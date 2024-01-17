LCSO: One person shot and killed in 'domestic' incident off Tower Road

The Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in the 6500 block of Rivers Banks Way off Tower Road on the northwest side of town.

Crime scene tape outlines the perimeter of a shooting in Tallahassee.

The Sheriff's Office said one person was killed in the shooting, which stemmed from a "domestic" incident.

"The preliminary investigation has determined the incident is domestic in nature and there is no threat," the Sheriff's Office said in a social media post Wednesday morning.

No other details about the circumstances of the case were provided, and and LCSO spokesperson was not immediately available.

"We will release more details as they become available," LCSO wrote in the online update.

It was the second fatal shooting of 2024. On Jan. 5, one person was killed and two injured in a shooting on Famcee Avenue. Police are also investigating a Jan. 1 homicide that they initially said was a shooting but later said fireworks may have been involved. They have not revealed a definitive cause of death in the case.

