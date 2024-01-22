Lakeland police: Man fatally shot woman, then himself in South Lakeland apartment

LAKELAND — Lakeland Police Department is investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide in a neighborhood off Cleveland Heights Boulevard.

On Saturday, police officers went to 3520 Cleveland Heights Boulevard, an apartment complex just north of the Lakeland Family YMCA, for a welfare check. Officers entered the apartment to find a 61-year-old man and 50-year-old woman dead.

Based on evidence at the scene, LPD said it appears the male shot the woman then shot himself. It's unknown the exact time the shooting occurred. Detectives learned the two individuals had been in a relationship.

At Winter Haven Publix: Lake Wales man charged in November stabbing death of teen

The individuals' names have been withheld in accordance with the state's Marsy's Law, according to Lakeland police, which is designed to prevent disclosure of information about crime victims.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Detective Neal Robertson at neal.robertson@lakelandgov.net. This remains an open and active investigation. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Heartland Crime Stoppers by:

Calling 888-400-TIPS (8477)

Calling **TIPS (8477) from a cell phone

Visiting www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and clicking "Submit a Tip"

Downloading the free "P3tips" app on a smartphone or tablet

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Lakeland police investigating apparent murder-suicide