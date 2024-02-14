'The last thing we need': Barack Obama jumps into the fray after Donald Trump attacks NATO

Former President Barack Obama gave his two cents about former President Donald Trump's threat to not help European allies if they're attacked by Russia.

Trump once again rattled the country's political cages at a campaign stop last weekend, saying he might even "encourage" Russians "to do whatever the hell they want" to countries that have not met certain defense obligations to be in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

President Joe Biden rebuked his 2024 rival's comments as "un-American," in prepared remarks. He later added via social media that "any individual" who jeopardizes U.S. alliances through NATO, which was established after World War II, represents "a danger to our security."

Without mentioning Trump by name Wednesday, Obama agreed with his former vice president that allowing a NATO ally to be invaded would send a disastrous message to the world.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 03: Former President Barack Obama speaks to attendees at the Obama Foundation Democracy Forum on November 03, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Obama spoke about economic inclusion is fundamental to safeguarding and expanding democracies in countries around the world. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776056675 ORIG FILE ID: 1773223969

"President Biden is absolutely right," Obama said in a Feb. 14 post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The last thing we need right now is a world that is more chaotic and less secure; where dictators feel emboldened and our allies wonder if they can count on us. Let’s keep moving forward."

Obama's 2024 role coming into focus

Obama has hesitated to take on Trump directly in recent years. But those close to him have aired their alarm about the Republican frontrunner returning to power.

Former first lady Michelle Obama admitted she’s "terrified" about the 2024 presidential election's outcome.

President Biden is absolutely right. The last thing we need right now is a world that is more chaotic and less secure; where dictators feel emboldened and our allies wonder if they can count on us. Let’s keep moving forward. https://t.co/ITn2iDWRIr — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2024

In an interview with USA TODAY, Eric Holder, a close friend who served as Obama's attorney general, said there would be "incalculable damage" if Trump wins in November.

Asked if Obama shares that view, Holder replied: "Absolutely. I don't think it's a question about that."

What is Trump's conflict with NATO?

President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte during the NATO summit at The Grove, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Watford, England.

Trump has periodically threatened to break America's longstanding NATO partnership, which has shocked leaders around the world.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, for example, said this week Trump's comments could endanger lives.

Formed in 1949, the alliance originally started as a check on the threat posed by the Soviet Union. It currently includes 31 countries, mostly in Europe, who under its charter must assist each other if they are attacked.

NATO members are asked to fork over at least 2% of their gross domestic product on defense, but not all have reached this goal.

Trump has long criticized that fact, arguing the U.S. shouldn't help those who don't meet the financial goal.

“One of the presidents of a big country stood up and said, ‘Well sir, if we don’t pay and we’re attacked by Russia, will you protect us?'" Trump said at a rally in South Carolina last weekend, recalling a conversation he claimed he had while in office..

"I said, ‘You didn’t pay? You’re delinquent?’ He said, ‘Yes, let’s say that happened.’ No, I would not protect you."

Trump's comments come amid a nasty divide in Congress over a $95 billion foreign military aid package that would dole out $60 billion to help Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia.

Reporters David Jackson and Joey Garrison contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Barack Obama jumps into the fray after Donald Trump attacks NATO