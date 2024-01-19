Here are the latest winter storm updates for Greater Akron

Here are the latest updates on the winter weather the region is expecting to get.

Plows are on the roads Friday morning and school is canceled in much of Greater Akron. Here are the latest updates on the winter weather the region is expecting to get.

Winter storm warning in effect for Akron

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Medina, Summit, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Erie and Huron counties from 1 a.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Saturday.

How much snow is Akron going to get?

Heavy snow is expected with anywhere from 3 to 7 inches expected to fall across the region.

Akron road conditions

Akron Central Interchange (1-77-76) pictured at 7:18 a.m. Friday.

"Travel could be very difficult," the weather service warns. "The hazardous conditions could impact the (Friday) morning and evening commute."

The widespread snow will continue into the afternoon and eventually transition to lake effect snow showers. NWS said snow may be heavy at times, especially Friday morning.

The Ohio Department of Transportation posted on social media that more than 760 crews were deployed at midnight across the state. By 4:30 a.m., nearly 1,200 plows were on Ohio roads.

"This means you can travel, but you will have to take it slow and allow extra travel time," ODOT warns.

Winter weather advisory for other northern Ohio counties

Other northern Ohio counties including Portage, Stark, Wayne, Ashland and Richland counties are under a winter weather advisory with anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of snow possible.

What is the wind chill like?

Wind chill may fall into the -5 to -10 range late Friday night, NWS reports.

Weather-related closings and cancellations

The following schools in Summit County are closed Friday, Jan. 19:

Akron Public Schools

Barberton City Schools

Copley-Fairlawn City Schools

Nordonia Hills City Schools

Norton City Schools

Revere Local Schools

Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools

Tallmadge City Schools

University of Akron

Woodridge Local Schools

The following schools in Medina County are closed Friday, Jan. 19:

Brunswick City Schools

Highland Local Schools

Medina City Schools

Wadsworth City Schools

This is not intended to be a complete list. Please check with your destination.

Is there a parking ban near me?

The following areas have announced parking bans during the storm.

This is not intended to be a complete list. Please check with your destination.

Ravenna: Snow parking ban in effect from 9 p.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Saturday on all city streets.

Akron warming centers

To help residents cope with the cold temperatures, Akron plans to offer places for residents keep warm.

The Summit Lake Community Center at 380 W. Crosier St. is open as a warming center 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday along with the city's other community centers. The Emergency Overnight Shelter at 111 East Voris St. will be open 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. through Monday.

Mayor Shammas Malik to return to Akron from conference

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik had been in Washington, D.C., this week for the U.S. Conference of Mayors. He posted on social media Thursday night saying he would return to Akron earlier than planned due to the incoming storm.

Akron-Canton weather forecast and timeline

Friday: Snow before noon, then snow showers after noon. High near 26. Light northwest wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Friday night: Snow showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -3. West wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 16. West wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday night: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Monday night: A chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Check Akron weather hourly

