Leaked data shows where gunshot detectors are in Indy. Here's where

The location of technology used to detect gunshots in Indianapolis has emerged after a leaked document was made public, according to reports.

In an article from technology magazine Wired, data from the company formerly known as ShotSpotter shows numerous detectors concentrated solely on the east side of Indianapolis – starting directly east of downtown.

Gunshot detection systems claim to pinpoint gunfire and send the information to police so officers can respond to the area and recover evidence.

Indianapolis’ new Chief of Police Chris Bailey recently told IndyStar the city's testing of gunshot detection systems is still in development. He further touched on the varied opinions about the efficacy of the technology and whether it reduces crime.

More: Indianapolis Gunshot detection data under review to determine technology's future in city

“It’s a very expensive piece of technology,” he said. “In our city’s 400 square miles, we’re probably never going to have enough money to put it in all the places we want.”

Where exactly the gunshot detectors would be installed in Indianapolis was not revealed for security reasons when the pilot program launched. However, the newly-published map appears to align with where police said the technology would be tested.

When testing began, police said detection systems were installed in a roughly 5-square-mile area on the east side of Indianapolis. The area stretches from Massachusetts Avenue and East 21st Street to the north; Emerson Avenue to the east, East Washington Street to the south; and North Oriental Street to the west. Neighborhoods included in the testing phase are Little Flower, Tuxedo Park, Bosart Brown and Woodruff Place. The area around Brookside Park also falls in the testing area.

A screengrab of the map created by Wired.com.

Previous reporting: Gunshot detection testing on east side of Indianapolis. Here's what to know

Police have previously told IndyStar that installation of the detection systems to cover a 3-square-mile area could cost about $250,000 and another $200,000 per year for maintenance.

IndyStar has asked Indianapolis Metropolitan Police about the accuracy of the gunshot detection locations and the status of the gunshot detection program's rollout.

Read the Wired.com article here.

Contact reporter Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Report: Leaked data shows where gunshot sensors are in Indianapolis