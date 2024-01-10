Lee, Collier schools among hundreds searched following statewide emailed bomb threats

More than 100 Lee County schools were among hundreds searched statewide after officials received what appeared to be an emailed bomb threat.

Rob Spicker, spokesperson for the Lee County School District, said they have 46 elementary schools; 17 middle schools; 15 high schools; four K-8 schools; and 11 special centers, including at the School District's premises.

Spicker said school operations weren't interrupted.

"It's an ongoing effort to be diligent through the school day," Spicker told The News-Press.

Spicker said the FBI and local law enforcement were involved in the Lee County search, although it's unknown which local law enforcement agencies are assisting. He added the School District was made aware of the threat between 9 and 10 a.m.

According to an email sent to Lee County parents just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, the School District received an email alleging a bomb threat against Florida school districts. The email didn't mention which other school districts were impacted.

The messaged threat, which has circulated statewide, claims that an individual has supposedly planted bombs in school buildings, the Lee County School District said.

Jennifer Kupiec, spokesperson for Collier County Public Schools, said they're aware of an alleged statewide bomb threat circulating in regards to Florida district schools.

"We have been in communication with the Collier County Sheriff's Office, and they have informed us that at this time, they have no information about a credible threat against Collier County Public Schools," Kupiec wrote in an emailed statement.

It's unknown how many Collier County schools were searched.

