Lee County GOP planning school board protest over flag they say violates 'Stop Woke Act'

A picture allegedly hung up in a Riverdale High School classroom, which Lee County GOP says violates the Stop Woke Act.

A flag hanging in a Fort Myers classroom violates the Stop Woke Act and promotes "woke indoctrination," the Lee GOP claims and is planning a protest at an upcoming Lee County School Board meeting.

"The issue at hand is that the district needs to get out of having any type of political influence on our children," said Michael Thompson, the chairman of the Lee County Republican Executive Committee.

The flag, which Thompson says is hung in a Riverdale High School classroom bulletin board in Fort Myers, spells out "Hate Has No Home Here" and is covered in hearts that contain the American flag, a peace symbol, the words Black Lives Matter, and the LGBTQ+ and Trans flags.

The school district and the teacher's association are aware of the situation, with the latter working to ensure that the teacher's rights are not violated.

Thompson wants to see the flag in its entirety taken down as he believes it promotes Black Lives Matter, and transgender and LGBTQ+ issues.

"It's being influenced upon that child, whether they're talking about it from a textbook, or if it's being blatantly just put right in front of their face," Thompson said. "The Stop Woke Act was put into law to stop the indoctrination of our children."

The protest will start at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 6, at the regular school board meeting, 2855 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. The GOP asks participants to sign up and speak on the issue during the public comment portion of the board meeting.

The News-Press sent list of specific questions to The Lee County School District, which mostly went unanswered, but the district confirmed that it was aware of the situation.

"The District is aware and continues to work toward a satisfactory resolution," wrote Lee County School District spokesperson Rob Spicker in an email.

The Lee County School District has more than 101,000 students in 118 schools throughout Lee County. Riverdale has more than 2,100 students.

What's The Stop Woke Act?

The Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act, also known as the Individual Freedom Act, restricts how race is talked about in Florida schools, colleges, and corporations.

Schools must follow certain principles when teaching or discussing certain subjects and are prohibited from teachings that could make a student feel as if they personally bear responsibility for historic wrongs because of their race, color, sex, or national origin

Instruction and curricula may not be used to "indoctrinate or persuade" students to a particular point of view inconsistent with the principles of individual freedom or state academic standards.

Despite challenges from higher courts, the bill remains enforceable in K-12 schools.

GOP chairman explains issues at hand

Thompson said he was made aware of the flag after being sent a picture of it in December.

He said he has been in communication with the district asking for the flag to come down.

Despite his efforts, Thompson said the school district could not compel the teacher to remove it.

"The principal met with the teacher, and the teacher agreed to cover up the Black Lives Matter portion of it," Thompson said.

The act did not particularly cover the LGBTQ and transgender portions of the flag.

Thompson said covering the Black Lives Matter portion wasn't what he asked for and he wants the flag brought down in its entirety.

"It doesn't matter if it's Black Lives Matter, they're also promoting transgender and LGBT to our students," Thompson said. "The school districts need to stay the hell out of parenting."

Thompson said there may be a loophole in the act as the flag is not part of the school's curriculum or activities.

"Now the school district has basically come back and pushed back on me and said, 'Well, it's okay because we're not teaching it from curriculum,'" Thompson said.

He said he contacted Sen. Jonathan Martin, a Fort Myers Republican, asking him to address this potential loophole and put restrictions on flags that can be placed inside school buildings.

"If there is a loophole, the attorneys and representatives will figure it out," Thompson said. "These people find loopholes, and they basically take advantage of everything that they can do in order to push through indoctrination upon our children, and I'm not going to put up with it."

The chairman expects a big turnout at the protest and wants to push the school board members to enact policies that will monitor teachers to avoid these kinds of situations.

"I hope we can bring the entire state of Florida down here," Thompson said.

Thompson said Gov. Ron Desantis's office and Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. are aware of and monitoring the situation.

The Lee County GOP will attend a Lee County School Board meeting to protest "Woke Indoctrination" on Feb. 6, 2024.

The Teacher's Association responds

The Teacher's Association of Lee County President Kevin Daly said the union is also aware of the situation and are working with the teacher to ensure his rights are not violated.

"This is really the first kind of test of that law in Lee County that I'm aware of, so we're working with the teacher to ensure their rights are being represented as well," Daly said.

Daly could not disclose the identity of the teacher.

He said this is a freedom of speech issue on what a teacher can or cannot display in their personal space and how the Stop Woke Act law interacts with that.

"Even though he's a teacher, a school (district) employee, they have rights as well," Daly said. "They don't sacrifice their rights at the schoolhouse door."

Daly said schools are inclusive, meaning they give and take from everyone.

"I think there's a little bit of give and take on everybody's side as to what we allow," Daly said. "Like if I want my kid to read a book that you don't necessarily agree with for your kid, who the hell are you to tell me my kid can't read it?"

He worries that a small group of people with an agenda are encroaching on other people's freedoms.

"I think with a lot of these things, we've seen a small vocal minority of people pushing this agenda, and a larger group of people aren't aren't necessarily paying attention or don't care," Daly said.

Luis Zambrano is a Watchdog/Cape Coral reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Luis at Lzambrano@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Lz2official.

Trending News Reporter Katie Kustura Contributed to this report.

