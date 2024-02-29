La Quinta High School students bring literature to life in cherished tradition

For more than 15 years, Literature Live had been a cherished tradition at La Quinta High School, but like many occasions, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted this milestone for some seniors. Last week marked the eagerly anticipated return of this celebrated event.

The night even brought together Aiden Herrera, Giancarlo Lazzarini and Zion Vartanian, friends since first grade, to portray a scene from "Hamlet," their favorite among the Shakespeare plays they studied in high school. "It was really fun to act it out," Vartanian said, "and see (the community) appreciate it with good energy."

Also in our latest education news roundup: two student-run clubs at Palm Springs High School — HOPE and CardsForKidz — are actively working towards unifying their peers through positivity; a new principal arrives from Colorado to serve Xavier College Prep in Palm Desert; and our weekly scholarship spotlight.

The magic of literature comes to life at La Quinta High School

On the day the lunar lander Odysseus achieved a historic moon landing — mirroring the journey of its namesake from Homer's epic poem, "The Odyssey" — a longstanding tradition at La Quinta High School also returned. This symbolized the homecoming of Literature Live, a public performance staged by seniors enrolled in the high school's International Baccalaureate English course, which had been on hiatus since the COVID-19 pandemic.

After staging mini sets across Old Town Artisan Studio in La Quinta, students assumed the roles of statue-like characters inspired by literary works — ranging from Banana Yoshimoto's "Kitchen" and Gabriel García Márquez's "Chronicle of a Death Foretold" to William Shakespeare's "Hamlet." These characters spring to life as audience members activate scenes chosen by the students, fostering interaction and audience integration into the community-wide celebration.

Seniors Mary Grace and Andrew Ho from La Quinta High School performed a scene from "Eveline," a short story from James Joyce's "Dubliners."

"I actually saw Literature Live when my sister was (a student) here and I was 7 years old, so I've been dreaming of this day ever since," said Mary Grace, a senior at the high school.

Grace, along with Andrew Ho, chose to act out a scene from "Dubliners," a collection of short stories by James Joyce. "It's really a nice experience to really get out of your shell, and to do what you like to do," Ho said.

Many students, like Raevyn Johnson, shared similar sentiments, adding that it was a pleasant surprise that her senior class were given the opportunity to continue the tradition with their instructor, Michael Daugherty.

"It's a good final send off," Kimberly Lara said. "I will definitely remember this night."

HOPE and CardzForKidz student clubs at Palm Springs High School aim to spread positivity

Room 207 at Palm Springs High School is buzzing with camaraderie and warmth as more than 40 students spent a recent lunch break crafting messages of encouragement on neon-colored paper hearts. Their shared goal? To hand deliver the heartfelt notes to local children at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

Two student-run clubs from Palm Springs High School — HOPE and CardsForKidz — joined forces to pen messages of support and encouragement that will be sent to children at local hospitals.

This collaboration is the result of two student-run clubs — HOPE and CardzForKids — who joined forces last week in bringing students together with a shared mission of promoting positivity and fostering discussions on mental health.

"I want to boost (kids') morale and spirits to help them out while they're in a dark time," said Luke Calderon, who founded CardzForKids, along with Vanessa Bitanga.

Calderon, who also serves as a student trustee for Palm Springs Unified School District's board of education, shared that he encountered some of his own challenges this year. In establishing CardzForKids, the club has evolved into his personal support network as well.

"It's been eye-opening to me to see that ... asking for help isn't a weakness, it's a strength," he said. "That's become a focal point to really rely on my club."

Bitanga added: "I think a lot of people are unaware of the stresses that high school can give you, so we wanted to allow people to be in touch with their emotions (and to take) a few minutes out of their day to do something fun and for a good cause."

Charlize Isip spearheaded the creation of HOPE — which stands for Healing of People Everywhere — a club dedicated to providing support and raising awareness about sexual and domestic abuse.

She hopes that by starting the group and creating a judgment-free zone, people will feel more comfortable in sharing their stories. On this particular day, she said, the crafts expose students to strategies that teach them how to cope with mindfulness and how to cope with stress.

"What I envisioned is that HOPE could help people realize that ... their experiences with those traumas isn't going to define them or their future," Isip said. "They can still be successful and heal from it. That's what I hope to accomplish."

Xavier College Prep in Palm Desert to get a new principal in March

Jeff Howard was appointed as Xavier College Preparatory High School's principal, effective March 11.

Xavier College Preparatory High School in Palm Desert announced the appointment of its new principal, Jeff Howard, effective Monday, March 11.

“We feel very fortunate and blessed to have (Howard) join our community,” said Mark Campbell, the school’s president, in a statement. (He) brings a wealth of experience in Catholic education and has a genuine passion for accompanying teachers, staff, students and their families.”

Howard began his teaching career at Bishop McNamara High School in Washington, D.C., and most recently served as principal at Mullen High School in Denver, Colorado. He earned a bachelor's degree in English and secondary education from the Catholic University of America and a master’s degree in creative writing from Regis University.

Scholarship Spotlight: Modernism Week's application open to Coachella Valley students pursuing studies in architecture or design-related fields

In partnership with OneFuture Coachella Valley, Modernism Week has opened its college scholarship program for students studying architecture or design-related fields, from landscape architecture to graphic design. The deadline to apply is Sunday, April 7.

Eligible students may receive awards of up to $1,000 for community college or up to $5,000 for a four-year university degree, which can be applied towards tuition, books, living expenses and other college-related costs.

Interested applicants must have been permanent residents of the Coachella Valley for the past three consecutive years, attend or have attended a high school in the Coachella Valley, and must complete the FAFSA or California Dream Act Application, among other criteria.

For more information: Visit modernismweek.com/pages/scholarship

