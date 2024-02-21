When was the last solar eclipse in Ohio and what makes the 2024 eclipse unique?

The once-in-a-lifetime 2024 total solar eclipse in Ohio is almost here.

On April 8, Ohio residents (and the thousands who will flock from out-of-state) will be able to see a total solar eclipse for the first time in Ohio in over 200 years. The path of totality will cross the state from southwest to northeast, passing through cities like Cleveland and Akron and just north of Cincinnati and Columbus. During the eclipse, the moon will completely block out the sun, casting a shadow on the Earth.

With the eclipse just over a month away, here's a look at some of the past and future eclipses in Ohio and what makes the 2024 eclipse unique.

When was the last total eclipse in Ohio?

The last total solar eclipse visible in Ohio was in 1806, making it over 200 years since the last visible total eclipse in Ohio.

4th graders Ryan Steward, 9, left, Linden Marim, 9, center, and Drew Adamkosky, 9, right, from Oak Creek elementary in Olentangy watch the start of the solar eclipse during the COSI solar eclipse watch party in Columbus, Ohio on August 21, 2017. [Kyle Robertson/Dispatch]

When was the last total eclipse in the United States?

The last total solar eclipse was in 2017, and the longest period of totality was experienced near Carbondale, Illinois, at 2 minutes, 42 seconds. Totality was not visible in Ohio in 2017.

What makes the 2024 total eclipse unique?

The path of totality is much wider during the upcoming total solar eclipse than it was during the eclipse in 2017 and crosses a more populated area as well, according to NASA. An estimated 31.6 million people, including Ohioans, live in the path of totality this year, compared to 12 million in 2017. An additional 150 million people live within 200 miles of the path of totality.

Increased solar activity in 2024 will also give us two solar phenomena to look for: prominences, or large arcs of plasma suspended above the sun’s surface, and – if it happens during totality – we could see a coronal mass ejection, or the same thing that causes the northern lights, in real time.

"Streamers," or layers of the sun's atmosphere, will likely be visible throughout the eclipse, according to NASA. In addition to that, viewers will have a better chance to see prominences – which appear as bright, pink curls or loops coming off the sun.

When is the next eclipse in Ohio?

The next total solar eclipse in Ohio will be on Sept. 14, 2099, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

