Lee sheriff: Drug bust culminates operation with 80 arrests, $100K in cash

A Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, drug bust in the 4900 block of Mars Street, in Fort Myers, concluded a months-long investigation by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, dubbed Operation Zero Chill.

At least four individuals are jailed and one taken to an area hospital by Lee County EMS after Lee County deputies raided their home Thursday as part of a drug bust.

Around 11 a.m., deputies concluded a drug bust in the 4900 block of Mars Street, in Fort Myers.

As the raid concluded, authorities used eyes in the sky through drones and helicopters, and on the ground, "Robbie," their robot dog. In February, the sheriff's office announced the incorporation of the artificial canine to help deputies.

"Robbie can actually go into a residence, open the doorway and has a 360-degree capability of showing us what's going on in that household," Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. "Instead of sending a dog or a human being into that chaos, we now can send Robbie the 'robodog' in."

Marceno said they can talk to suspects through Robbie.

He said a months-long investigation, dubbed Operation Zero Chill, ultimately led them to the home, which is near the Pilot Travel Center, off Interstate 75.

Marceno said the operation focused on suspected street- and mid-level drug dealers.

One of the suspects, who previously shot at his own son and has a criminal history, Marceno said, had pre-existing medical conditions and was taken to a local hospital.

"No one was hurt," Marceno said on scene Thursday morning. "Everybody was taken into custody."

Marceno said multiple calls alerted the sheriff's office that the home is a "nuisance of traffic constantly going in and out."

"The guns and drugs you see here [are] from dozens of cases detectives tracked, investigated and made arrests on," Marceno said.

In total, the operation yielded 80 arrests, 14 firearms confiscated, more than 2 kilos of cocaine recovered, more than 2,000 pills and approximately $100,000 in cash.

Marceno said the fentanyl they recovered has the ability to kill almost 500,000 people.

"We are not immune to the danger and the crimes that come with narcotic sales," Marceno said. He later said part of their investigation involves tracking the firearms they confiscated.

Marceno on Thursday said a task force he created Nov. 23 focused on combatting overdose deaths is already investigating 17 cases.

"This is a national epidemic," Marceno said.

Where do the confiscated funds go?

Marceno said the seized cash will help fund the sheriff's office's ice cream truck for the youth and those in assisted-living facilities.

He said they also fund child programs, as well as local sporting events.

"Everything that Florida Statute says we can do ... We follow the guidelines very, very strictly ... Exactly, and then we reinvest into our future in the community."

