since then, Johnson has made a name for herself as being direct and outspoken. In 2023, she and two other Tennessee Representatives made national headlines.

Johnson, along with her fellow state Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, made headlines as the "Tennessee Three," taking a stance for stricter gun laws in the wake of the Covenant School shooting where three 9-year-old children and three staff members were killed.

Cries and protests for stricter gun control in the state followed the school shooting. The three lawmakers came to stand on the side of the protesters and faced expulsion for participating in a protest for stricter gun laws on the chamber floor. Jones and Pearson, both Black, were expelled, Johnson, who is white, was not.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Rep. Gloria Johnson is running run for two seats. Can she?