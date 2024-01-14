Kristen Welker from 'Meet the Press' broadcasts live from West End Architectural Salvage

Every Sunday since September, Kristen Welker has awoken early to greet the nation on “Meet the Press,” the NBC News show that looks at the politics of the day. And on this Sunday, she carried on the grand tradition of airing from Iowa ahead of the caucus.

Welker and the NBC team filmed live from West End Architectural Salvage, the four-story furniture store and coffee shop in downtown Des Moines that has become a destination for national broadcasts every four years.

The goal: to get the pulse of caucusgoers ahead of Monday and figure out who will come in second among Republicans vying for attention.

Former President Donald Trump is the first choice of 48% of likely Republican caucusgoers, according to the final Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll before Monday’s caucuses.

“This is my favorite off-site location that we ever had. These folks here are fantastic,” said Chuck Todd, NBC News chief political analyst, on “Meet the Press,” on Sunday morning.

Garrett Haake of NBC News; Brianne Pfannenstiel, chief politics reporter for The Des Moines Register, Kristen Welker of Meet the Press, Iowa State Rep. Ross Wilburn, and Marc Short, former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, take part in a round table on Meet the Press on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at West End Salvage in Des Moines, Iowa. (Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register)

What is Kristen Welker watching in Iowa?

Welker, who took over the reins of the show from Todd in September, said she has kept in touch with caucusgoers since August, with some still undecided as of Friday.

Welker said she’s watching Iowa to see the margin of victory if Trump does win. “If Trump wins, does he win by a more significant margin?” she pondered.

As for the race for No. 2, Welker wants to see what Ron DeSantis does if he doesn't come in second. “What does that mean for his campaign, and does he need to reassess his campaign? On the other hand, if he does have a strong showing, that could breathe new life into his campaign,” she said.

Chief Politics Reporter Brianne Pfannenstiel of The Des Moines Register gets her makeup done for an appearance on 'Meet the Press' on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at West End Salvage in Des Moines, Iowa.

For former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley’s campaign, a strong showing as she heads into New Hampshire could give her a lot of momentum: “…polls show she's within striking distance of Trump there. And she's buoyed by the fact that (former New Jersey Gov. Chris) Christie dropped out. So I think there are a lot of fascinating dynamics at play,” Welker said.

David P. Gelles, the executive producer of “Meet the Press,” said a lesser presence from Trump in Iowa “has changed the overall feel of this caucus.”

NBC News floods the zone in Iowa

As many as 2,400 journalists from around the world will be in Des Moines for the caucus, with many posting up at the Iowa Events Center. This year, about 1,000 applied for credentials to work in the communal workspace from the Iowa Caucus Consortium, where results from across the state will file in.

NBC News has nearly three dozen reporters, correspondents, producers, and campaign embed reporters on the ground in Iowa this week. They include Garrett Haake, Dasha Burns, Vaughn Hillyard, Ali Vitali, Maura Barrett, and Priscilla Thompson, who will handle the events and locations for the caucus.

Garrett Haake, of NBC News, Brianne Pfannenstiel, Chief Politics Reporter for The Des Moines Register, Kristen Welker of Meet the Press, Ross Wilburn, (D) Iowa State Representative and Marc Short, Former Chief of Staff to Vice President Mike Pence, take part in a round table on Meet the Press Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at West End Salvage in Des Moines, Iowa.

Burns and Brianne Pfannenstiel, the Des Moines Register’s chief political reporter, interviewed candidates Vivek Ramaswamy, Haley and DeSantis in the Register newsroom in the weeks leading up the the caucus.

Washington senior correspondent Hallie Jackson also plans to report live from Iowa for “NBC Nightly News,” “Today” and “NBC News Now” special coverage.

Since last June, campaign embed reporters Jillian Frankel, Alex Tabet, Alex Hernandez, Sarah Dean, Katherine Koretski, Greg Hyatt, Nnamdi Egwuonwu, and Jake Traylor have reported from Iowa and continue on Monday, while “NBC News” digital reporters Jon Allen, Natasha Korecki, and Henry Gomez will report from the state for NBCNews.com. Finally “NBC News” correspondent Jacob Soboroff plans to report live from inside caucus locations.

“We're taking it very seriously,” said Gelles, a five-time Emmy winner who was in Iowa in 2008 and 2016 for the caucuses. “It's why we've invested a lot of resources, and we've had reporters here on the ground for over a year now,” he said. “I think NBC has been taking this very seriously because we see how big the stakes are in this election.”

More: It's a privilege to cover the caucuses; how the Des Moines Register is gearing up to do it

Gelles said the race for a Republican nominee could be over quickly, with a clear candidate for the Republicans known by March at the latest. “Right now, it looks like it could be over soon. And as a result, that's one of the reasons why we wanted to be here now because it feels like there's a lot of energy both in Iowa and then on to New Hampshire,” Gelles added. “I think this is where a lot of the race is going to play out.”

Aside from Todd, Sunday morning on "Meet the Press" featured Pfannenstiel; Marc Short, former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence; U.S. Rep. Ross Wilburn (D-Iowa) and Haake.

Welker looked back at some of her early conversations with Iowans in August, people she has continued to contact until the caucus. “I think that's important and that is part of what we have hoped to bring ... to our viewers and ‘Meet the Press’ this election cycle, this sense of making sure that we are keeping our finger on the pulse of what voters, what caucusgoers, care about,” Welker said.

“That has been our guiding light every Sunday, and it's certainly our guiding light this Sunday as we head into the caucuses.”

Susan Stapleton is the entertainment editor and dining reporter at The Des Moines Register. Follow her on Facebook, X, or Instagram, or drop her a line at sstapleton@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Kristen Welker from 'Meet the Press' broadcasts from Des Moines