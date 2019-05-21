Latest migrant child death raises questions about U.S. detention practices

Carlos Gregorio Hernandez Vasquez, a 16-year-old Guatemalan boy who died in U.S. custody in South Texas Monday, had been detained by border officials for twice as long as U.S. law allows, according to a timeline provided to reporters by a Customs and Border Protection official.

The fifth Guatemalan child to die after illegally crossing the border since December, Vasquez’s death at a Border Patrol station raises new questions about the length of time minors are being detained, as well as the conditions provided to them while in custody.

According to a CPB official familiar with the case, Vasquez was apprehended by Border Patrol agents near Hidalgo, Texas, on May 13 after crossing the border illegally with a group of 70 migrants. Within two hours of being taken into custody, Vasquez was transported to CBP’s Central Processing Center in McAllen — the agency’s largest immigrant processing facility and one of the primary settings for family separations under the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy. Upon arrival at CPC, Vasquez received a medical screening but received no recommendation for any kind of treatment or higher-level care at that time.

A Border Patrol station in Weslaco, Texas. (Photo: Joel Martinez/Monitor via AP)

Under U.S. law, unaccompanied immigrant children from noncontiguous countries (i.e., anywhere other than Mexico or Canada) must be transferred to the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Refugee Resettlement within 72 hours after being apprehended.

However, according to the timeline provided to reporters Monday by a CBP official who declined to be quoted on the record, Vasquez was still at the CPC in McAllen on May 19, nearly a week after his arrival. In the early morning hours, he indicated to staff at the processing facility that he was not feeling well. The teen was then examined by a nurse practitioner, among the medical staff contracted by CBP to provide care to migrants at CPC and other facilities along the border, who determined that he had Influenza A and prescribed him Tamiflu, which Border Patrol agents picked up at a local pharmacy.

“Carlos continued to receive care at CPC throughout that day,” said the CBP official. Around midday, “in order to segregate him from much of other population at CPC,” the teen was transferred to the Weslaco Border Patrol station, approximately 22 miles away.

Border Patrol agents conduct intake of illegal border crossers at the Central Processing Center in McAllen, Texas. (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection via Getty Images)

The CBP official told reporters that the agency had received confirmation on May 19 of initial placement for Vasquez at the Homestead temporary facility in southern Florida. The largest federally contracted children’s shelter in the country as of April 30, the Homestead facility houses approximately 2,200 unaccompanied immigrant children between the ages of 13 and 17.

After learning of his illness, Vasquez’s placement at Homestead was withdrawn, the official said, and changed to the Casa Padre shelter in Brownsville, Texas, another massive facility for migrant children located in a former Walmart just 46 miles from Weslaco. The short drive to Brownsville was deemed “more appropriate than a long flight,” the CBP official explained.

On Monday morning — seven days after he was first apprehended at the border — Vasquez was found unresponsive in one of the short-term holding cells at the Weslaco station. It was not immediately clear whether he was being held alone or if there were others in the cell with him.