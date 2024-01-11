At least 6 inches of snow expected Friday afternoon, Saturday morning in Green Bay

Another snowstorm is on its way to Green Bay, the second one of the week.

GREEN BAY - Another snowstorm is on its way to Green Bay, due to arrive Friday afternoon.

Green Bay got its firstig snow of the season Tuesday after an unusually warm and dry winter so far. But in just one week, the area is set to have two snowstorms. Following Tuesday's snow, another storm is expected to reach northeastern Wisconsin on Friday.

Here's when to expect the storm to start, how much snow is coming, and when temperatures will drop.

When will the storm start?

The system is coming from the Southwest and will reach the Green Bay area Friday morning. The bulk of the snow will make its way during the late afternoon through the evening, said Scott Cultice, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Green Bay.

"That's when you're going to have the winds blowing, drifting, and probably poor driving conditions, especially over eastern Wisconsin," Cultice said.

How much snow will Green Bay get?

Amounts in the forecast are not firm yet, but Cultice said "probabilities are pretty good" for the Green Bay area to get at least 6 inches to nearly a foot of snow "on the high end."

The forecast is similar in areas around Green Bay and the Fox Valley. The snow will make the most impact in northeastern Wisconsin than the rest of the state. Brown County is under a winter storm watch that's in place for 20 counties from 6 a.m. Friday to noon Saturday. Cultice said the weather service will likely start issuing winter storm warnings for some areas Thursday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Green Bay got 3 inches of snow and lost a couple more inches because the snow melted in rain. This time, Cultice said more of the snow is going to accumulate with temperatures below freezing.

"I think the majority of it's going to stick this time," Cultice said.

Will it be strong enough to make the power go out?

High winds will kick up Friday evening through Saturday morning and will be as strong as 50 mph, Cultice said.

The National Weather Service cautioned power outages and tree damage is possible because of the storm.

Wisconsin Public Service said it is monitoring the forecast and preparing for possible outages as the storm moves into the area. The winds could reach speeds gustier than Tuesday's winds that caused outages for at least 2,800 WPS customers in the Green Bay area and 1,200 We Energies customers in the Fox Valley.

"We had some scattered outages that occurred as that storm was moving through. Our crews responded quickly and safely as those outages occurred," said Matt Cullen, a WPS spokesperson.

Any outage should be reported right away.

"Don't assume we already know about it," Cullen said.

If you see any fallen tree branches or down power lines, contact WPS or local law enforcement and stay 25 feet away from the damage.

How cold will it get?

Temperatures will drop after the system pulls out of the area. On Friday the temperatures are going to be in the low 30s, drop to the low 20s on Saturday, and go down to the single digits on Sunday, Cultice said.

Wind chills will be well below zero, as low as minus-20 or minus-25.

The forecast says it will stay cold for a few days next week. The high will still be in the single digits on Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures starting to go back up Wednesday, Cultice said.

Kelli Arseneau of the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin contributed to this report.

Benita Mathew is a reporter for the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Contact her at bmathew@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay weather forecast: 6 inches of snow followed by bitter cold