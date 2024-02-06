Their landlord threatened eviction when these tenants organized. Now, they won a victory in court.

Rhode Island tenants facing intimidation from their landlord have won an initial victory in their court battle against him.

Renters living Pawtucket and West Warwick properties owned by Elmwood Realty and managed by Jeffrey Butler reached an agreement with Butler last week in District Court.

Attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island and the Center for Justice announced the interim deal Tuesday. It prevents Butler from evicting two tenants for organizing against him – a threat Butler made in voicemails, which advocates saved and shared online.

"The defendants also agreed to defer action on evictions for any other reason against the two tenants, Jordan Towns and Krystie Wood, until the matter is heard on the merits," the attorneys said.

Two other tenants who had been named in the suit have since pulled out of the case.

Butler did not immediately respond to The Providence Journal's comment request.

Here's how the lawsuit began

The lawsuit was filed in December 2023 after progressive activist group Reclaim RI began organizing tenants to push for better conditions at Butler's properties.

Butler, incensed by the organizing happening at his units, allegedly began intimidating renters with phone and email messages.

One such message, sent to tenants and obtained by The Journal, warned, "if you make a choice to engage with the ReclaimRI group, I will consider that you have now dissolved our relationship, and when your tenancy is over, we will ask you to vacate."

What's next in the lawsuit? Another hearing date set

The plaintiffs' attorneys said the new agreement "leaves unresolved the lawsuit’s request for damages for the plaintiffs and attorneys’ fees." If that cannot be resolved, a hearing will be held on Feb. 29.

