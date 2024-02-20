When was the last solar eclipse in Michigan? What to know on state's past, future eclipses

A very small part of Michigan will get a glimpse of the total solar eclipse April 8 — barely squeezing into the map of the path of totality for the celestial event.

Falling into the path are Erie Township and Luna Pier, located in the most southeastern part of Michigan.

When was the last solar eclipse in Michigan?

Michigan's last solar eclipse was June 30, 1954. It's been a while since a total solar eclipse, which happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, has been visible in Michigan. The last opportunity came June 30, 1954, when an eclipse path crossed the western part of the Upper Peninsula, according to NASA's world atlas of solar eclipse paths.

The Upper Peninsula and northern Michigan also got a solar show Jan. 24, 1925, when an eclipse path included the region.

It's been even longer since any part of southeast Michigan has seen a total solar eclipse. The last time the path hit the lower part of the state was June 16, 1806.

When is the next solar eclipse in Michigan?

If you really want to see a total solar eclipse and not have to travel out of the state, don't miss the one coming April 8, because this state won't experience another one for 75 years. The next total solar eclipse Michigan we'll experience after that is Sept. 14, 2099, when the path of totality crosses the southwest Lower Peninsula.

The next solar eclipse after that is just seven years later, on May 3, 2106, when it's visible in the Upper Peninsula.

Here are some other total solar eclipses passing through Michigan if you can find a way to stick around.

Future total solar eclipses in Michigan

